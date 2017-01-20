The 22nd Annual Photo Contest Winners

Grand Prize
Cari Povenz
Grand Prize: 22nd Annual Photo Contest
Grand Prize: “Shelf Cloud Storm Sunburst” in Munising, Michigan • Cari Povenz of Grandville, Michigan
How does one capture the glory of a living Lake Superior in the single moment that is a photograph?
This year’s contest entries once again provided many diverse answers to that question. This photo of a building storm by Cari Povenz impressed the judges above so many other extraordinary contenders (more than 1,000 images competed in the final stages with photographers hailing from 15 states or provinces).
Our Grand Prize winner earns $200, a Lake Superior Wall Calendar and one-year subscription to Lake Superior Magazine. First Prize winners receive wall calendars and subscriptions, and Second Place finishers earn mini calendars and subscriptions. The cover image (the First Place winner in People/Humor this year) receives $150. Maritime winners receive North Star Port magazine from our category partner, the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. You can find all winners, including Honorable Mentions and Finalists, right here.
Could your image win a Grand Prize? Start shooting now for next year’s contest. The deadline is October 16, 2017.
Get it in print: Single copies of the Photo Contest issue – featuring the Grand Prize, First Place and Second Place winners plus Honorable Mentions – are available for $7.95 (includes shipping). Finalists are only featured online.
Nature
1 of 7
Jason Kahler
First Place, Nature
“Morning Walk” at Isle Royale, Michigan • Jason Kahler of Superior
2 of 7
Connie Larson
Second Place, Nature
“Family of Lynx” at Mountain Bay near Nipigon, Ontario • Connie Larson of Nipigon
3 of 7
Ida Barton
Honorable Mention, Nature
“A Shady Spot” at Hayward, Wisconsin • Ida Barton of Solon Springs, Wisconsin
4 of 7
Miriam Pickens
Honorable Mention, Nature
“Swallowtail on Dianthus” in Hancock, Michigan • Miriam Pickens of Hancock
5 of 7
Yvonne Caruthers
Honorable Mention, Nature
“Fancy Shadows” on a sidewalk in Grand Marais, Minnesota • Yvonne Caruthers of Grand Marais
6 of 7
Sara Koivisto
Honorable Mention, Nature
“Jostled Pebbles” on Chapel Beach, Michigan • Sara Koivisto of Cokato, Minnesota
7 of 7
Ryan Pennesi
Honorable Mention, Nature
“Leap of Faith” in northern Minnesota • Ryan Pennesi of Finland, Minnesota
First Place: “Morning Walk” at Isle Royale, Michigan • Jason Kahler of Superior
Second Place: “Family of Lynx” at Mountain Bay near Nipigon, Ontario • Connie Larson of Nipigon
Honorable Mention: “A Shady Spot” at Hayward, Wisconsin • Ida Barton of Solon Springs, Wisconsin
Honorable Mention: “Swallowtail on Dianthus” in Hancock, Michigan • Miriam Pickens of Hancock
Honorable Mention: “Fancy Shadows” on a sidewalk in Grand Marais, Minnesota • Yvonne Caruthers of Grand Marais
Honorable Mention: “Jostled Pebbles” on Chapel Beach, Michigan • Sara Koivisto of Cokato, Minnesota
Honorable Mention: “Leap of Faith” in northern Minnesota • Ryan Pennesi of Finland, Minnesota
Lake/Landscape
1 of 6
Dave Hudacek
First Place, Lake/Landscape
“Night Lights” on the John A. Blatnik Bridge in Duluth • Dave Hudacek of Superior
2 of 6
Lonnie D. Olson
Second Place, Lake/Landscape
“Apostle Islands Sea Caves” from a tour boat out of Bayfield, Wisconsin • Lonnie D. Olson of Elbow Lake, Minnesota
3 of 6
Tom Schendel
Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape
