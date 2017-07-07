Around the Circle This Week: July 7, 2017

× Expand MDOT Peregrine Falcons Return to U.P. Bridges Two returning adult peregrine falcons arrived to check out the new nest box at the Portage Lake Lift Bridge just a few days after it was installed.

Peregrine falcons nesting on U.P. bridges

Dan Weingarten from Michigan’s Department of Transportation brings us this feel-good wildlife story:

Peregrine falcons have returned to the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock again this year – the same nesting spot, but this year with a choice between new and familiar nests. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) installed two nest boxes at the Lift Bridge in 2012 – one each on the north and south bridge towers. A pair of falcons discovered the nesting site the next spring and has raised a total of 12 chicks there. But, in recent years, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has noticed the boxes were showing signs of wear. Enter some enterprising high school students.

Rebuilding continues from 2016 South Shore flood

Richard Jenkins for the Ironwood Daily Globe:

Iron County Forestry Department workers have been working to build a boardwalk and viewing deck so visitors can once again fully enjoy seeing the Potato River Falls after the previous viewing deck was washed away in the July 11 (2016) storm.

The new deck will open next week.

King of the Persians (sweet rolls, that is)

New York has its hot-dog-eating competition on the U.S. Independence Day. In Thunder Bay, on Canada Day they eat Persians.

Before your thoughts turn morbid, let us explain. A Thunder Bay specialty, Persians are cinnamon-roll-like pastries topped with pink icing. Red Lion Smokehouse and The Persian Man celebrated Canada Day last Saturday with their second annual Persian Eating Contest.

Competitors had 10 minutes to eat as many as possible. No “chipmunking” (hiding bites in your cheeks), no dunking the Persians in water and definitely no regurgitation.

This year’s winner was Stan Alto, who wolfed down a whopping 10 Persians (and, according to Facebook, followed it up with a nice, long nap).

Before the event, the CBC chatted with last year’s runner-up, Chompin’ Chad Kirvan.

The “American Pickers” are coming to the U.P. in August: Mike and Frank from the popular History Channel show are looking for rare collections and interesting stories. Word on the Street has the contact info.

Adventure park planned for the Minnesota shore: Along Highway 61 in Silver Bay, the park will have rock climbing (on both real rock and a climbing tower), a zipline and an aerial ropes course, reports Ken Vogel for the Lake County News-Chronicle.

Time-lapse video by SooToday of a storm rolling through Sault Ste. Marie.

Managing Lake Superior fish: “Negotiations are ongoing between the state (of Wisconsin) and two tribes over how they will jointly manage fish harvests in Lake Superior,” reports Danielle Kaeding for Wisconsin Public Radio.