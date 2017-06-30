Around the Circle This Week: June 30, 2017

× 1 of 2 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Circle Tour bicyclists Greg and David Massey, a father-son duo, biked the Circle Tour in 18 days. They stopped at the Lake Superior Magazine offices after completing the trip. × 2 of 2 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Circle Tour bicyclists Greg and David Massey, a father-son duo, biked the Circle Tour in 18 days. They stopped at the Lake Superior Magazine offices after completing the trip. Prev Next

Completing the Circle Tour

All kinds of folks visit our offices and Outlet Store in Duluth: local shoppers, travelers from far-off places, even French bicyclists.

This week’s visitors included a father-son duo, Minnesotans Greg and David Massey (60 and 29, respectively), who had just completed the 1,300-mile Circle Tour on their bicycles in 18 days.

So stop in during your travels this summer and say hi! If you’ve completed the Circle Tour, snap a selfie in our photo booth. Submit a trip report to join our free Circle Tour Club; members receive a certificate and a Circle Tour window cling.

Ontario shore preps for Canada Day

Canada turns 150 on July 1, and our local communities have spent years planning for the sesquicentennial. Here’s a roundup of Canada Day events on the Lake Superior shore. Happy birthday, Canada!

+ This week Wawa finished dismantling its goose statue, which was more than 50 years old. A new Wawa Goose will be unveiled on Canada Day.

A race against time

Outside magazine’s Science of Survival podcast chronicled a Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness medical emergency in its latest episode:

Scott Pirsig and Bob Sturtz were on a spring canoeing adventure in the Boundary Waters, a million-acre wilderness in northern Minnesota, when Bob suddenly started acting weird. He complained of a headache. Then he became disoriented, lost control of his hands, and stopped speaking. He’d suffered a stroke.

It’s a gripping listen – and a good reminder to carry a personal locator beacon for emergencies when you’re off the grid.

U.P. moose population stabilizes: An aerial survey puts the population estimate at 420 to 470 moose, Garrett Neese writes for the Mining Gazette.

Icebreaker comes home: “The Alexander Henry, the former coast guard icebreaker built in the Thunder Bay area almost 60 years ago, has completed its journey back to the Lakehead,” the CBC reports. It will open to the public as a floating museum later this summer.

Wisconsin is updating its Lake Superior fisheries plan: The management plan hasn’t been revised since 1988, Wisconsin Public Radio’s Danielle Kaeding reports.

An antique you don’t want to find: A man found a jar of old dynamite on his rural Superior property, the Superior Telegram reports. The bomb squad used a robot to detonate it remotely.

Duluthian to chair the University of Minnesota Board of Regents: David McMillan is executive vice president at Minnesota Power and a University of Minnesota Duluth graduate. Jana Hollingsworth has an interview with him in the Duluth News Tribune.

U.P. native returns from Nashville for three concerts: Country up-and-comer Hannah Bethel is one of the headliners of the Houghton Rotary’s U.P. Summer Fest tomorrow. She grew up in Chassell, released her first album at 17, moved to Nashville a year later and released her fourth album in 2015. She’ll also be performing July 22 at the Orpheum Theater in Hancock and Aug. 5 at the Rozsa Center in Houghton.