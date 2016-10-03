Konnie’s Circle Tour Report: Part II

× 1 of 8 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Fall Bus Tour Christine on Steroids is a new addition to Da Yoopers Tourist Trap. × 2 of 8 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Fall Bus Tour Da Gift Shop at Da Yoopers Tourist Trap in Ishpeming, Michigan. × 3 of 8 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Fall Bus Tour One of the many oddities at Da Yoopers Tourist Trap. × 4 of 8 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Fall Bus Tour Vivid fall color in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. × 5 of 8 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Fall Bus Tour The Father Baraga Shrine near L'Anse, Michigan. × 6 of 8 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Fall Bus Tour Ice cream at the Father Baraga Shrine. × 7 of 8 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Fall Bus Tour The Eagle Harbor Lighthouse near the tip of Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula. × 8 of 8 Expand Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Fall Bus Tour Learning about the Eagle Harbor Light Station. Prev Next

Any day you can start off at Da Yoopers with Jim “Hoolie” DeCaire as the greeter is going to be a hoot of a day, and Day 8 of our Lake Superior Circle Tour was no exception.

Of course, we got a little rocky beginning, doing a tour of downtown Marquette twice – once leaving the Landmark Inn for the day (so we thought) and once returning to pick up the raincoat of someone on the bus. The fact that it fit me and that I brought one just like it on the trip is a total coincidence. (And we needed a little more Marquette and Landmark Inn time, I felt.)

At Ishpeming, Hoolie, who started both renowned Da Yoopers Tourist Trap and a Da Yoopers musical group, opened shop early for the bus as we headed toward the Keweenaw for the day.

Anyone who’s been to Da Yoopers Tourist Trap knows that it’s loaded with visual witticisms and I was delighted to see that there is no limit to creatively questionable jokes (bodes well for my future). Some new features have been added since my last visit a few years ago, including “Christine on Steroids,” a specially equipped 1957 Buick that we’re glad Stephen King didn’t think of before he wrote his novel. Christine fits in well with the world’s largest shotgun and other assorted happy oddities on the property.

Da Yoopers shop has plenty of take-home one-liners like the Yooper Briefcase (a wooden handle across a pair of blue briefs) and many wise wall plaques like “Two Yoopers walk out of a bar… no, really, it could happen” and “When I have a headache, I take two aspirin and keep away from children, like the bottle says.” But folks often forget that Hoolie and company are amazing rock hounds, too, and the rock shop on the property is amazing and eclectic with some rare finds (check out the greenstones) and stones from around the world.

We could have spent the better part of the day exploring, of course, but we were headed for lunch at the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge, so our fearless (seriously, you have to be fearless to be a tour leader) guide Bill cracked the whip and we jumped back on the bus.

We passed through some lovely colors, stopped at the Father Baraga Shrine to marvel at the statue of the “Snowshoe Priest” and to sample the ice cream made by Sister Maria at the site (available because the Packers were off for the day!). Her bubbly, sweet personality sent us away with smiles surrounded by chocolate or chocolate chip (mostly).

We traveled through some spectacular colors, though parts of the Keweenaw Peninsula, especially near shore, are just turning. After a hearty burger and handmade fries at the lodge, we drove into Copper Harbor and over to the Eagle Harbor Lighthouse, which was full in tours. There are three histories to accumulate there – the lighthouse, plus a maritime building and a commercial fishing building. Historical society director Ginny greeted us. I brought the latest issue and we noted that she had on the same, quite appropriate sweatshirt with the image of the lighthouse on it. (Check out Ginny’s ghost story in the October/November issue.)

More driving along the beautiful Keweenaw way and then back into Hancock for the night at the Ramada near the Portage Lake Lift Bridge. Beautiful.

On to Ontonagon and beyond!