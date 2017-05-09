Duluth, MN

Visit Duluth
Duluth's Waterfront
A waterfront view in Duluth.
A city where ships port from a far-away destination
As locals, children, and tourists watch with fascination
A city on a lake named Superior massive and bold
A beauty to see and one to behold
.
It’s a place where hockey reigns with adults and youth
Up in the north Midwest, a city named Duluth
Where you see your neighbors more than twice
As frequently you shovel snow and ice
.
It’s where repairs are simple as duct tape rules
This magic stuff is one of the essential tools
Where status is flaunted amongst me and you
Displayed on car tops by a brand new canoe
.
It’s where scrap books abound in every store
Creating cultures called “scrappers” need I say more
It’s where fashion had its start
As citizens wear their latest Carhartt
.
It’s where winters are not spent thinking of Florida and wishin’
Instead we build huts and go out ice fishin’
It’s where people stay and don’t think twice
About leaving this place called “Minnesota Nice”
.
It’s where 130 inches of snow are not a frustration
But merely a means to create recreation
A place where nature hikes are just a few blocks away
A place where outdoor activities are here to stay
.
It’s a place where simplicity is the norm
Where folks get excited to hear a ship’s horn
Nothing more to say, not one more iota
It’s why we all love Duluth, Minnesota.