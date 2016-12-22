Where to Get Our Lake Superior Calendars

Design 2
2017 Lake Superior Calendar
Here at headquarters, the 2017 Lake Superior Calendars have been flying out the door! Have you gotten yours? Both wall and mini versions are currently in stock… for now!
You can still order directly from our website or by phone, but if you are near the Big Lake, chances are good that you’ll be able to purchase the calendar (and many of our other items) locally, and save shipping costs, too. We’ve compiled a list of some of the terrific, locally owned shops where you can get your 2017 Lake Superior Calendars and loads of other great items. Check it out!
IN MICHIGAN
CALUMET
Copper World
COPPER HARBOR
Laughing Loon
Swede’s Gift Shop
GRAND MARAIS
West Bay Diner
HANCOCK
Northwind Books at Finlandia
ISHPEMING
Da Yoopers Tourist Trap
MARQUETTE
Snowbound Books
Michigan Fair
MUNISING
Muldoon’s Pasties
Falling Rock Café and Bookstore
Putvin Drug
SAULT STE. MARIE
Chippewa Souvenirs
TAHQUAMENON FALLS
Camp 33
TRAVERSE CITY
Horizon Books
IN MINNESOTA
BEAVER BAY
Cove Point Lodge
Shipwrecked Gift Shop
CAMBRIDGE
Scout & Morgan Books
DULUTH
Art Dock
The Bookstore at Fitger’s
Duluth Grill
Duluth Pack
Grandma’s in Canal Park
J Skylark
Lake Superior Magazine Outlet Store
Lake Superior Maritime Museum Gift Shop
Park Point Marina Inn
Whole Foods Co Op -- West
GRAND MARAIS
Birchbark Book & Gift
Drury Lane Books
Lake Superior Trading Post
KNIFE RIVER
Great! Lakes Candy
LUTSEN
The Mountain Shop
SILVER BAY
Tettegouche State Park
TOFTE
WatersEdge Trading Company
TWO HARBORS
Agate City
Gooseberry Falls
Lake County Historical Society
Moosecellaneous Gifts
The Oldest Sister
Split Rock Lighthouse Gift Shop
Split Rock State Park
IN ONTARIO
BATCHAWANA BAY
Agawa Indian Crafts
THUNDER BAY
Authentique
IN WISCONSIN
ASHLAND
Elle Stevens Hallmark
Spirit of the North Gifts at the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center
BAYFIELD
Apostle Islands Booksellers
The Brownstone Centre
Keeper of the Light
A Stone’s Throw
Trek & Trail
CORNUCOPIA
Ehler’s
Good Earth Outfitters
WASHBURN
Chequamegon Books