“Silent Reflections” in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Minnesota • Tom Schendel of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota
4 of 6
Mark G. Olson
Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape
“Nature’s Color Palette” at Artists’ Point, Grand Marais, Minnesota • Mark G. Olson of North Branch, Minnesota
5 of 6
Scott Pearson
Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape
“Grand Sable Dunes at Sunset” in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Michigan • Scott Pearson of Eagle River, Wisconsin
6 of 6
Scott Plourde
Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape
“Ice Stalactite” at Cornucopia, Wisconsin • Scott Plourde of Luck, Wisconsin
First Place: “Night Lights” on the John A. Blatnik Bridge in Duluth • Dave Hudacek of Superior
Second Place: “Apostle Islands Sea Caves” from a tour boat out of Bayfield, Wisconsin • Lonnie D. Olson of Elbow Lake, Minnesota
Honorable Mention: “Silent Reflections” in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Minnesota • Tom Schendel of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota
Honorable Mention: “Nature’s Color Palette” at Artists’ Point, Grand Marais, Minnesota • Mark G. Olson of North Branch, Minnesota
Honorable Mention: “Grand Sable Dunes at Sunset” in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Michigan • Scott Pearson of Eagle River, Wisconsin
Honorable Mention: “Ice Stalactite” at Cornucopia, Wisconsin • Scott Plourde of Luck, Wisconsin
People/Humor
1 of 6
Ila Turgeon
First Place, People/Humor
“Sunset Celebration” at Point Abbaye, Keweenaw Bay, Michigan • Ila Turgeon of Rhinelander, Wisconsin
2 of 6
Kristina Bourne
Second Place, People/Humor
“Buried Treasure at Park Point Beach” in Duluth • Kristina Bourne of Duluth
3 of 6
Hannah Mittelstaedt
Honorable Mention, People/Humor
“Passage to the Lake” at Lake Superior Provincial Park, Ontario • Hannah Mittelstaedt of Toronto, Ontario
4 of 6
Wanda Erkkila
Honorable Mention, People/Humor
“Hello, There!” at Eagle River, Michigan • Wanda Erkkila of Calumet, Michigan
5 of 6
Peggy Carter
Honorable Mention, People/Humor
“First Time Sailing” in Bayfield, Wisconsin • Peggy Carter of Chesterton, Indiana
6 of 6
Ken Evans
Honorable Mention, People/Humor
“Palisades Rock Climber” at Silver Bay, Minnesota • Ken Evans of Maple Grove, Minnesota
First Place: “Sunset Celebration” at Point Abbaye, Keweenaw Bay, Michigan • Ila Turgeon of Rhinelander, Wisconsin
Second Place: “Buried Treasure at Park Point Beach” in Duluth • Kristina Bourne of Duluth
Honorable Mention: “Passage to the Lake” at Lake Superior Provincial Park, Ontario • Hannah Mittelstaedt of Toronto, Ontario
Honorable Mention: “Hello, There!” at Eagle River, Michigan • Wanda Erkkila of Calumet, Michigan
Honorable Mention: “First Time Sailing” in Bayfield, Wisconsin • Peggy Carter of Chesterton, Indiana
Honorable Mention: “Palisades Rock Climber” at Silver Bay, Minnesota • Ken Evans of Maple Grove, Minnesota
Artsy/Altered
1 of 5
Stephanie Wagner
First Place, Artsy/Altered
“The Stars Were Aligned” at Island Lake, Minnesota • Long exposure and models wearing headlamps • Stephanie Wagner of Duluth
2 of 5
Heidi Mensch
Second Place, Artsy/Altered
“Fall in Love” at Nisula, Michigan • Heart shape cut into a leaf for “still life” arrangement • Heidi Mensch of Nisula
3 of 5
Jelieta M. Walinski
Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered
“Tranquil Morning at Split Rock Lighthouse” in Minnesota • Taken in 360° panorama using PTgui Software • Jelieta M. Walinski of Becida, Minnesota
4 of 5
Kelly Doyle
Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered
