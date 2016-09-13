Each issue of Lake Superior Magazine is supported by many friends in the community (The Good Guys), among them our loyal advertisers. Listed here are the current issue's list of partners, including their website, if they have one. We invite you to sample their products and services.
- AG Thomson House Historic B&B Inn - www.thomsonhouse.biz
- AmericInn Lodge & Suites - Silver Bay - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/SilverBay
- AmericInn Lodge & Suites - Silver City - www.americinn.com/hotels/mi/silvercity
- AmericInn Lodge & Suites of Tofte/Lutsen - www.americinn.com/hotels/mn/tofte
- Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce - www.visitashland.com
- Avista Realty Group Ltd - www.avistarealty.ca
- Bayfield County Tourism - www.travelbayfieldcounty.com
- Best Western Thunder Bay Crossroads - www.bestwestern.com
- Black Bear Casino Resort - www.blackbearcasinoresort.com
- CF Design - www.cfdesignltd.com
- City of Thunder Bay - Tourism Division - www.visitthunderbay.com
- Copper Harbor Improvement Association - www.copperharbor.org
- Dapple-Gray Bed and Breakfast - www.dapple-gray.com
- Downtown Art Place - www.downtownartplace.com
- Duluth Playhouse - www.duluthplayhouse.org
- Duluth Seaway Port Authority - www.duluthport.com
- Duluth-Superior Area Community Foundation - www.dsacommunityfoundation.com
- Edina Realty - Duluth - www.edinarealty.com
- Fond-du-Luth Casino - www.fondduluthcasino.com
- Great Lakes Fleet - www.cn.ca/greatlakesfleet
- Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum - www.shipwreckmuseum.com
- Greater Downtown Council - www.downtownduluth.com
- Historical Society of Michigan - www.hsmichigan.org
- Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites - www.holidayinn.com/Duluthmn
- Inn on Gitche Gumee - www.innongitchegumee.com
- Isle Royale Resorts LLC - www.rockharborlodge.com
- Jampot/Holy Transfiguration Skete - www.societystjohn.com
- Journey Cake - www.journeycake.com
- Keweenaw Media Press - www.keweenawvideo.com
- Lake Effect Builders LLC - www.lakeeffectbuildersllc.com
- Lake Superior Art Glass - www.lakesuperiorartglass.com
- Lake Superior Marine Museum Association - www.lsmma.com
- Lake Superior Trading Post - www.lstp.com
- Lake Superior Zoo - www.lszooduluth.org
- LSMMA Gift Shop - www.lsmma.com/about_us/gift_shop.html
- Marquette County CVB - www.travelmarquettemichigan.com
- Marsh & McLennan Agency - www.mma-mn.com
- North Shore Scenic Cruises - www.scenicsuperior.com
- Northwest Outlet - www.northwestoutlet.com
- Old Rittenhouse Inn - www.rittenhouseinn.com
- Parks Canada - Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area - www.parkscanada.gc.ca/superior
- Pine Crest Resort - www.pinecrestmi.com
- Restaurant 301 - www.restaurant301.com
- Sand Hills Lighthouse Inn - www.sandhillslighthouseinn.com
- Select Realty - Marquette - www.CarolBradyRealEstate.com
- Sheraton Duluth Hotel - www.sheraton.com/duluth
- Silver Bay Area Tourism Association - www.heartofthenorthshore.com
- Spirit Mountain Recreation Area - www.spiritmt.com
- St. Luke's Hospital - www.slhduluth.com
- The Farmhouse B&B - www.TheFarmhouseBandB.com
- Thunder Bay Art Gallery - www.theag.ca
- Two Harbors Area Chamber of Commerce - www.twoharborschamber.com
- Upper Peninsula Travel & Recreation Association - www.uptravel.com
- Visit Cook County - www.visitcookcounty.com
- Visit Duluth - www.visitduluth.com
