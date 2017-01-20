The 22nd Annual Photo Contest Winners

Grand Prize

× Expand Cari Povenz Grand Prize: 22nd Annual Photo Contest Grand Prize: “Shelf Cloud Storm Sunburst” in Munising, Michigan • Cari Povenz of Grandville, Michigan

How does one capture the glory of a living Lake Superior in the single moment that is a photograph?

This year’s contest entries once again provided many diverse answers to that question. This photo of a building storm by Cari Povenz impressed the judges above so many other extraordinary contenders (more than 1,000 images competed in the final stages with photographers hailing from 15 states or provinces).

Our Grand Prize winner earns $200, a Lake Superior Wall Calendar and one-year subscription to Lake Superior Magazine. First Prize winners receive wall calendars and subscriptions, and Second Place finishers earn mini calendars and subscriptions. The cover image (the First Place winner in People/Humor this year) receives $150. Maritime winners receive North Star Port magazine from our category partner, the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. You can find all winners, including Honorable Mentions and Finalists, right here.

Could your image win a Grand Prize? Start shooting now for next year’s contest. The deadline is October 16, 2017.

Get it in print: Single copies of the Photo Contest issue – featuring the Grand Prize, First Place and Second Place winners plus Honorable Mentions – are available for $7.95 (includes shipping). Finalists are only featured online.

Nature

× 1 of 7 Expand Jason Kahler First Place, Nature “Morning Walk” at Isle Royale, Michigan • Jason Kahler of Superior × 2 of 7 Expand Connie Larson Second Place, Nature “Family of Lynx” at Mountain Bay near Nipigon, Ontario • Connie Larson of Nipigon × 3 of 7 Expand Ida Barton Honorable Mention, Nature “A Shady Spot” at Hayward, Wisconsin • Ida Barton of Solon Springs, Wisconsin × 4 of 7 Expand Miriam Pickens Honorable Mention, Nature “Swallowtail on Dianthus” in Hancock, Michigan • Miriam Pickens of Hancock × 5 of 7 Expand Yvonne Caruthers Honorable Mention, Nature “Fancy Shadows” on a sidewalk in Grand Marais, Minnesota • Yvonne Caruthers of Grand Marais × 6 of 7 Expand Sara Koivisto Honorable Mention, Nature “Jostled Pebbles” on Chapel Beach, Michigan • Sara Koivisto of Cokato, Minnesota × 7 of 7 Expand Ryan Pennesi Honorable Mention, Nature “Leap of Faith” in northern Minnesota • Ryan Pennesi of Finland, Minnesota Prev Next

First Place: “Morning Walk” at Isle Royale, Michigan • Jason Kahler of Superior

Second Place: “Family of Lynx” at Mountain Bay near Nipigon, Ontario • Connie Larson of Nipigon

Honorable Mention: “A Shady Spot” at Hayward, Wisconsin • Ida Barton of Solon Springs, Wisconsin

Honorable Mention: “Swallowtail on Dianthus” in Hancock, Michigan • Miriam Pickens of Hancock

Honorable Mention: “Fancy Shadows” on a sidewalk in Grand Marais, Minnesota • Yvonne Caruthers of Grand Marais

Honorable Mention: “Jostled Pebbles” on Chapel Beach, Michigan • Sara Koivisto of Cokato, Minnesota

Honorable Mention: “Leap of Faith” in northern Minnesota • Ryan Pennesi of Finland, Minnesota