“Doorway to Heaven” at Two Island Lake, Superior National Forest, Minnesota • A three-image composite (lake, door and rainbow) in Photoshop • Kelly Doyle of Edina, Minnesota
5 of 5
Roger Eberhardt
Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered
“Fall at Crisp Point” in Michigan • Photo taken with a DJI Inspire1 quadcopter and X3 camera then altered with ArtRage for iPad • Roger Eberhardt of Haslett, Michigan
First Place: “The Stars Were Aligned” at Island Lake, Minnesota • Long exposure and models wearing headlamps • Stephanie Wagner of Duluth
Second Place: “Fall in Love” at Nisula, Michigan • Heart shape cut into a leaf for “still life” arrangement • Heidi Mensch of Nisula
Honorable Mention: “Tranquil Morning at Split Rock Lighthouse” in Minnesota • Taken in 360° panorama using PTgui Software • Jelieta M. Walinski of Becida, Minnesota
Honorable Mention: “Doorway to Heaven” at Two Island Lake, Superior National Forest, Minnesota • A three-image composite (lake, door and rainbow) in Photoshop • Kelly Doyle of Edina, Minnesota
Honorable Mention: “Fall at Crisp Point” in Michigan • Photo taken with a DJI Inspire1 quadcopter and X3 camera then altered with ArtRage for iPad • Roger Eberhardt of Haslett, Michigan
Maritime
1 of 6
Scott Chisholm
First Place, Maritime
“The Lake Freighter and the Sleeping Giant” at Thunder Bay • Scott Chisholm of Thunder Bay
2 of 6
Allyson Schwartz
Second Place, Maritime
“Sunset Locks” at the Soo Locks, Michigan • Allyson Schwartz of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan
3 of 6
Jason Kahler
Honorable Mention, Maritime
“Under the Bridge” on the Paul R. Tregurtha in Duluth • Jason Kahler of Superior
4 of 6
Lois Nuttall
Honorable Mention, Maritime
“Pineglen Reflection” at Kaministiqua River, Thunder Bay • Lois Nuttall of Thunder Bay
5 of 6
Terry W. White
Honorable Mention, Maritime
“Michipicoten Sunrise Departure” at Duluth • Terry W. White of Superior
6 of 6
Jonathan Dyess
Honorable Mention, Maritime
“Paul R. Tregurtha” entering the Duluth Ship Canal • Jonathan Dyess of Duluth
First Place: “The Lake Freighter and the Sleeping Giant” at Thunder Bay • Scott Chisholm of Thunder Bay
Second Place: “Sunset Locks” at the Soo Locks, Michigan • Allyson Schwartz of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan
Honorable Mention: “Under the Bridge” on the Paul R. Tregurtha in Duluth • Jason Kahler of Superior
Honorable Mention: “Pineglen Reflection” at Kaministiqua River, Thunder Bay • Lois Nuttall of Thunder Bay
Honorable Mention: “Michipicoten Sunrise Departure” at Duluth • Terry W. White of Superior
Honorable Mention: “Paul R. Tregurtha” entering the Duluth Ship Canal • Jonathan Dyess of Duluth
Finalists
1 of 16
David Braithwaite
Finalist, Nature
“Loon Family” at Sylvania Wilderness Area, Michigan • David Braithwaite of Ontonagon, Michigan
2 of 16
Tom Lund
Finalist, Nature
“Great Spangled Fritillary” on the Superior Hiking Trail • Tom Lund of Wrenshall, Minnesota
3 of 16
Beth Howell
Finalist, Nature
“Cormorant” at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Michigan • Beth Howell of Wixom, Michigan
4 of 16
J. H. Arnold
Finalist, Lake/Landscape
“The Point of Point Abbaye, Michigan” • J. H. Arnold of Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin
5 of 16
Caleb Gekeler
Finalist, Lake/Landscape
“Lake Superior” at Ontonagon, Michigan • Caleb Gekeler of East Tawas, Michigan
6 of 16
Erik Fremstad
Finalist, Lake/Landscape
“Bliss for Breakfast” at Cascade River State Park, Minnesota • Erik Fremstad of Victoria, Minnesota
7 of 16
Bryan McGinnis
Finalist, People/Humor
