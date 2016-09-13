Recipe Box: Cider-Braised Red Cabbage & Apples, Sweet Potato & Apple Mash with Ginger

In our October/November 2016 issue, cookbook author and adventurer Beth Dooley introduced us to locally connected hard ciders and shared a recipe for Pork Roast with Apples and Rosemary in Cider Sauce. Here are two additional ways to use locally made hard ciders, provided by Beth.

Cider-Braised Red Cabbage & Apples

Serves 4 to 6

This simple side dish is great with the pork roast or on the holiday buffet table. It’s delicious warm or at room temperature.

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. butter

2 lbs. red cabbage, trimmed and shredded

1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced

1 lb. tart apples, peeled, cored and cut into 1-inch chunks

1 stick cinnamon

1/2 c. hard cider (pick your favorite)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Melt the butter over medium in a large, deep skillet, saucepan or casserole. Add cabbage, onion, apples and cinnamon stick. Cook, stirring until the cabbage is glossy, about 3 minutes.

Add the cider, reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes or more, until the cabbage is tender and the apples have fallen apart. If the mixture dries out, add a little more cider. Season with salt and pepper. Discard the cinnamon stick before serving.

Sweet Potato & Apple Mash with Ginger

Serves 4 to 8

When cooked this way, the sweet potatoes and apples retain their chunky texture. Ginger root is easy to grate with a cheese planer. Sprinkle a little chopped candied ginger on top, for extra zip.

Ingredients

3 lbs. sweet potatoes, peeled and diced

1 large apple, peeled and diced

1 c. hard cider

1 c. sweet cider

2 Tbsp. fresh ginger root, grated (or use more to taste)

1/4 c. unsalted butter, cut into cubes

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/4 c. chopped crystallized ginger for garnish

Instructions

Put the sweet potatoes and apples into a large pot and add enough hard and sweet cider to cover; stir in the ginger.

Cover the pot and set over high heat and bring the liquid to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the sweet potatoes and apple chunks are very soft, about 25 to 30 minutes.

Smash in the butter with a potato masher until the mix is chunky and thick. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Garnish with crystallized ginger.