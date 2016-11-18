Around the Circle This Week: November 18, 2016

× 1 of 5 Expand Ted Ozersky Lake Baikal × 2 of 5 Expand Ted Ozersky Lake Baikal Something you won't see in Lake Superior – seals! × 3 of 5 Expand Ted Ozersky Lake Baikal × 4 of 5 Expand Ted Ozersky Lake Baikal × 5 of 5 Expand Ted Ozersky Lake Baikal Lake Baikal has freshwater sponges. Prev Next

Could major algal blooms happen here?

This week the New York Times had a disturbing story about the environmental health of Lake Superior’s freshwater Siberian sister, Lake Baikal, which holds about double the water of our Big Lake but covering less than half the surface area. (Baikal has about 6 quadrillion gallons within 12,250 sq. mi. and Lake Superior holds 3 quadrillion gallons within 31,700 sq. mi.)

Among the researchers quoted in the story was Ted Ozersky with the Large Lakes Observatory at the University of Minnesota Duluth. Ted has traveled to Siberia for his research (and brought back photos of the Lake Baikal shores, seen above).

We asked Ted to tell us if Lake Superior, like Lake Baikal, may be in heightened danger for devastating algal blooms.

Here is what Ted says:

To the best of my knowledge, Lake Superior does not yet suffer from benthic (bottom-dwelling) algal blooms to the same extent that Baikal is beginning to.

Of course large blooms of bottom-dwelling algae have been a problem in the lower Great Lakes (Erie, Ontario, Michigan, Huron) for many years. There, the blooms were originally caused by excessive inputs of nutrients with fertilizers and sewage. After implementation of strict phosphorus controls in the mid/late 1970s these blooms subsided, but emerged again after the invasion of zebra and quagga mussels in the 1980s-2000s.

Compared to the situation in the lower Great Lakes, up here we are lucky in having a relatively small human population size, low levels of agricultural development in the watershed (and thus low inputs of phosphorus - the main nutrient limiting growth of algae) and few zebra/quagga mussels.

However, the question still remains why Baikal, which also has low human population density and little agricultural development in the watershed, suffers from these blooms.

I think the main reason has to do with the strictness of nutrient control here compared to Russia. Phosphorus-containing detergents were a major contributor of phosphorus to the Great Lakes, and banning them was a huge step in reducing excessive algal growth. Unfortunately phosphorus-containing detergents are still widely used in Russia, leading to inputs of phosphorus into Lake Baikal. Another problem is that sewage treatment plants around Lake Baikal are either woefully outdated or simply not working due to lack of funds and enforcement, so phosphorus and other nutrients and contaminants can enter the lake almost unimpeded.

Finally, there is lots of illegal dumping of untreated sewage directly into the lake from ships and leakage from septic systems along the shore.

So in the end, I think it comes down to having a solid scientific understanding of the causes of these issues (excessive phosphorus inputs), evidence-based regulation and enforcement (banning phosphorus containing fertilizers, investing into modern sewage treatment plants), availability of funds (for building and maintaining treatment plants) and public education about these issues.

As long as we remain vigilant about the amount of nutrients we are putting into Lake Superior, I believe we can protect the Lake from these algal blooms. But, as illustrated by the resurgence of benthic algal blooms in the lower Great Lakes, new stressors (invasive species, climate change) can have unforeseen consequences for our lakes.

Winter weather arrives

The first winter storm of the season hit the Lake region today, bringing strong winds, whiteout conditions and 1 to 2 inches of snow per hour. The National Weather Service issued a gale warning for Lake Superior; waves could top 25 feet thanks to 60 mph winds. Moving east, the storm should reach the Keweenaw Peninsula by midnight.

In Duluth, only a few inches might accumulate thanks to the (relatively) warm Lake. Inland, areas like Hibbing and Ely in Minnesota could get 18 inches. The Upper Peninsula of Michigan could see up to 8 inches.

Environment Canada issued winter storm warnings for northwestern Ontario, including much of Lake Superior’s northern shore. The CBC says to expect anywhere from 20 to 40 centimeters (about 8 to 16 inches). Areas west of Thunder Bay will likely get the worst of it.

+ Check out the crashing waves and howling winds on the webcams from around Lake Superior.

On Black Friday (November 25), Minnesota and Michigan are waiving entry fees at all of their state parks.

Fish news: Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the state DNR is considering a permanent limit on cisco harvest on Lake Superior, a move causing concerns about commercial fishing operations. The DNR maintains that the cisco population is important to both the trout and whitefish populations and needs caps. The considered limits would exceed current harvest levels.

Sault Ste. Marie unveils its urban orchard: The Étienne Brûlé Community Orchard, named for the first European to travel on Lake Superior, will have 48 apple trees and 30 sugar maples, reports SooToday.

Shipping numbers: “Grain up, iron slowly rallies in October shipping,” reports the Duluth News Tribune.

Photos: Paul Sundberg had quite the week on the Minnesota shore – snapping images of the illuminated Split Rock Lighthouse during the Fitz memorial, big waves at Grand Marais and then back to Split Rock for the “super moon” (so called because it’s closer to the Earth than normal). Dennis O’Hara captured a rare trifecta: Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge, one of the lighthouses and the super moon.