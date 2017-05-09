Lake Superior Gifts

× Expand Dennis O'Hara Lighthouses of Western Lake Superior The north breakwater in Duluth’s Canal Park is a much-visited tourist landmark.

In Jane Sullivan’s class at Lowell Elementary in Duluth, Lake Superior learning happens in every subject.

All year, students have studied “Gifts from the Lake,” a concept inspired by Lake Superior Magazine’s 2010 article “It's a Wonderful Lake: What If It Disappeared?” As a reflection, the third graders crafted these haiku. Jane’s focus on Lake Superior is part of her work in the Rivers2Lake Education Program at the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve.

Fishing and rain,

thank you.

The best time to catch Blue Gills.

They both come out to play!

– Noah Thompson

Waves, swish, swash, swish, swash,

Crashing on a sandy beach.

What do you hear?

– Lyvia Kamunen

Moonlight and the stars,

Dancing through the waves on water

Sparkling all night.

– Anja Bucar

Snow is always cold.

And then it turns to water

Just like the Great Lake.

– Jovanny Cruz Rodriguez

Look, Lake Effect Snow!

Sparkling in the moonlight.

It comes in great loads.

– Lucas Albrecht

Swimming in the Lake,

Water shining from the sun,

A beautiful day!

– Keturah Pop

Hawks, they soar so high,

Diving to catch quick herring

Darting through the Lake.

– Lucas Albrecht

Lake Superior,

A lift Bridge goes up and down.

You can see it all.

– Joshua Conway

Dancing through the waves,

Like a blue ballerina,

Sparkling all night.

– Kylie Goble

Waves knock me down,

Coho salmon hits my face.

Ouch! That really hurts.

– Eli O’Rourke

I’m at a new place.

Snow surrounds the greatest Lake.

The lake is too cold!

– Elysee Beya

Big fish in the lake.

Fishes, how do you get so big?

I want to eat you.

– Wen Zhou

Apples are a gift

Animals can eat them too

For all to enjoy.

– Terianna McCray

Lake Superior

Water waves so pure and clear

The Lake is so fun!

– Maximus Toothman

Houses full of light

Guide the big ships on the Lake

I want to see those.

– Xavier Anderson

Lake Superior

Brings us delicious apples

Rubies hanging on trees.

– Deon Bergner

Nuts dropping on the lake,

Floating like a buoy.

Catching birds’ eyes.

– Luci Chastey

The shipwrecks down deep

Lying lifeless in the gloom

Nothing is moving.

– Lucas Albrecht

Hi, Red Strawberry,

Quickly snatched into a mouth

To start a new life.

– Eliza Lundberg

Superior is Great!

Water is super healing!

People love water.

– LaDainian Bowman

Lighthouse on the lake,

Shines its light for all to see

Guiding everyone.

– Jayla Wilson

Luscious wild rice,

A gift from the lake.

Nutritious for all.

– Malachi Gray