Lake/Landscape

× 1 of 6 Expand Dave Hudacek First Place, Lake/Landscape “Night Lights” on the John A. Blatnik Bridge in Duluth • Dave Hudacek of Superior × 2 of 6 Expand Lonnie D. Olson Second Place, Lake/Landscape “Apostle Islands Sea Caves” from a tour boat out of Bayfield, Wisconsin • Lonnie D. Olson of Elbow Lake, Minnesota × 3 of 6 Expand Tom Schendel Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape “Silent Reflections” in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Minnesota • Tom Schendel of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota × 4 of 6 Expand Mark G. Olson Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape “Nature’s Color Palette” at Artists’ Point, Grand Marais, Minnesota • Mark G. Olson of North Branch, Minnesota × 5 of 6 Expand Scott Pearson Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape “Grand Sable Dunes at Sunset” in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Michigan • Scott Pearson of Eagle River, Wisconsin × 6 of 6 Expand Scott Plourde Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape “Ice Stalactite” at Cornucopia, Wisconsin • Scott Plourde of Luck, Wisconsin Prev Next

First Place: “Night Lights” on the John A. Blatnik Bridge in Duluth • Dave Hudacek of Superior

Second Place: “Apostle Islands Sea Caves” from a tour boat out of Bayfield, Wisconsin • Lonnie D. Olson of Elbow Lake, Minnesota

Honorable Mention: “Silent Reflections” in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Minnesota • Tom Schendel of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota

Honorable Mention: “Nature’s Color Palette” at Artists’ Point, Grand Marais, Minnesota • Mark G. Olson of North Branch, Minnesota

Honorable Mention: “Grand Sable Dunes at Sunset” in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Michigan • Scott Pearson of Eagle River, Wisconsin

Honorable Mention: “Ice Stalactite” at Cornucopia, Wisconsin • Scott Plourde of Luck, Wisconsin

People/Humor

× 1 of 6 Expand Ila Turgeon First Place, People/Humor “Sunset Celebration” at Point Abbaye, Keweenaw Bay, Michigan • Ila Turgeon of Rhinelander, Wisconsin × 2 of 6 Expand Kristina Bourne Second Place, People/Humor “Buried Treasure at Park Point Beach” in Duluth • Kristina Bourne of Duluth × 3 of 6 Expand Hannah Mittelstaedt Honorable Mention, People/Humor “Passage to the Lake” at Lake Superior Provincial Park, Ontario • Hannah Mittelstaedt of Toronto, Ontario × 4 of 6 Expand Wanda Erkkila Honorable Mention, People/Humor “Hello, There!” at Eagle River, Michigan • Wanda Erkkila of Calumet, Michigan × 5 of 6 Expand Peggy Carter Honorable Mention, People/Humor “First Time Sailing” in Bayfield, Wisconsin • Peggy Carter of Chesterton, Indiana × 6 of 6 Expand Ken Evans Honorable Mention, People/Humor “Palisades Rock Climber” at Silver Bay, Minnesota • Ken Evans of Maple Grove, Minnesota Prev Next

First Place: “Sunset Celebration” at Point Abbaye, Keweenaw Bay, Michigan • Ila Turgeon of Rhinelander, Wisconsin

Second Place: “Buried Treasure at Park Point Beach” in Duluth • Kristina Bourne of Duluth

Honorable Mention: “Passage to the Lake” at Lake Superior Provincial Park, Ontario • Hannah Mittelstaedt of Toronto, Ontario

Honorable Mention: “Hello, There!” at Eagle River, Michigan • Wanda Erkkila of Calumet, Michigan

Honorable Mention: “First Time Sailing” in Bayfield, Wisconsin • Peggy Carter of Chesterton, Indiana

Honorable Mention: “Palisades Rock Climber” at Silver Bay, Minnesota • Ken Evans of Maple Grove, Minnesota

Artsy/Altered

× 1 of 5 Expand Stephanie Wagner First Place, Artsy/Altered “The Stars Were Aligned” at Island Lake, Minnesota • Long exposure and models wearing headlamps • Stephanie Wagner of Duluth × 2 of 5 Expand Heidi Mensch Second Place, Artsy/Altered “Fall in Love” at Nisula, Michigan • Heart shape cut into a leaf for “still life” arrangement • Heidi Mensch of Nisula × 3 of 5 Expand Jelieta M. Walinski Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered “Tranquil Morning at Split Rock Lighthouse” in Minnesota • Taken in 360° panorama using PTgui Software • Jelieta M. Walinski of Becida, Minnesota × 4 of 5 Expand Kelly Doyle Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered “Doorway to Heaven” at Two Island Lake, Superior National Forest, Minnesota • A three-image composite (lake, door and rainbow) in Photoshop • Kelly Doyle of Edina, Minnesota × 5 of 5 Expand Roger Eberhardt Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered “Fall at Crisp Point” in Michigan • Photo taken with a DJI Inspire1 quadcopter and X3 camera then altered with ArtRage for iPad • Roger Eberhardt of Haslett, Michigan Prev Next

