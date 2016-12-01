2016 Children’s Book Roundup

Monkey with a Tool Belt and the Maniac Muffins

By Chris Monroe

Carolrhoda Books • ISBN: 978-1-4677-2155-4 • $17.99 Hardcover

“Chico Bon Bon had never seen a pancake do so much damage.” So Chris’ newest book begins. Thank goodness that tool belt comes with kitchen utensils because Chico will need just about all of them to save the town from party food gone wild. (I’ve made muffins like that.) More rollicking fun from a Duluth artist.

Storm’s Coming!

by Margi Preus; illus. by David Geister

Minnesota Historical Society Press • ISBN: 978-1-68134-018-0 • $16.95 Hardcover

Duluthian Margi lets us run along with the young daughter of a lightkeeping family while sharing woodland wisdom, early 20th-century lighthouse notes plus David’s splendid illustrations of Split Rock Lighthouse and Big Lake shores. The winning combination will be a read-it-again favorite. (Test those signs of oncoming storms next summer!)

Wake Up, Island

by Mary Casanova; illus. by Nick Wroblewski

University of Minnesota Press • ISBN: 978-0-8166-8935-4 • $14.95 Hardcover

This picture book intriguingly pairs the delicacy of Nick’s soft-colored woodcuts with the lilting language of Mary’s poem about day’s dawning. There is pleasure in the words (how often do you get the joy of saying “wings wuff wuffing” aloud, after all) and in the gentle invitation to enjoy the day outside in the woods.

D’Aulaires’ Book of Norwegian Folktales

by Ingri and Edgar Parin D’Aulaire

University of Minnesota Press • ISBN: 978-0-8166-9932-2 • $24.95 Hardcover

These wonderfully told tales from our Scandinavian heritage are filled with worthy underlying themes, like helping others and why stinginess always ends badly, plus you learn why the sea is salty. A lovely volume with charcoal drawing illustrations to read aloud or enjoy by yourself.

A Cloud Came Down and Sat on the Ground

by Eileen Eldeen Dvorak; illus. by Diane May

Archway Publishing • ISBN: 978-1-4808-2885-8 • $15.95 Hardcover

This charming chat between a boy and a cloud highlights locations around Duluth and Superior. It’s probably best as a read-to-me book for younger children; the adult reader can enjoy recognizing local spots.

One North Star: A Counting Book

by Phyllis Root; illus. by Beckie Prange & Betsy Bowen

University of Minnesota Press • ISBN: 978-0-8166-5063-7 • $16.95 Hardcover

A unique-to-Minnesota book that starts at Lake Superior and takes a critter-counting tour through the varying ecosystems this state offers. Though two artists share illustration duties (locals Beckie of Ely and Betsy of Grand Marais), the result is eye-catching and seamless. Phyllis’ text draws the state’s diversity naturally together. The book-ending inventory of environments broadens the appeal to all ages.

Tucked Under: Growing Up in Northern Minnesota

by Carol Bowman

Carol Bowman Photography • ISBN: 978-0-692-64592-5 • $19.95 Softcover

Through lovely intimate photographs, Carol follows a loon from its egg to its first flight south. The images portray the touching closeness of a loon family. The text is informative and light, but it is truly the photos that add the insight. This self-published volume can be found in dozens of regional gift shops.

Mama Loved to Worry

by Maryann Weidt; illus. by Rachael Balsaitis

Minnesota Historical Society Press • ISBN: 978-0-87351-994-6 • $16.95 Hardcover

In the Minnesota tradition of Paul Bunyan tall tales, Maryann’s story has a mama who isn’t just a worrywart, she’s a clairvoyant baker, knitter and organizer. She also manages some major heroics in averting disaster for her roving toddler. This rollicking yarn rates a two hoots-and-a-half on a scale of three and will be laugh-out-loud fun for parents, grandparents and wee ones.