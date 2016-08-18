Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail Videos and Photos

× 1 of 24 Expand Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail When and If is an 80-foot schooner, built in 1939 for General George S. Patton. × 2 of 24 Expand Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail Pride of Baltimore II on Lake Superior. × 3 of 24 Expand Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail The 157-foot Pride of Baltimore II is a Baltimore clipper. × 4 of 24 Expand Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail Pride of Baltimore II enters the canal. × 5 of 24 Expand Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail Pride of Baltimore II. × 6 of 24 Expand Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail The 137-foot Denis Sullivan, based in Milwaukee, is Wisconsin’s flagship. × 7 of 24 Expand Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail Denis Sullivan. × 8 of 24 Expand Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail Denis Sullivan sails under the Aerial Lift Bridge. × 9 of 24 Expand Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail The World’s Largest Rubber Duck made an appearance in the harbor, but didn’t join the tall ships on Lake Superior. It will be on display at Bayfront Festival Park through Sunday. × 10 of 24 Expand Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail Mama Duck and Denis Sullivan in the harbor. × 11 of 24 Expand Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail Mama Duck took a “swim” through the harbor. × 12 of 24 Expand Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail Mama Duck. × 13 of 24 Expand Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail Mama Duck. × 14 of 24 Expand Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail Spectators watch the ships in the harbor. × 15 of 24 Expand Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail Appledore V. × 16 of 24 Expand Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail The U.S. Brig Niagara, 198 feet long, is a replica of a vessel from the War of 1812. × 17 of 24 Expand Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail Lake Superior Magazine’s own Konnie LeMay and Paul Hayden rode on the Niagara. × 18 of 24 Expand Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail The Bayfield-based Zeeto is 65 feet long. × 19 of 24 Expand Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail El Galeón Andalucía is an imposing Spanish galleon, measuring 170 feet long with six decks. × 20 of 24 Expand Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail El Galeón approaches the lift bridge. × 21 of 24 Expand Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail El Galeón. × 22 of 24 Expand Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail El Galeón. × 23 of 24 Expand Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail El Galeón. × 24 of 24 Expand Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail Spectating ships returned to the harbor after the Parade of Sail concluded. Prev Next

Missed the Parade of Sail? Check out our photos and videos of the fleet of nine tall-masted ships sailing under Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge on Thursday afternoon.

Lake Superior Magazine’s Konnie LeMay and Paul Hayden rode aboard the U.S. Brig Niagara and streamed the experience live on Facebook. Phil Bencomo and Bob Berg shot photos and video from land.

Enjoy, and check in throughout the weekend for more from our team at Tall Ships Duluth.

Lake Superior Magazine’s Facebook Live broadcasts

× Tall Ships Duluth 2016

× Tall Ships Duluth 2016

× Tall Ships Duluth 2016

× Tall Ships Duluth 2016

× Tall Ships Duluth 2016