“Waiting for Summer” at Park Point, Duluth • Bryan McGinnis of White Bear Lake, Minnesota
8 of 16
Patti Jones
Finalist, People/Humor
“Photographer in Training” at Split Rock Lighthouse Overlook, Minnesota • Patti Jones of White Bear Lake, Minnesota
9 of 16
Heidi Hermes
Finalist, People/Humor
“Away from It All” at Union Bay Campground, Porcupine Mountains State Park, Michigan • Heidi Hermes of St. Louis Park, Minnesota
10 of 16
Lloyd Fisher
Finalist, Artsy/Altered
“Fisher’s Silhouette” at Brighton Beach, Duluth • Lloyd Fisher of Duluth
11 of 16
Herb Dillon
Finalist, Artsy/Altered
Ice Topo Map” at Buchanan Historic Site on Minnesota’s North Shore • Herb Dillon of Duluth
12 of 16
Joe Polecheck
Finalist, Artsy/Altered
“The Lonely Tree” off McQuade Road, Duluth • Joe Polecheck of Superior
13 of 16
Janet Poeschl
Finalist, Maritime
“Best View” in Duluth • Janet Poeschl of Alden, Minnesota
14 of 16
Jennifer Hurd
Finalist, Maritime
“Spring Breakers” in Duluth • Jennifer Hurd of Sartell, Minnesota
15 of 16
Paul Seymour
Finalist, Maritime
“Soo Locks” in Sault Ste. Marie • Paul Seymour of Westland, Michigan
16 of 16
Christina Hughes
Finalist, Maritime
“James R. Barker” arriving in Duluth • Christina Hughes of Rochester, Indiana
Nature:
“Loon Family” at Sylvania Wilderness Area, Michigan • David Braithwaite of Ontonagon, Michigan
“Great Spangled Fritillary” on the Superior Hiking Trail • Tom Lund of Wrenshall, Minnesota
“Cormorant” at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Michigan • Beth Howell of Wixom, Michigan
Lake/Landscape:
“The Point of Point Abbaye, Michigan” • J. H. Arnold of Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin
“Lake Superior” at Ontonagon, Michigan • Caleb Gekeler of East Tawas, Michigan
“Bliss for Breakfast” at Cascade River State Park, Minnesota • Erik Fremstad of Victoria, Minnesota
People/Humor:
“Waiting for Summer” at Park Point, Duluth • Bryan McGinnis of White Bear Lake, Minnesota
“Photographer in Training” at Split Rock Lighthouse Overlook, Minnesota • Patti Jones of White Bear Lake, Minnesota
“Away from It All” at Union Bay Campground, Porcupine Mountains State Park, Michigan • Heidi Hermes of St. Louis Park, Minnesota
Artsy/Altered:
“Fisher’s Silhouette” at Brighton Beach, Duluth • Lloyd Fisher of Duluth
“Ice Topo Map” at Buchanan Historic Site on Minnesota’s North Shore • Herb Dillon of Duluth
“The Lonely Tree” off McQuade Road, Duluth • Joe Polecheck of Superior
Maritime:
“Best View” in Duluth • Janet Poeschl of Alden, Minnesota
“Spring Breakers” in Duluth • Jennifer Hurd of Sartell, Minnesota
“Soo Locks” in Sault Ste. Marie • Paul Seymour of Westland, Michigan
“James R. Barker” arriving in Duluth • Christina Hughes of Rochester, Indiana
I frequently review your website to see whats going on in my hometown. Been many years since I le
Don Macdonald Duluth Cathedral '55 | About Lake Superior Magazine
My husband & I have enjoyed Marsha's beautiful display several times over the past years. It is an
Connie Bauer | Marcia's Magical Lights
I was working at an oil terminal in Green Bay when this happened. We bunker fueled these great ship
Russ Kasten | A Night to Remember: A Newsman and a Sailor Recall When the Fitz Went Down
I remember that storm very well. I lived in Marquette, Michigan on the third floor of a house on a
Jean Maatta | A Night to Remember: A Newsman and a Sailor Recall When the Fitz Went Down
I lost a special friend that day. Paul Michael Riipa . 41 years later it still leaves a lump in my
Sheri Rektor | A Night to Remember: A Newsman and a Sailor Recall When the Fitz Went Down