Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail Videos and Photos

1 of 24
Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine
Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail
When and If is an 80-foot schooner, built in 1939 for General George S. Patton.
2 of 24
Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine
Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail
Pride of Baltimore II on Lake Superior.
3 of 24
Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine
Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail
The 157-foot Pride of Baltimore II is a Baltimore clipper.
4 of 24
Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine
Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail
Pride of Baltimore II enters the canal.
5 of 24
Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine
Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail
Pride of Baltimore II.
6 of 24
Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine
Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail
The 137-foot Denis Sullivan, based in Milwaukee, is Wisconsin’s flagship.
7 of 24
Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine
Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail
Denis Sullivan.
8 of 24
Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine
Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail
Denis Sullivan sails under the Aerial Lift Bridge.
9 of 24
Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine
Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail
The World’s Largest Rubber Duck made an appearance in the harbor, but didn’t join the tall ships on Lake Superior. It will be on display at Bayfront Festival Park through Sunday.
10 of 24
Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine
Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail
Mama Duck and Denis Sullivan in the harbor.
11 of 24
Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine
Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail
Mama Duck took a “swim” through the harbor.
12 of 24
Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine
Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail
Mama Duck.
13 of 24
Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine
Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail
Mama Duck.
14 of 24
Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine
Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail
Spectators watch the ships in the harbor.
15 of 24
Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine
Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail
Appledore V.
16 of 24
Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine
Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail
The U.S. Brig Niagara, 198 feet long, is a replica of a vessel from the War of 1812.
17 of 24
Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine
Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail
Lake Superior Magazine’s own Konnie LeMay and Paul Hayden rode on the Niagara.
18 of 24
Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine
Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail
The Bayfield-based Zeeto is 65 feet long.
19 of 24
Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine
Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail
El Galeón Andalucía is an imposing Spanish galleon, measuring 170 feet long with six decks.
20 of 24
Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine
Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail
El Galeón approaches the lift bridge.
21 of 24
Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine
Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail
El Galeón.
22 of 24
Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine
Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail
El Galeón.
23 of 24
Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine
Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail
El Galeón.
24 of 24
Phil Bencomo / Lake Superior Magazine
Tall Ships Duluth 2016: Parade of Sail
Spectating ships returned to the harbor after the Parade of Sail concluded.
Missed the Parade of Sail? Check out our photos and videos of the fleet of nine tall-masted ships sailing under Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge on Thursday afternoon.
Lake Superior Magazine’s Konnie LeMay and Paul Hayden rode aboard the U.S. Brig Niagara and streamed the experience live on Facebook. Phil Bencomo and Bob Berg shot photos and video from land.
Enjoy, and check in throughout the weekend for more from our team at Tall Ships Duluth.
I frequently review your website to see whats going on in my hometown. Been many years since I le
Don Macdonald Duluth Cathedral '55 | About Lake Superior Magazine
My husband & I have enjoyed Marsha's beautiful display several times over the past years. It is an
Connie Bauer | Marcia's Magical Lights
I was working at an oil terminal in Green Bay when this happened. We bunker fueled these great ship
Russ Kasten | A Night to Remember: A Newsman and a Sailor Recall When the Fitz Went Down
I remember that storm very well. I lived in Marquette, Michigan on the third floor of a house on a
Jean Maatta | A Night to Remember: A Newsman and a Sailor Recall When the Fitz Went Down
I lost a special friend that day. Paul Michael Riipa . 41 years later it still leaves a lump in my
Sheri Rektor | A Night to Remember: A Newsman and a Sailor Recall When the Fitz Went Down