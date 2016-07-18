Recipe Box: Our Magnificent 6

Enjoy the Healthy Harvest Around the Lake

It’s mid-summer, and the harvest has already been coming in, whether from the wealth of orchards and farms in the Big Lake region, from your backyard garden or straight from a forest or field.

We know they taste good, but just how good are they for you? Clinical dietitian Rebecca Crumb-Johnson from Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, Wisconsin, praises all produce, with berries as an admitted favorite: “The color alone of blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and blackberries make them beautiful and provide health benefits. The color boasts the antioxidants they contain.”

All around the Lake you can find pick-your-own options, buy at a roadside stand or at a farmers market.

Here’s six top picks to put into your grocery basket.

Strawberries

The first of our berries to ripen, strawberries are cultivated throughout the Lake Superior region and ready for eating in late June or early July. In fact, the Ojibwe call June Ode’imini-giizis or, loosely translated, “the moon for picking the heart-shaped berries.”

One cup of strawberries (about eight large berries) contains a whopping 113 percent of the recommended daily allowance (RDA) of vitamin C. “Strawberries have more vitamin C in one cup than an orange,” Rebecca says.

One cup of strawberries also delivers 28 percent of our daily dose of manganese and 9 percent of iodine. Strawberries are loaded with antioxidants associated with cardiovascular health and cancer prevention. Eating two to three servings of strawberries per week may enhance the body’s ability to control blood sugar spikes and thus decrease the risk of Type 2 diabetes.

Skinny Strawberry Mojito Cocktail

Serves 2

A northern harvest fruit gets a refreshing twist courtesy NoMaSocial. (While we don’t often use national press contacts for our recipes, Emily at Illumination PR was sweet as a mojito for sending along a great photo, and this cocktail looks too good not to share.)

Ingredients:

2 to 3 leaves mint

1 to 2 Tbsp. Sweet’N Low

juice of 1/2 lime

6 oz. strawberries, sliced

2 shots Skinnygirl Bare Naked vodka

12 oz. club soda (divided)

ice cubes (to taste)

2 cocktail stirrers

extra mint leaves to garnish

Instructions:

Combine mint leaves, Sweet'N Low and lime juice in a shaker. Mash the mint and then sliced strawberries and mashing them together. Add vodka and stir. Separate the mix between into two glasses, add club soda and ice in each. Stir lightly and serve. Garnish with mint.

Strawberry Oatmeal Bake

Serves 6

Dry ingredients:

3 c. old-fashioned rolled oats

3/4 c. brown sugar

1-1/2 tsp. baking powder

3/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. salt

Wet ingredients:

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

2-1/2 c. milk, plus additional milk for serving

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

4 Tbsp. unsalted butter or coconut oil, melted

2 c. fresh strawberries, larger berries chopped (or other fresh berries in season)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350° F. Butter a 2.5-quart baking dish.

Combine all dry ingredients. Place half the oat mixture in the baking dish, top with half the berries, then top with the remaining mixture.

Whisk the eggs, milk, vanilla, and melted butter. Pour over the oats. Top the oats with the remaining berries. Gently shake the baking dish back and forth from side to side to allow the wet mixture to get down into the oats.

Bake uncovered for about 40 minutes, until oats are tender, and the mixture is set. Serve immediately with a splash of milk, or cool, then cover and refrigerate to reheat later.

Blueberries

Blueberries are one of the few fruits native to North America. Wild blueberries can be found all around the Big Lake and are grown commercially on all four shores.

Blueberries, raspberries and blackberries ripen beginning in July, but blueberries continue to produce into September and October.

One cup of blueberries (two servings) has about 85 calories and offers 64 percent of the RDA of vitamin K, 50 percent of manganese, 38 percent of vitamin C, 18 percent of copper and 28 percent of fiber. Like most berries, blueberries are filled with antioxidants, which benefit muscles, the nervous system and cardiovascular system and may reduce cancer risks. Ongoing studies are looking at a correlation between blueberries and increased memory function.

Rebecca’s suggested summer treat: angel food cake topped with lemon yogurt and blueberries.

Oatmeal Blueberry Muffins

Makes 12 muffins

Prep Time: 10-15 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

3/4 c. brown sugar

1 c. all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1 c. old-fashioned oatmeal

1 c. buttermilk

pinch salt

1 large egg

1/4 c. melted butter or margarine

1 c. blueberries

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400° F.

Sift together brown sugar, flour, baking powder and baking soda. Mix well with oatmeal and buttermilk. Whip the egg first, then add it to the mixture. Add butter and blueberries and mix well. Bake in greased muffin tins (or use liners) for 15 to 20 minutes. Use a toothpick to check if the center is done. (They may need longer, depending on your oven.)

