Photos: Lightning by the Lake

Lightning is a powerful subject, as these photographers showed in their winning entries from past Lake Superior Photo Contests. When those summer thunderstorms brew, the open expanses and photogenic shorelines combine for hair-raising images.
David L. Kohne
Second Place, 11th Annual Photo Contest
11th annual Photo Contest Second Place: David L. Kohne of Cloquet, Minnesota • “When Lightning Strikes,” Duluth
Alex Maier
Second Place, Artsy/Altered
19th annual Photo Contest Second Place, Artsy/Altered: Alex Maier of Marquette, Michigan • “Framed Lightning,” Old Ore Dock, Lower Harbor, Marquette • Judges: "The right settings for the right moment at the right place. Right on!"
Grand Prize, 19th Annual Photo Contest
16th annual Photo Contest Grand Prize • Rob Wiener of Eagle River, Wisconsin • “Lucky Strike,” taken near Ironwood, Michigan