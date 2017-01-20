The 22nd Annual Photo Contest Winners

Grand Prize

How does one capture the glory of a living Lake Superior in the single moment that is a photograph?

This year’s contest entries once again provided many diverse answers to that question. This photo of a building storm by Cari Povenz impressed the judges above so many other extraordinary contenders (more than 1,000 images competed in the final stages with photographers hailing from 15 states or provinces).

Our Grand Prize winner earns $200, a Lake Superior Wall Calendar and one-year subscription to Lake Superior Magazine. First Prize winners receive wall calendars and subscriptions, and Second Place finishers earn mini calendars and subscriptions. The cover image (the First Place winner in People/Humor this year) receives $150. Maritime winners receive North Star Port magazine from our category partner, the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. You can find all winners, including Honorable Mentions and Finalists, right here.

Could your image win a Grand Prize? Start shooting now for next year’s contest. The deadline is October 16, 2017.

Get it in print: Single copies of the Photo Contest issue – featuring the Grand Prize, First Place and Second Place winners plus Honorable Mentions – are available for $7.95 (includes shipping). Finalists are only featured online.

Nature

First Place, Nature

Jason Kahler

First Place, Nature

“Morning Walk” at Isle Royale, Michigan • Jason Kahler of Superior

Second Place, Nature

Connie Larson

Second Place, Nature

“Family of Lynx” at Mountain Bay near Nipigon, Ontario • Connie Larson of Nipigon

Honorable Mention, Nature

Ida Barton

Honorable Mention, Nature

“A Shady Spot” at Hayward, Wisconsin • Ida Barton of Solon Springs, Wisconsin

Honorable Mention, Nature

Miriam Pickens

Honorable Mention, Nature

“Swallowtail on Dianthus” in Hancock, Michigan • Miriam Pickens of Hancock

Honorable Mention, Nature

Yvonne Caruthers

Honorable Mention, Nature

“Fancy Shadows” on a sidewalk in Grand Marais, Minnesota • Yvonne Caruthers of Grand Marais

Honorable Mention, Nature

Sara Koivisto

Honorable Mention, Nature

“Jostled Pebbles” on Chapel Beach, Michigan • Sara Koivisto of Cokato, Minnesota

Honorable Mention, Nature

Ryan Pennesi

Honorable Mention, Nature

“Leap of Faith” in northern Minnesota • Ryan Pennesi of Finland, Minnesota

Lake/Landscape

First Place, Lake/Landscape

Dave Hudacek

First Place, Lake/Landscape

“Night Lights” on the John A. Blatnik Bridge in Duluth • Dave Hudacek of Superior

Second Place, Lake/Landscape

Lonnie D. Olson

Second Place, Lake/Landscape

“Apostle Islands Sea Caves” from a tour boat out of Bayfield, Wisconsin • Lonnie D. Olson of Elbow Lake, Minnesota

Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape

Tom Schendel

Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape

“Silent Reflections” in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Minnesota • Tom Schendel of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota

Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape

Mark G. Olson

Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape

“Nature’s Color Palette” at Artists’ Point, Grand Marais, Minnesota • Mark G. Olson of North Branch, Minnesota

Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape

Scott Pearson

Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape

“Grand Sable Dunes at Sunset” in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Michigan • Scott Pearson of Eagle River, Wisconsin

Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape

Scott Plourde

Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape

“Ice Stalactite” at Cornucopia, Wisconsin • Scott Plourde of Luck, Wisconsin

People/Humor

First Place, People/Humor

Ila Turgeon

First Place, People/Humor

“Sunset Celebration” at Point Abbaye, Keweenaw Bay, Michigan • Ila Turgeon of Rhinelander, Wisconsin

Second Place, People/Humor

Kristina Bourne

Second Place, People/Humor

“Buried Treasure at Park Point Beach” in Duluth • Kristina Bourne of Duluth

Honorable Mention, People/Humor

Hannah Mittelstaedt

Honorable Mention, People/Humor

“Passage to the Lake” at Lake Superior Provincial Park, Ontario • Hannah Mittelstaedt of Toronto, Ontario

Honorable Mention, People/Humor

Wanda Erkkila

Honorable Mention, People/Humor

“Hello, There!” at Eagle River, Michigan • Wanda Erkkila of Calumet, Michigan

Honorable Mention, People/Humor

Peggy Carter

Honorable Mention, People/Humor

“First Time Sailing” in Bayfield, Wisconsin • Peggy Carter of Chesterton, Indiana

Honorable Mention, People/Humor

Ken Evans

Honorable Mention, People/Humor

“Palisades Rock Climber” at Silver Bay, Minnesota • Ken Evans of Maple Grove, Minnesota

Artsy/Altered

First Place, Artsy/Altered

Stephanie Wagner

First Place, Artsy/Altered

“The Stars Were Aligned” at Island Lake, Minnesota • Long exposure and models wearing headlamps • Stephanie Wagner of Duluth

