Around the Circle This Week: March 24, 2017

× Expand LSMMA webcam Roger Blough, March 22, 2017 The Roger Blough was the first laker to depart the Twin Ports for the 2017-18 shipping season, leaving on Wednesday, March 22.

Shipping season begins

The boats are back.

With the Soo Locks due to open at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, many vessels left winter layup and returned to the Great Lakes this week.

In the Twin Ports, the Roger Blough left on Wednesday morning to load iron ore in Two Harbors before heading for the locks and the lower lakes. The Philip R. Clarke, American Century, Lee A. Tregurtha, Herbert C. Jackson, Burns Harbor and Paul R. Tregurtha had all departed as of Friday afternoon.

A host of upbound vessels from the lower Great Lakes are due to reach Lake Superior over the weekend.

Vanta Coda, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, expressed optimism about the season in a news release.

“The overall feeling in the Port of Duluth-Superior is positive, and 2017 is shaping up to be a building year to regain traffic,” he says. “Coal should stabilize, iron ore should be up and I believe this port has the opportunity to do well with grain shipments again this year. We are expecting a middle-of-the-road season in terms of project cargo, though we could be surprised to the upside.”

The Manitoulin, sailing from Sault Ste. Marie, reached Thunder Bay today, the first vessel to call on the port this spring. Port officials expect 10 ships this month, the CBC reports.

+ Video of the Roger Blough’s departure by Paul Scinocca.

+ SooToday went for a ride on an icebreaker working in the St. Marys River. Here’s the video.

+ Mark Barker, president of Interlake Steamship Company, spoke with Maritime Reporter & Engineering News about the company’s investment in exhaust gas scrubbers to meet emissions requirements.

Live in bear country?

The Michigan DNR recommends removing your bird feeders to avoid problems with bears searching for food this spring and summer:

Once a bird feeder is discovered, a bear will keep coming back until the seed is gone or the feeder has been removed. “Bears that receive a food reward when around homes, yards and neighborhoods typically lose their natural fear of humans and can become a threat to humans and pets,” said Keen. “If a bear walks through your property and no food reward is given, the bear will move along on its own. Help your community and keep bears at a distance. Bears are smart, so be smarter, and remove your bird feeders so you don’t attract bears to your property.”

+ More resources from the DNR on living alongside bears.

+ Home website The Spruce has suggestions for feeding birds without attracting bears.

Northland College receives National Science Foundation grant: It’s the first NSF research grant for the Ashland, Wisconsin, college. Students and professors hope to develop new biodegradable plastics.

Thunder Bay wildlife exhibit needs more time, supporters say: “As the Chippewa Wildlife Exhibit prepares for closure, the Friends of Chippewa Park are expressing concerns that more than one-third of the animals cannot be relocated,” reports TBNewsWatch. The Friends say a May 1 closing isn’t feasible.

Doggone cute: James Smedley, a Lake Superior Magazine contributor, says that “dogs have a habit of situating themselves so we have no choice but to take their picture.” In a post for Algoma Country, he shares some of his favorites.

Local colleges win in Clean Snowmobile Challenge: Hosted by Michigan Tech, the challenge asks competitors to create quieter, more environmentally friendly sleds. Michigan Tech won first place in the zero emissions category, while the University of Minnesota Duluth took third in internal combustion.