Duluth, MN

A waterfront view in Duluth.

A city where ships port from a far-away destination

As locals, children, and tourists watch with fascination

A city on a lake named Superior massive and bold

A beauty to see and one to behold

.

It’s a place where hockey reigns with adults and youth

Up in the north Midwest, a city named Duluth

Where you see your neighbors more than twice

As frequently you shovel snow and ice

.

It’s where repairs are simple as duct tape rules

This magic stuff is one of the essential tools

Where status is flaunted amongst me and you

Displayed on car tops by a brand new canoe

.

It’s where scrap books abound in every store

Creating cultures called “scrappers” need I say more

It’s where fashion had its start

As citizens wear their latest Carhartt

.

It’s where winters are not spent thinking of Florida and wishin’

Instead we build huts and go out ice fishin’

It’s where people stay and don’t think twice

About leaving this place called “Minnesota Nice”

.

It’s where 130 inches of snow are not a frustration

But merely a means to create recreation

A place where nature hikes are just a few blocks away

A place where outdoor activities are here to stay

.

It’s a place where simplicity is the norm

Where folks get excited to hear a ship’s horn

Nothing more to say, not one more iota

It’s why we all love Duluth, Minnesota.