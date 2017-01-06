Around the Circle This Week: January 6, 2017

× Expand Aqua Kids Aqua Kids visit Lake Superior The “Aqua Kids” educational TV show visited Lake Superior in summer 2016 to film several episodes. The episodes are now airing on TV and online.

Aqua Kids visit Lake Superior region

In the award-winning TV show’s latest episodes, the young hosts of “Aqua Kids” learned about microplastic pollution in our water, Lake Superior’s fisheries, testing the water quality, the perils of invasive species and our region’s tribal heritage (with a big segment on manoomin, or wild rice).

They also swung south a bit to learn about bogs and fens in northern Wisconsin.

Each episode runs about 20 minutes. It’s all part of their season-long Great Lakes Adventure. Lake Superior Magazine readers will recognize many of the organizations that showed the youngsters around during filming last year, from the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve to Northland College.

We’ve embedded one of the episodes below:

Lake State releases Banished Words List

Continuing a long-running tradition, Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, published its List of Words Banished from the Queen's English for Mis-use, Over-use and General Uselessness.

Newly banished words include “dadbod,” “bigly,” “on fleek” and “disruption.”

Lake level update

The latest report from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers:

The net water supplies to Lake Superior were above average in December. The level of Lake Superior declined 8 cm (3 in), which is the average decline in December. The Lake Superior level at the beginning-of-January is 14 cm (6 in) above average, 8 cm (3 in) below the level recorded a year ago at this time, and 30 cm (12 in) above its chart datum level.

Photos: The ice is nice in Grand Marais, Minnesota, captured by Paul Sundberg.

Fat bike racing on the rise in Thunder Bay: “Fred Bauer, director of fat bike racing with the Thunder Bay Cycling Club, said cyclists who still like to get on their bikes in the winter will have something to look forward to this season,” writes Doug Diaczuk for TBNewsWatch.

Talk like a northerner: What’s the right way to pronounce “sauna”? Joe Friedrichs investigates for WTIP in Grand Marais, Minnesota, and finds compelling arguments on both sides of the debate.

Predicting the unpredictable? A Michigan Tech professor is developing a new model to improve climate projections in the Great Lakes region, reports Garrett Neese for the Mining Journal.

Lake Superior sea smoke: WDIO-TV in Duluth explains the steamy phenomenon.

New artesian well opens in Ashland: “About one year after the project was originally started, the new Maslowski Beach artesian well is officially up and running,” Sara M. Chase reports for the Ashland Daily Press.

Canadian FinnFest canceled: Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, was slated to host the annual celebration of Finnish culture this year, but organizers say they couldn’t scrounge up enough funding, reports Kenneth Armstrong for SooToday. (FinnFest USA will go on as scheduled in Minneapolis; it’s been hosted on our shores in the past.)