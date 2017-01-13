Around the Circle This Week: January 13, 2017

× Expand Paul R. Tregurtha Arrives in Duluth on Jan. 10, 2017, for Winter Layup The Paul R. Tregurtha arrives in Duluth-Superior on Jan. 10, 2017, for winter layup at Midwest Energy Terminal.

Shipping season winding down

Nine Great Lakes freighters will winter in Duluth-Superior after the Soo Locks close on Sunday, says the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. Three so far are wintering in Thunder Bay, according to BoatNerd.

Even at rest, lakers produce money and jobs for the communities in which they hold up for the winter.

It’s estimated that each vessel brings $500,000 to $800,000 (U.S.) into the local economy where it winters, the money going to wages and materials used during maintenance or repairs.

Settling into Thunder Bay are Algolake (Algoma Central) at Heddle Marine shipyard; CSL Tadoussac at the Intercity Site; and Frontenac (both Canada Steamship Lines) at Keefer Terminal.

In Duluth, Philip R. Clarke and Roger Blough (both Great Lakes Fleet) and American Century and American Spirit (both American Steamship Co.) are wintering at the Port Terminal.

In Superior, Arthur M. Anderson (Great Lakes Fleet) will be at the CN Dock; Burns Harbor (American Steamship Co.) is at the Engridge Dock; Herbert C. Jackson and Lee A. Tregurtha (both Interlake Steamship Co.) will be at Fraser Shipyards while Paul R. Tregurtha (also Interlake) is at Midwest Energy.

To get a sense of what occurs at Fraser Shipyards during winter layup, you can read our story by Patrick Lapinski. To see videos of some boats coming into layup through the Duluth Ship Canal, check out the Duluth Harbor Cam site.

+ The Soo Locks close on the 15th, reopening on March 25 after an off-season of maintenance. Sault Ste. Marie Evening News has details on the upcoming winter work on the locks.

+ Thunder Bay wrapped up its shipping season with a frenzied December. According to the CBC, the port loaded “an unprecedented grain volume” for the month to put 2016 right in line with 2015’s totals. The port’s last visitor, the Frontenac, brought road salt.

× Expand Sea Caves Watch Apostle Islands ice caves Ice is building along the mainland sea caves at Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, but it’s NOT safe to traverse as of Jan. 12, 2017.

Ice caves update

The Apostle Islands ice caves are NOT yet accessible, but ice is beginning to form along the shore. If you’re hoping to visit, cross your fingers for more cold and favorable winds! Sea Caves Watch has photos of the current conditions (updated every hour), and the national lakeshore’s website has more info on the caves’ status.

Overall, less than 10 percent of Lake Superior has ice so far this winter.

Construction work slated for F.J. McLain State Park

Dominick Mastrangelo, writing for MLive:

Renovations to F.J. McLain State Park, located between Calumet and Hancock in the Upper Peninsula's Houghton County, are slated to begin this spring. Totaling $1.25 million, the first phase of the renovations will bring new toilet and shower facilities, modernized campsites, 20/30/50-amp electrical service and a new roadway to the 443-acre waterfront park.

Erosion from storm events has proved troublesome in recent years, damaging roads and a dozen campsites in the shoreside park. In a press release, the Michigan DNR notes that, “Another 18 lakefront campsites, six mini-cabins and the park’s toilet and shower buildings remained threatened with closure because of the continued erosion.”

The DNR says that flush toilets and showers will be unavailable at the campground this upcoming season, so camping fees will be reduced, the Mining Gazette reports. Campsites that previously cost $28 per night will be charged the semi-modern camping rate of $18. Mini cabins will be $39, down from $49. Other utilities – electric, sanitation and water – could be interrupted intermittently.

+ In other Michigan DNR news: In Ontonagon County, researchers are testing treatments for white-nose syndrome, a bat disease that has killed millions of the winged critters in North America.

Video of Thunder Bay from the air goes viral: Videographer Alan Auld calls it “Thunder Bay Four Seasons.” He filmed the spectacular scenes, showcasing the area’s natural beauty, over a year and a half, he told CBC News.

Michigan Tech Nordic skier makes Youth Biathlon World Championships: Amanda Kautzer, a freshman at MTU, will represent the United States at next month’s championships after finishing first at the youth biathlon trials in Vermont.

Lake Assault Boats lands big contracts: The Superior, Wisconsin, company kicked off the new year with a $6.2 million contract to build a new fleet of tourist and commuter barges for the city of San Antonio, Texas, according to the Superior Telegram. Last month, Lake Assault secured a $542,750 contract with the city of Pittsburgh to build a 30-foot fireboat.

How do you pronounce that? Our region has many tricky-to-pronounce place names. The state of Michigan recently launched a pronunciation guide with more than 2,200 listings, from Baraga to Tahquamenon Falls. It was developed by the Bureau of Services for Blind Persons primarily for audiobook production, but it’ll help you talk like a local, too.

Sault Ste. Marie will start its celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday later this month with “Dr. Roberta Bondar Days,” Jan. 22-30, honoring the Sault native who was Canada’s first woman in space. SooToday has details on the rest of the year’s events. (This happens to be the 25th anniversary of her historic flight.)

The elusive Canada lynx on video: David Johnson of Grand Marais, Minnesota, got video of a female and her yearling kittens.

Lake Superior State University research lab receives $500,000 gift: Richard and Theresa Barch’s donation will help fund the Aquatic Research Laboratory’s expansion into the Center for Freshwater Research and Education, with improved facilities for students and researchers. Richard, from Ann Arbor, Michigan, learned of the lab because of its Atlantic salmon stocking in the St. Marys River. He calls the salmon fishing there the best he’s seen anywhere.