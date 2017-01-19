Each issue of Lake Superior Magazine is supported by many friends in the community (The Good Guys), among them our loyal advertisers. Listed here are the current issue's list of partners, including their website, if they have one. We invite you to sample their products and services.
- AG Thomson House Historic B&B Inn - www.thomsonhouse.biz
- AmericInn Lodge & Suites - Silver Bay - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/SilverBay
- AmericInn Lodge & Suites - Silver City - www.americinn.com/hotels/mi/silvercity
- AmericInn Lodge & Suites of Tofte/Lutsen - www.americinn.com/hotels/mn/tofte
- Avista Realty Group Ltd - www.avistarealty.ca
- Bayfield Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Bureau - www.bayfield.org
- Best Western Thunder Bay Crossroads - www.bestwestern.com
- Black Bear Casino Resort - www.blackbearcasinoresort.com
- Black Woods Catering - www.BlackWoodsCatering.com
- City of Thunder Bay - Tourism Division - www.visitthunderbay.com
- College of St. Scholastica - www.css.edu
- Dapple-Gray Bed and Breakfast - www.dapple-gray.com
- Duluth Playhouse - www.duluthplayhouse.org
- Duluth Seaway Port Authority - www.duluthport.com
- Edina Realty - Duluth - www.edinarealty.com
- Gogebic Community College - www.gogebic.edu
- Great Lakes Aquarium - www.glaquarium.org
- Great Lakes Fleet - www.cn.ca/greatlakesfleet
- Great Lakes Maritime Academy - www.nmc.edu/maritime
- Greater Downtown Council - www.downtownduluth.com
- Historical Society of Michigan - www.hsmichigan.org
- Inn on Gitche Gumee - www.innongitchegumee.com
- Isle Royale Resorts LLC - www.rockharborlodge.com
- Lake Superior Trading Post - www.lstp.com
- Lake Superior Zoo - www.lszooduluth.org
- LSMMA Gift Shop - www.lsmma.com/about_us/gift_shop.html
- Marquette County CVB - www.travelmarquettemichigan.com
- Marsh & McLennan Agency - www.mma-mn.com
- Minnesota Sea Grant - www.seagrant.umn.edu
- Munising Visitors Bureau - www.munising.org
- New Scenic Café - www.newsceniccafe.com
- NMU Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center - www.NMU.edu/beaumierheritagecenter
- Northwest Ontario/Ride Lake Superior - www.ridelakesuperior.com
- Old Rittenhouse Inn - www.rittenhouseinn.com
- Parks Canada - Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area - www.parkscanada.gc.ca/superior
- Pictured Rocks Cruises Inc. - www.picturedrocks.com
- Pinehurst Inn Bed & Breakfast - www.pinehurstinn.com
- Re/Max 1 - Superior - www.marialetsos.com
- Restaurant 301 - www.restaurant301.com
- Sand Hills Lighthouse Inn - www.sandhillslighthouseinn.com
- Select Realty - Marquette - www.CarolBradyRealEstate.com
- Sheraton Duluth Hotel - www.sheratonduluth.com
- Spirit Mountain Recreation Area - www.spiritmt.com
- St. Luke's Hospital - www.slhduluth.com
- The Exchange Bakery & Deli - www.theexchangecateringanddeli.com
- The Farmhouse B&B - www.TheFarmhouseBandB.com
- Thunder Bay Art Gallery - www.theag.ca
- Timber Wolff Realty - www.timberwolffrealty.com
- Two Harbors Area Chamber of Commerce - www.twoharborschamber.com
- Two Harbors Municipal Liquor Store - www.ci.two-harbors.mn.us
- Visit Cook County - www.visitcookcounty.com
- Visit Duluth - www.visitduluth.com
- Vista Fleet Harbor Cruises & Gifts - www.vistafleet.com
- Voyageur Lakewalk Inn - www.voyageurlakewalkinn.com
- Wagle Property
- Whole Foods Co-op - www.wholefoods.coop
- WLSSD - www.wlssd.org
I frequently review your website to see whats going on in my hometown. Been many years since I le
Don Macdonald Duluth Cathedral '55 | About Lake Superior Magazine
My husband & I have enjoyed Marsha's beautiful display several times over the past years. It is an
Connie Bauer | Marcia's Magical Lights
I was working at an oil terminal in Green Bay when this happened. We bunker fueled these great ship
Russ Kasten | A Night to Remember: A Newsman and a Sailor Recall When the Fitz Went Down
I remember that storm very well. I lived in Marquette, Michigan on the third floor of a house on a
Jean Maatta | A Night to Remember: A Newsman and a Sailor Recall When the Fitz Went Down
I lost a special friend that day. Paul Michael Riipa . 41 years later it still leaves a lump in my
Sheri Rektor | A Night to Remember: A Newsman and a Sailor Recall When the Fitz Went Down