Second Place, Artsy/Altered

Heidi Mensch

Second Place, Artsy/Altered

“Fall in Love” at Nisula, Michigan • Heart shape cut into a leaf for “still life” arrangement • Heidi Mensch of Nisula

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

Jelieta M. Walinski

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

“Tranquil Morning at Split Rock Lighthouse” in Minnesota • Taken in 360° panorama using PTgui Software • Jelieta M. Walinski of Becida, Minnesota

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

Kelly Doyle

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

“Doorway to Heaven” at Two Island Lake, Superior National Forest, Minnesota • A three-image composite (lake, door and rainbow) in Photoshop • Kelly Doyle of Edina, Minnesota

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

Roger Eberhardt

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

“Fall at Crisp Point” in Michigan • Photo taken with a DJI Inspire1 quadcopter and X3 camera then altered with ArtRage for iPad • Roger Eberhardt of Haslett, Michigan

Maritime

First Place, Maritime

Scott Chisholm

First Place, Maritime

“The Lake Freighter and the Sleeping Giant” at Thunder Bay • Scott Chisholm of Thunder Bay

Second Place, Maritime

Allyson Schwartz

Second Place, Maritime

“Sunset Locks” at the Soo Locks, Michigan • Allyson Schwartz of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Jason Kahler

Honorable Mention, Maritime

“Under the Bridge” on the Paul R. Tregurtha in Duluth • Jason Kahler of Superior

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Lois Nuttall

Honorable Mention, Maritime

“Pineglen Reflection” at Kaministiqua River, Thunder Bay • Lois Nuttall of Thunder Bay

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Terry W. White

Honorable Mention, Maritime

“Michipicoten Sunrise Departure” at Duluth • Terry W. White of Superior

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Jonathan Dyess

Honorable Mention, Maritime

“Paul R. Tregurtha” entering the Duluth Ship Canal • Jonathan Dyess of Duluth

Finalists

Finalist, Nature

David Braithwaite

Finalist, Nature

“Loon Family” at Sylvania Wilderness Area, Michigan • David Braithwaite of Ontonagon, Michigan

Finalist, Nature

Tom Lund

Finalist, Nature

“Great Spangled Fritillary” on the Superior Hiking Trail • Tom Lund of Wrenshall, Minnesota

Finalist, Nature

Beth Howell

Finalist, Nature

“Cormorant” at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Michigan • Beth Howell of Wixom, Michigan

Finalist, Lake/Landscape

J. H. Arnold

Finalist, Lake/Landscape

“The Point of Point Abbaye, Michigan” • J. H. Arnold of Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin

Finalist, Lake/Landscape

Caleb Gekeler

Finalist, Lake/Landscape

“Lake Superior” at Ontonagon, Michigan • Caleb Gekeler of East Tawas, Michigan

Finalist, Lake/Landscape

Erik Fremstad

Finalist, Lake/Landscape

“Bliss for Breakfast” at Cascade River State Park, Minnesota • Erik Fremstad of Victoria, Minnesota

Finalist, People/Humor

Bryan McGinnis

Finalist, People/Humor

“Waiting for Summer” at Park Point, Duluth • Bryan McGinnis of White Bear Lake, Minnesota

Finalist, People/Humor

Patti Jones

Finalist, People/Humor

“Photographer in Training” at Split Rock Lighthouse Overlook, Minnesota • Patti Jones of White Bear Lake, Minnesota

Finalist, People/Humor

Heidi Hermes

Finalist, People/Humor

“Away from It All” at Union Bay Campground, Porcupine Mountains State Park, Michigan • Heidi Hermes of St. Louis Park, Minnesota

Finalist, Artsy/Altered

Lloyd Fisher

Finalist, Artsy/Altered

“Fisher’s Silhouette” at Brighton Beach, Duluth • Lloyd Fisher of Duluth

Finalist, Artsy/Altered

Herb Dillon

Finalist, Artsy/Altered

Ice Topo Map” at Buchanan Historic Site on Minnesota’s North Shore • Herb Dillon of Duluth

Finalist, Artsy/Altered

Joe Polecheck

Finalist, Artsy/Altered

“The Lonely Tree” off McQuade Road, Duluth • Joe Polecheck of Superior

Finalist, Maritime

Janet Poeschl

Finalist, Maritime

“Best View” in Duluth • Janet Poeschl of Alden, Minnesota

Finalist, Maritime

Jennifer Hurd

Finalist, Maritime

“Spring Breakers” in Duluth • Jennifer Hurd of Sartell, Minnesota

Finalist, Maritime

Paul Seymour

Finalist, Maritime

“Soo Locks” in Sault Ste. Marie • Paul Seymour of Westland, Michigan

Finalist, Maritime

Christina Hughes

Finalist, Maritime

“James R. Barker” arriving in Duluth • Christina Hughes of Rochester, Indiana

