Enter to Win Tickets to Tall Ships Duluth

This giveaway has now ended.

Lake Superior Magazine readers, you could win tickets to Tall Ships Duluth!

We’re giving away a pair of multi-day passes every weekday until August 17. These passes get you into each day of the festival (August 18-21, Thursday through Sunday) and onto the ships for tours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

To enter, crack open your copy of the August/September issue and pore over the special Tall Ships feature to answer this week’s trivia question.

Winners will be selected from entries received during each sweepstakes period. Chances of winning based on total entries received during the sweepstakes period. Passes include access to Tall Ships Duluth and Bayfront Festival grounds and ability to tour docked vessels on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Does not include sailaway voyages. Passes valid only on days specified. No value beyond the promise of admission. No substitution of prizes. May not be exchanged for cash. Passes are transferrable. Open only to U.S. residents.