Konnie’s Circle Tour: The Final Leg

× 1 of 19 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Apostle Islands Ron was assigned to Devils Island Lighthouse as a Coast Guardsman in the 1960s. He told stories about those days during the group's Apostle Islands Cruise. × 2 of 19 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Lake of the Clouds The colors were changing near Lake of the Clouds in Michigan's Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park. × 3 of 19 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Ontonagon, Michigan Busmate Laurie, under guidance from Bruce, takes a turn at demonstrating an early washing day renovation. × 4 of 19 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Ontonagon, Michigan Our Tour Captain Bill (on left) joined Bruce Johanson at what Bruce called “the most important building" at the Ontonagon Light Station – the old outhouse. × 5 of 19 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Ontonagon, Michigan Hey – that’s our Lake Superior Shipwreck Poster! (OK, not everything in the Ontonagon Lighthouse is a “period” piece.) × 6 of 19 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Ontonagon, Michigan A fun visit to the Ontonagon County Historical Society museum. × 7 of 19 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Ashland A view from our room at Chequamegon Hotel (Best Western) in Ashland and the porch outside. × 8 of 19 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Ashland A diorama of native species makes an intriguing display at the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center in Ashland, Wisconsin. × 9 of 19 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Ashland Learning about Ashland's many murals. × 10 of 19 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Relaxing by the Lake Dave and Tammi found a good way to relax at the end of the day on a porch overlooking the Big Lake. × 11 of 19 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Apostle Islands An Apostle Islands Cruise boat. × 12 of 19 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Apostle Islands This duo shared interesting tidbits with the group during the Apostle Islands Cruise. × 13 of 19 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Apostle Islands Raspberry Island Lighthouse. × 14 of 19 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Bayfield The Bayfield Winery's tongue-in-cheek "self-kicking machine." × 15 of 19 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Hauser's The bus family at Hauser’s Superior View near Bayfield. × 16 of 19 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Bayfield Visiting Erickson Orchards. × 17 of 19 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Bayfield Dining at the Old Rittenhouse Inn. × 18 of 19 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Bayfield Old Rittenhouse Inn owner Mark Phillips led a tour of Bayfield before the group dined at the inn's Landmark Restaurant. × 19 of 19 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Cornucopia Busmate Bob borrows a kid’s cart for some powershopping at Ehlers General Store in Cornucopia. Prev Next

Can a lighthouse keeper beam?

We certainly got a good smile from Ron, one of the Coast Guardsmen assigned to Devils Island Lighthouse in the late ’60s, as our Apostle Islands Cruise boat sailed beside that island’s sea caves and the old light tower. Ron, whom I’ve come to know as a pleasant but quiet guy, was handed the microphone on the boat to reminisce a bit about his days as a lightkeeper. You just never know who you’ll meet or what adventure you’ll find on a Lake Superior Circle Tour.

Happy to be home, I still felt sad to part with my bus “family” when we returned home this week. Some still had a journey ahead as far as Utah and states south (where we pray for safe times during wild storms).

There was no slacking, though, on a our last few days. In Ontonagon, Michigan, we picked up a local guide (and booster), Bruce Johanson, who narrated our way from the Ontonagon Historical Society’s distinctly purple museum to the local lighthouse through lunch at Lynn’s Café and out to Bonanza Falls. We featured the Ontonagon Lighthouse among our haunted lights in the current issue, and I did peek into the notorious closet out of which the one-armed ghost sauntered. Touching the artifacts and opening doors is encouraged here. No skeleton in the closet, but I and at least one other person heard what might have been a baby crying in the room.

There are plenty of little spooky elements around the lighthouse, should you lean in that haunted direction (including an almost-convincing facsimile of that missing arm). Bruce pointed out that Ontonagon was the first European settlement on the Lake’s south shore – ­ Sault Ste. Marie really being on the river after all, he says – and it was even an Ontonagon man who founded Bayfield in Wisconsin. (I have to check that one.)

Although this week was a tad ahead of peak color, there’s no question that a visit to Lake of the Clouds in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park remains among my favorite spots to visit.

A day later, we got a guided tour of Ashland, Wisconsin’s famed murals from one of the artists, Susan Prentice Martinsen, who is, as she claims, one of the “two crazy old ladies” who painted all the murals. (I don’t know if co-artist Kelly Meredith agrees!) There are nearly 20 community-supported murals around town – with plans for a few more.

We also had our Apostles tour. A small glitch in catered lunch plans meant we were assembling our own sandwiches on the rocking boat, but with the help of sister-brother team Bryce and Jeannette and with the good humor of our bus group we got ’er done.

We later picked up Mark Phillips, of the Old Rittenhouse Inn family, as our tour guide in town and to two orchards – Hauser’s Superior View and Erickson’s Orchards – where we bought plenty of wine and apples. Fear not – there remains more than enough for a great Apple Fest celebration this weekend. Back at the Rittenhouse, Mark traded his tour hat to become our host and server for a fantastic meal at the Inn’s Landmark Restaurant. I got the chance to sample the Champagne Chicken featured in the cookbook we published with the Inn not too very long ago. And, of course, the Chocolate Lava Cake.

The next and final day, we were still cutting up as we headed toward Duluth. The kind folks at Ehlers General Store in Cornucopia opened early (thanks Jayne and staff!) and had warm and fresh-from-the-oven cookies – chocolate chip and pumpkin-chocolate! I also picked up the pumpkin/apple version of Racey’s Tasty Dog Biscuits, handcrafted by a local musher. Thus completing the final check on my family gift shopping list.

The final sightseeing stop was in Superior to view the S.S. Meteor because Cy, a boat enthusiast, wanted to see the last whaleback on the water. A pasta meal at Grandma’s Saloon and Grill in Canal Park officially ended our 11-day tour. Some of our bus family extended the visit with a trip to our offices, where I learned that Ron has another set of skills. He makes wooden models of heavy equipment.

I’m glad to be home, sad to leave my bus family and anxious now to sort through all the photos and brochures accumulated along the way. And, of course, there remains the fudge, apples, maple cookies, pumpkin-chocolate cookies and other treats to share with my office crew. Munch on!