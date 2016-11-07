Each issue of Lake Superior Magazine is supported by many friends in the community (The Good Guys), among them our loyal advertisers. Listed here are the current issue's list of partners, including their website, if they have one. We invite you to sample their products and services.
- AG Thomson House Historic B&B Inn - www.thomsonhouse.biz
- AmericInn Lodge & Suites - Silver Bay - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/SilverBay
- AmericInn Lodge & Suites - Silver City - www.americinn.com/hotels/mi/silvercity
- AmericInn Lodge & Suites of Tofte/Lutsen - www.americinn.com/hotels/mn/tofte
- Anderson's North Shore Resort - www.andersonscabins.com
- At Sara's Table - Chester Creek Café - www.astccc.net
- Avista Realty Group Ltd - www.avistarealty.ca
- Bellisio's Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar - www.bellisios.com
- Best Western Bridgeview - www.bestwesternbridgeview.com
- Best Western Plus Superior Inn - www.BWSuperiorInn.com
- Best Western Thunder Bay Crossroads - www.bestwestern.com
- Black Bear Casino Resort - www.blackbearcasinoresort.com
- Bluefin Bay on Lake Superior - www.bluefinbay.com
- Canal Park Brewing Company - www.canalparkbrewery.com
- Canal Park Lodge - www.canalparklodge.com
- Castle Haven Cabins - www.castlehaven.net
- City of Thunder Bay - Tourism Division - www.visitthunderbay.com
- Comfort Inn - West - www.ChoiceHotels.com/ires/hotel/mn017
- Comfort Suites - Canal Park - www.comfortsuites.com/hotel-duluth-minnesota-MN031
- Country Inn & Suites - Houghton - www.countryinns.com/houghtonmi
- Dapple-Gray Bed and Breakfast - www.dapple-gray.com
- Days Inn Duluth Lakewalk - www.daysinnduluth.com
- Duluth Playhouse - www.duluthplayhouse.org
- Eagle Ridge at Lutsen Mountains - www.eagleridgeatlutsen.com
- Edgewater Hotel & Waterpark - www.duluthwaterpark.com
- Edina Realty - Duluth - www.edinarealty.com
- Fairfield Inn - www.fairfieldinn.com/dlhfi
- Fitger's Inn - www.fitgers.com
- Fond-du-Luth Casino - www.fondduluthcasino.com
- Gordy's Warming House - www.warming-house.com
- Grandma's Saloon & Grill - www.grandmasrestaurants.com
- Grandma's Saloon & Grill - Miller Hill - www.grandmasrestaurants.com
- Great Lakes Fleet - www.cn.ca/greatlakesfleet
- Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum - www.shipwreckmuseum.com
- Greater Downtown Council - www.downtownduluth.com
- Hampton Inn - Duluth - www.Hampton.com/hi/duluth
- Heritage Window & Door - www.heritagewindow.com
- Historical Society of Michigan - www.hsmichigan.org
- Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites - www.holidayinn.com/Duluthmn
- Inn on Gitche Gumee - www.innongitchegumee.com
- Inn on Lake Superior - www.innonlakesuperior.com
- Isle Royale Resorts LLC - www.rockharborlodge.com
- Keweenaw Media Press - www.keweenawvideo.com
- Lake Superior Trading Post - www.lstp.com
- Lake Superior Zoo - www.lszooduluth.org
- Lakehead University Conference Services - www.conferenceservices.lakeheadu.ca
- Legendary Waters Resort & Casino - www.legendarywaters.com
- Little Angie's Cantina and Grill - www.littleangies.com
- LSMMA Gift Shop - www.lsmma.com/about_us/gift_shop.html
- Lutsen Resort - www.lutsenresort.com
- Marquette County CVB - www.travelmarquettemichigan.com
- New Scenic Café - www.newsceniccafe.com
- Northwest Ontario/Ride Lake Superior - www.ridelakesuperior.com
- Old Rittenhouse Inn - www.rittenhouseinn.com
- Park Point Marina Inn - www.parkpointmarinainn.com
- Parks Canada - Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area - www.parkscanada.gc.ca/superior
- Pine Crest Resort - www.pinecrestmi.com
- Pinehurst Inn Bed & Breakfast - www.pinehurstinn.com
- Re/Max 1 - Superior - www.marialetsos.com
- Restaurant 301 - www.restaurant301.com
- Sand Hills Lighthouse Inn - www.sandhillslighthouseinn.com
- Seagull Bay Motel - www.seagullbay.com
- Select Realty - Marquette - www.CarolBradyRealEstate.com
- Serendipity Gardens Cafe & Guest House - www.serendipitygardens.ca
- Sheraton Duluth Hotel - www.sheratonduluth.com
- Shoreline Resort - www.shorelineresort.com
- Signature Inn - Superior
- Sir Benedict's Tavern On the Lake - www.sirbens.com
- South Pier Inn - www.southpierinn.com
- Spirit Mountain Recreation Area - www.spiritmt.com
- St. Luke's Hospital - www.slhduluth.com
- Tahquamenon Falls Brewery & Pub - www.tahquamenonfallsbrewery.com
- The Farmhouse B&B - www.TheFarmhouseBandB.com
- The Riverside Motel & Mallards Landing - www.riversidemotelhayward.com
- The Sports Garden - www.thesportsgarden.com
- The Suites Hotel at Waterfront Plaza - www.thesuitesduluth.com
- Thunder Bay Art Gallery - www.theag.ca
- Two Harbors Area Chamber of Commerce - www.twoharborschamber.com
- Two Harbors Municipal Liquor Store - www.ci.two-harbors.mn.us
- University Of Minnesota Press - www.upress.umn.edu
- US Bank - www.usbank.com
- Va Bene Berarducci's Caffe' - www.vabenecaffe.com
- Valentini's Vicino Lago - www.valentinisduluth.com
- Vango's Pizza & Cocktail Lounge - www.vangospizza.com
- Visit Cook County - www.visitcookcounty.com
- Visit Duluth - www.visitduluth.com