First Place: “The Stars Were Aligned” at Island Lake, Minnesota • Long exposure and models wearing headlamps • Stephanie Wagner of Duluth

Second Place: “Fall in Love” at Nisula, Michigan • Heart shape cut into a leaf for “still life” arrangement • Heidi Mensch of Nisula

Honorable Mention: “Tranquil Morning at Split Rock Lighthouse” in Minnesota • Taken in 360° panorama using PTgui Software • Jelieta M. Walinski of Becida, Minnesota

Honorable Mention: “Doorway to Heaven” at Two Island Lake, Superior National Forest, Minnesota • A three-image composite (lake, door and rainbow) in Photoshop • Kelly Doyle of Edina, Minnesota

Honorable Mention: “Fall at Crisp Point” in Michigan • Photo taken with a DJI Inspire1 quadcopter and X3 camera then altered with ArtRage for iPad • Roger Eberhardt of Haslett, Michigan

Maritime

× 1 of 6 Expand Scott Chisholm First Place, Maritime “The Lake Freighter and the Sleeping Giant” at Thunder Bay • Scott Chisholm of Thunder Bay × 2 of 6 Expand Allyson Schwartz Second Place, Maritime “Sunset Locks” at the Soo Locks, Michigan • Allyson Schwartz of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan × 3 of 6 Expand Jason Kahler Honorable Mention, Maritime “Under the Bridge” on the Paul R. Tregurtha in Duluth • Jason Kahler of Superior × 4 of 6 Expand Lois Nuttall Honorable Mention, Maritime “Pineglen Reflection” at Kaministiqua River, Thunder Bay • Lois Nuttall of Thunder Bay × 5 of 6 Expand Terry W. White Honorable Mention, Maritime “Michipicoten Sunrise Departure” at Duluth • Terry W. White of Superior × 6 of 6 Expand Jonathan Dyess Honorable Mention, Maritime “Paul R. Tregurtha” entering the Duluth Ship Canal • Jonathan Dyess of Duluth Prev Next

First Place: “The Lake Freighter and the Sleeping Giant” at Thunder Bay • Scott Chisholm of Thunder Bay

Second Place: “Sunset Locks” at the Soo Locks, Michigan • Allyson Schwartz of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan

Honorable Mention: “Under the Bridge” on the Paul R. Tregurtha in Duluth • Jason Kahler of Superior

Honorable Mention: “Pineglen Reflection” at Kaministiqua River, Thunder Bay • Lois Nuttall of Thunder Bay

Honorable Mention: “Michipicoten Sunrise Departure” at Duluth • Terry W. White of Superior

Honorable Mention: “Paul R. Tregurtha” entering the Duluth Ship Canal • Jonathan Dyess of Duluth

