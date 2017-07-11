Photos: Lightning by the Lake

Lightning is a powerful subject, as these photographers showed in their winning entries from past Lake Superior Photo Contests. When those summer thunderstorms brew, the open expanses and photogenic shorelines combine for hair-raising images.

+ How to photograph lightning (safely).

+ Enter the annual Lake Superior Photo Contest.