This easy, basic recipe by Maria Ray comes from the Nipigon Blueberry Blast. Dress it up with your favorite nuts, spice or serve with flavored cream cheese.

Blueberry Croissant Puff

(from the blog The Girl Who Ate Everything)

Serves 10 (with breakfast or as dessert)

Ingredients:

3 large croissants, (about 5-plus cups) cut up

1 c. fresh or frozen blueberries

1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese

2/3 c. sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

1 c. milk

Instructions:

Place croissant pieces in a 9-inch square pan. Sprinkle with blueberries.

Beat cream cheese, sugar, eggs and vanilla in a medium bowl with electric mixer until well blended. Gradually add milk, beating well after each addition. Pour evenly over croissant pieces. Let stand 20 minutes or soak overnight.

Preheat oven to 350° F.

Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until set in the center and golden brown. You may need to cover with foil for the last 10 minutes if the top is getting too brown.

Serve warm with powdered sugar. This can easily be doubled in a 9 x 13 pan.

Apples

Rebecca tells us that at least 10 varieties of apples (maybe more than 30) are grown on the Bayfield Peninsula.

One medium apple has 95 calories, 3 grams of fiber (17 percent of the RDA) and 14 percent of the RDA for vitamin C. An important source of antioxidants, apples have been linked to improved neurological health and decreased risk of cancer. Eaten regularly, they may promote good bacteria in the digestive system, lower bad cholesterol and reduce risk of bone fractures in older women. The ursolic acid found in apple skins may prevent muscle wasting in older adults.

“Honey Crisp is a great eating apple,” Rebecca says, “while the more tart Cortland and Macintosh can be good for eating but are also great for baking. Apples also tend to be good keepers and can be stored longer than many other fruits or vegetables.” The local harvest starts in September.

Low-fat Apple Waldorf Salad

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1/3 c. low-fat mayonnaise

1/3 c. fat-free yogurt

2 medium apples, cored and cut into chunks

1/2 fresh pineapple, peeled and cut into chunks (or one 15 oz. can pineapple chunks in juice, drained)

2 stalks celery, sliced

3/4 c. coarsely chopped walnuts, toasted

1/3 c. golden raisins

Instructions:

In medium bowl mix mayo and yogurt until blended. Add apples, pineapple, walnuts, celery and raisins. Stir until well mixed.

Quinoa Salad with Apples

Serves 8

Dressing:

juice of 1 large lemon

2 tsp. honey

1 medium shallot

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

3 Tbsp. olive oil

Salad:

3 c. kale (about 1/3 bunch), thinly sliced

1-1/2 c/ quinoa

3 cups water

1 tsp. plus 1/4 tsp. kosher salt

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 large apples, cored and cubed

2 tsp. sugar

1/3 cup pine nuts, toasted

4 oz. feta cheese crumbles

Instructions:

In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon, honey, shallot and salt. Add the olive oil in a thin stream, whisking as you go. Set aside.

Put the kale in a serving bowl and set aside. Put the quinoa, water and 1 tsp. salt in a medium saucepan, cover and set over high heat. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and cook until all the water is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat and let sit 5 minutes, then fluff with a fork and add it to the bowl with the kale.

Set a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil, heat for a minute, then add apples and 1/4 tsp. salt. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes, then add sugar and continue cooking and stirring until the apples begin to turn golden, 5 to 7 minutes. Add apples to the bowl with the quinoa, then add the pine nuts, feta and dressing and toss until evenly combined. Serve warm.

Pumpkins

Pumpkins grow all around the Lake, ready by September. But, cautions Rebecca, not all pumpkins are meant for the pan.

“Jack-o-lanterns often are not good eating.”

One cup of pumpkin has 30 calories, but an amazing 197 percent of the RDA of vitamin A, along with 17 percent of our vitamin C and 11 percent of potassium (on par with bananas). Vitamin A aids sharp vision; potassium helps balance electrolytes. Like carrots, pumpkins contain the antioxidant beta carotene, which helps fight cancers and skin wrinkles.

Pumpkins can be stored intact, cooked, puréed and frozen. Rebecca advises: “Don’t forget the seeds. Pumpkin seeds are excellent sources of vitamin E and contain healthy dosages of copper, iron and magnesium.”

Claire’s Favorite Pumpkin Soup

Serves 12

(adapted from a recipe in the New Basics Cookbook by Julee Rosso and Sheila Lukins)

Ingredients:

1 (4-lbs.) pumpkin

1 stick unsalted butter

8 tsp. dark brown sugar

3 medium carrots, peeled and halved

1 large onion, thinly sliced

1 apple, cored and sliced

10 c. chicken stock

3/4 tsp. ground mace

3/4 tsp. ground ginger

3/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

pinch cayenne pepper

salt to taste

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350° F.

