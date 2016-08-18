Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail Videos and Photos

×

1 of 24

160818-TallShipsParadeOfSail-PB-1050918-1240.jpg

Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine

Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail

When and If is an 80-foot schooner, built in 1939 for General George S. Patton.

×

2 of 24

IMG_5008-1240.jpg

Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine

Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail

Pride of Baltimore II on Lake Superior.

×

3 of 24

160818-TallShipsParadeOfSail-PB-1050920-1240.jpg

Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine

Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail

The 157-foot Pride of Baltimore II is a Baltimore clipper.

×

4 of 24

IMG_5013-1240.jpg

Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine

Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail

Pride of Baltimore II enters the canal.

×

5 of 24

160818-TallShipsParadeOfSail-PB-1050926-1240.jpg

Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine

Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail

Pride of Baltimore II.

×

6 of 24

160818-TallShipsParadeOfSail-PB-1050928-1240.jpg

Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine

Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail

The 137-foot Denis Sullivan, based in Milwaukee, is Wisconsin’s flagship.

×

7 of 24

160818-TallShipsParadeOfSail-PB-1050932-1240.jpg

Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine

Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail

Denis Sullivan.

×

8 of 24

160818-TallShipsParadeOfSail-PB-1050937-1240.jpg

Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine

Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail

Denis Sullivan sails under the Aerial Lift Bridge.

×

9 of 24

160818-TallShipsParadeOfSail-PB-1050941-1240.jpg

Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine

Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail

The World’s Largest Rubber Duck made an appearance in the harbor, but didn’t join the tall ships on Lake Superior. It will be on display at Bayfront Festival Park through Sunday.

×

10 of 24

IMG_5018-1240.jpg

Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine

Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail

Mama Duck and Denis Sullivan in the harbor.

×

11 of 24

Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail

Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine

Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail

Mama Duck took a “swim” through the harbor.

×

12 of 24

Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail

Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine

Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail

Mama Duck.

×

13 of 24

IMG_5023-1240.jpg

Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine

Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail

Mama Duck.

×

14 of 24

IMG_5021-1240.jpg

Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine

Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail

Spectators watch the ships in the harbor.

×

15 of 24

IMG_5034-1240.jpg

Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine

Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail

Appledore V.

×

16 of 24

160818-TallShipsParadeOfSail-PB-1050948-1240.jpg

Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine

Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail

The U.S. Brig Niagara, 198 feet long, is a replica of a vessel from the War of 1812.

×

17 of 24

160818-TallShipsParadeOfSail-PB-1050951-1240.jpg

Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine

Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail

Lake Superior Magazine’s own Konnie LeMay and Paul Hayden rode on the Niagara

×

18 of 24

160818-TallShipsParadeOfSail-PB-1050954-1240.jpg

Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine

Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail

The Bayfield-based Zeeto is 65 feet long.

×

19 of 24

160818-TallShipsParadeOfSail-PB-1050955-1240.jpg

Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine

Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail

El Galeón Andalucía is an imposing Spanish galleon, measuring 170 feet long with six decks.

×

20 of 24

160818-TallShipsParadeOfSail-PB-1050958-1240.jpg

Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine

Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail

El Galeón approaches the lift bridge.

×

21 of 24

IMG_5047-1240.jpg

Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine

Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail

El Galeón.

×

22 of 24

IMG_5042-1240.jpg

Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine

Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail

El Galeón.

×

23 of 24

IMG_5051-1240.jpg

Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine

Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail

El Galeón.

×

24 of 24

160818-TallShipsParadeOfSail-PB-1050968-1240.jpg

Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine

Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail

Spectating ships returned to the harbor after the Parade of Sail concluded.

Missed the Parade of Sail? Check out our photos and videos of the fleet of nine tall-masted ships sailing under Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge on Thursday afternoon.

Lake Superior Magazine’s Konnie LeMay and Paul Hayden rode aboard the U.S. Brig Niagara and streamed the experience live on Facebook. Phil Bencomo and Bob Berg shot photos and video from land.

Enjoy, and check in throughout the weekend for more from our team at Tall Ships Duluth.

Lake Superior Magazine’s Facebook Live broadcasts

Tags

What Folks Are Saying (Right)
LSM on Twitter
Events Search Header

Thursday

December 22, 2016

Friday

December 23, 2016

Saturday

December 24, 2016

Sunday

December 25, 2016

Monday

December 26, 2016

Tuesday

December 27, 2016

Wednesday

December 28, 2016

Search Events Submit Yours