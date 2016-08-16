Visit the Lake Superior Magazine Booth at Tall Ships Duluth

Lake Superior Magazine at Tall Ships Duluth 2016
Find our booth at Tall Ships Duluth between Bayfront Festival Park and the Great Lakes Aquarium, near the waterfront.
Going to Tall Ships Duluth this weekend? Stop by our booth in Bayfront Festival Park, pick up fun gifts and souvenirs, and chat with our friendly crew.
We'll be at the festival all four days, Thursday through Sunday. Our booth is between Bayfront Festival Park and the Great Lakes Aquarium.
Come take a look at our Tall Ships Collectors Edition, special tall ship gift items and products (calendars, puzzles, clothing, books and more) from our Lake Superior Collection.
Plus, our pal Don Hermanson of Keweenaw Video Productions will join us at the booth with his DVDs about shipwrecks, ghost hunters, lighthouses and more.
If you’re going to miss the festival, tune in to our Facebook Live broadcasts throughout the event, including the Parade of Sail on Thursday afternoon. Like us on Facebook to find out when we start broadcasting. The videos will be available for later viewing on our page and here at LakeSuperior.com.