Scoop out pumpkin and cut into chunks. Place pumpkin, rind-side down, in a shallow roasting pan. Dot the pumpkin with butter and brown sugar. Arrange carrots, onion and apple around the pumpkin. Pour 2 cups of stock in the pan, cover tightly with aluminum foil and bake for 2 hours.

Remove pan from oven and allow the vegetables to cool with the aluminum foil still on the pan. Carefully remove foil and scoop the pumpkin pulp from the skin and place in a soup pot. Add the carrots, onion, apple and cooking liquid.

Add remaining chicken stock and spices. Stir well and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes. After the soup has cooled slightly, puree in batches in a blender or food processor until smooth. Return to pot, adjust seasoning and heat through.

This soup is fun to make on a chilly fall day and freezes well.

Pumpkin Muffins

Makes 12

Ingredients:

1-1/2 c. flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. ground ginger

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

2 large eggs

3/4 c. sugar

1 c. pumpkin, cooked and pureed

3/4 c. vegetable oil

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400° F.

Combine all the dry ingredients in a medium bowl. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs, sugar, pumpkin and oil until smooth. Pour the pumpkin mixture into the dry ingredients and mix until blended.

Grease a muffin tin or fill tin with cupcake papers. Fill the wells with the batter until they are 2/3 full. Bake for 16 to 20 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Cool five minutes then complete cooling process on a wire rack.

Wild Rice

Wild rice, or manoomin in Ojibwe, is not rice, but the edible seeds of grass that grows in Lake Superior wetlands.

Wild rice is far more nutrient-rich than white or brown rice, and at 165 calories per cup and 35 grams of carbohydrates has fewer calories and carbs than either white or brown rice.

One cup of wild rice provides 14 percent of the RDA of protein. It also contains iron, vitamin B-6, magnesium, zinc and is rich in fiber. The antioxidants in wild rice are 30 times more active than those in white rice, the fiber is good for digestion and the high protein content benefits muscles.

While cultivated “wild” rice is available, many, including Martha Stewart, believe nothing beats the naturally grown, traditionally harvested version, and it’s worth the extra price.

In Ojibwe, August is Manoominike-giizis, wild rice harvest moon.

Wild Rice Stuffed Portabella Mushrooms

Makes 6

Ingredients:

6 large portabella mushrooms

2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

2 large shallots, minced

1 large red bell pepper, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. fresh rosemary, finely chopped

1/4 tsp. sea salt

freshly ground pepper to taste

1/4 c. pecans, chopped and toasted

2 Tbsp. cooked bacon, crumbled

6 Tbsp. shredded parmesan cheese

1/4 c. flat leaf parsley, chopped

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350° F.

Clean mushrooms, removing black gills and stems. Finely chop the edible portions of the stems.

Heat a large, nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Add 1 Tbsp. olive oil, heat it a bit, then add shallots, red pepper, chopped mushroom stems and garlic. Sauté 3 to 5 minutes, until vegetables are soft. Stir in rosemary, salt, and pepper.

In a large bowl, combine wild rice, pecans, bacon and the red pepper mixture.

Place portabella caps stem-side up on a rimmed baking sheet and brush them with the remaining oil. Fill each cap with the rice mixture and top with Parmesan cheese. Bake uncovered 15 to 18 minutes or until the mushrooms are hot and the topping is lightly browned. Garnish with parsley.

Raspberries

Raspberries grow wild and are cultivated all around Lake Superior and throughout the Great Lakes. Around our Big Lake neighborhood, expect the first edible berries by July.

One cup of raspberries is nutrient-rich, providing 43 percent of the RDA of vitamin C, 41 percent of manganese, 32 percent of fiber, 12 percent of copper and 11 percent of vitamin K. Rich in antioxidants, raspberries have the nutrients associated with cancer prevention and anti-inflammation.

Rebecca suggests that a mix of raspberries, blueberries and cantaloupe makes a particularly refreshing summer side dish or snack.

Raspberry Liquor

Makes 1 quart

Ingredients:

1 qrt. raspberries

1 qrt. vodka

1 qrt. sugar

Instructions:

Combine raspberries, vodka and sugar in a large, sealable container. Set aside in a cool, dry place for 8 weeks. At the end of 8 weeks, strain the mixture through cheesecloth and discard berries. Bottle liquor as desired.

Raspberry Syrup

Makes 1-3/4 cups

Ingredients:

2 c. raspberries

1-1/4 c. sugar

1 tsp. pineapple juice

Instructions:

In a saucepan on high heat, combine all ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook at a low boil, stirring continually for 10 minutes until syrup thickens. (For thicker syrup, simmer for an additional 5 minutes). Remove from heat and let cool and store in a sealed container in the refrigerator.