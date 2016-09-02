Around the Circle This Week: September 2, 2016

× Expand Apostle Islands National Lakeshore Bear at Oak Island

Bears necessitate temporary closure in Apostles

Increased bear activity on Oak Island, part of Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Wisconsin, has forced park officials to close the island’s dock, several campsites and a portion of two trails.

One resident bear is frequenting the area and has exhibited behavior that indicates it is not afraid of humans. Deterrence techniques are being used to encourage the bear stay away from humans and visitor use areas.

Oak, Sand and Stockton islands are home to dozens of bears in all. To prevent bears from becoming troublesome for human visitors, the DNR advises never feed the bears, keep your food in the bear-resistant storage lockers or hang your cache well off the ground, and keep prepared food and garbage away from your tent. Good advice wherever you camp.

Big Lake coming to the big screen

A movie titled “Virginia Minnesota” is filming on the Minnesota shore this month. The Lake County News Chronicle’s Adelle Whitefoot has details on the production:

The movie is about two young women who have been "separated for 15 years by a childhood tragedy that has haunted them ever since," the synopsis said. ... The company started shooting in Two Harbors this week on Stanley Road, Second Avenue between Seventh Street and Waterfront Drive, and on Burlington Bay Beach. Next week the crew will be moving on to Duluth for 10 days. They will be shooting at Glensheen Mansion for exterior shots and Cotton Mansion Bed and Breakfast for interior shots of the girls' home. From there the crew will head up to Grand Marais for a week and then head back down to Silver Bay and Split Rock Lighthouse for a few days. The last eight days will be spent back in Duluth and over in Superior, Wis.

+ North Shore Community Radio’s Will Moore spoke with writer/director Daniel Stine and assistant director Josh Schwartz.

Let’s get digital

The Marquette Regional History Center received a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to digitize local history. According to the news release posted at UPMatters.com:

The goal of this grant is to bring historical records and artifacts currently hidden in family attics and basements across the country and make them digitally available to the wider public and for posterity. Our theme is “Sisu Stories” focusing on the UP’s unique character and identity, particularly the skills and adaptations Yoopers have made to survive in this harsh and remote area. We will hold two events: Saturday, September 10th from 10-4 at the Ski Hall of Fame in Ishpeming and Wednesday, September 14th from 2-8 at the MRHC. Help us document the UP’s past by letting us digitize your family heirlooms for the world to see!

+ In other Marquette news, the city is working on a master plan for its trail system, reports ABC10.

A sign of fall: The Madeline Island Ferry Line begins scaling back its schedule for the fall on Tuesday, September 6. Extra trips will be still be available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Video: Stunning footage from Ontario’s Lake Superior Provincial Park.

New flight options between Sault Ste. Marie and Thunder Bay: Bearskin Airlines will now offer 33 flights weekly between the cities, the company announced this week.

With summer winding down, Minnesota photographer Paul Sundberg posted some previously unpublished favorites from his North Shore adventures.

Bayfield dedicates first heritage tree: It’s a 150-year-old red oak, says the Bayfield County Journal. “The intent of the Heritage Tree program is to memorialize trees that are important historically, environmentally or horticulturally, and to educate the public concerning their importance,” according to the city’s website, which has a photo.