Finalists

× 1 of 16 Expand David Braithwaite Finalist, Nature “Loon Family” at Sylvania Wilderness Area, Michigan • David Braithwaite of Ontonagon, Michigan × 2 of 16 Expand Tom Lund Finalist, Nature “Great Spangled Fritillary” on the Superior Hiking Trail • Tom Lund of Wrenshall, Minnesota × 3 of 16 Expand Beth Howell Finalist, Nature “Cormorant” at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Michigan • Beth Howell of Wixom, Michigan × 4 of 16 Expand J. H. Arnold Finalist, Lake/Landscape “The Point of Point Abbaye, Michigan” • J. H. Arnold of Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin × 5 of 16 Expand Caleb Gekeler Finalist, Lake/Landscape “Lake Superior” at Ontonagon, Michigan • Caleb Gekeler of East Tawas, Michigan × 6 of 16 Expand Erik Fremstad Finalist, Lake/Landscape “Bliss for Breakfast” at Cascade River State Park, Minnesota • Erik Fremstad of Victoria, Minnesota × 7 of 16 Expand Bryan McGinnis Finalist, People/Humor “Waiting for Summer” at Park Point, Duluth • Bryan McGinnis of White Bear Lake, Minnesota × 8 of 16 Expand Patti Jones Finalist, People/Humor “Photographer in Training” at Split Rock Lighthouse Overlook, Minnesota • Patti Jones of White Bear Lake, Minnesota × 9 of 16 Expand Heidi Hermes Finalist, People/Humor “Away from It All” at Union Bay Campground, Porcupine Mountains State Park, Michigan • Heidi Hermes of St. Louis Park, Minnesota × 10 of 16 Expand Lloyd Fisher Finalist, Artsy/Altered “Fisher’s Silhouette” at Brighton Beach, Duluth • Lloyd Fisher of Duluth × 11 of 16 Expand Herb Dillon Finalist, Artsy/Altered Ice Topo Map” at Buchanan Historic Site on Minnesota’s North Shore • Herb Dillon of Duluth × 12 of 16 Expand Joe Polecheck Finalist, Artsy/Altered “The Lonely Tree” off McQuade Road, Duluth • Joe Polecheck of Superior × 13 of 16 Expand Janet Poeschl Finalist, Maritime “Best View” in Duluth • Janet Poeschl of Alden, Minnesota × 14 of 16 Expand Jennifer Hurd Finalist, Maritime “Spring Breakers” in Duluth • Jennifer Hurd of Sartell, Minnesota × 15 of 16 Expand Paul Seymour Finalist, Maritime “Soo Locks” in Sault Ste. Marie • Paul Seymour of Westland, Michigan × 16 of 16 Expand Christina Hughes Finalist, Maritime “James R. Barker” arriving in Duluth • Christina Hughes of Rochester, Indiana Prev Next

Nature:

“Loon Family” at Sylvania Wilderness Area, Michigan • David Braithwaite of Ontonagon, Michigan

“Great Spangled Fritillary” on the Superior Hiking Trail • Tom Lund of Wrenshall, Minnesota

“Cormorant” at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Michigan • Beth Howell of Wixom, Michigan

Lake/Landscape:

“The Point of Point Abbaye, Michigan” • J. H. Arnold of Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin

“Lake Superior” at Ontonagon, Michigan • Caleb Gekeler of East Tawas, Michigan

“Bliss for Breakfast” at Cascade River State Park, Minnesota • Erik Fremstad of Victoria, Minnesota

People/Humor:

“Waiting for Summer” at Park Point, Duluth • Bryan McGinnis of White Bear Lake, Minnesota

“Photographer in Training” at Split Rock Lighthouse Overlook, Minnesota • Patti Jones of White Bear Lake, Minnesota

“Away from It All” at Union Bay Campground, Porcupine Mountains State Park, Michigan • Heidi Hermes of St. Louis Park, Minnesota

Artsy/Altered:

“Fisher’s Silhouette” at Brighton Beach, Duluth • Lloyd Fisher of Duluth

“Ice Topo Map” at Buchanan Historic Site on Minnesota’s North Shore • Herb Dillon of Duluth

“The Lonely Tree” off McQuade Road, Duluth • Joe Polecheck of Superior

Maritime:

“Best View” in Duluth • Janet Poeschl of Alden, Minnesota

“Spring Breakers” in Duluth • Jennifer Hurd of Sartell, Minnesota

“Soo Locks” in Sault Ste. Marie • Paul Seymour of Westland, Michigan

“James R. Barker” arriving in Duluth • Christina Hughes of Rochester, Indiana