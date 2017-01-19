Each issue of Lake Superior Magazine is supported by many friends in the community (The Good Guys), among them our loyal advertisers. Listed here are the current issue's list of partners, including their website, if they have one. We invite you to sample their products and services.

AG Thomson House Historic B&B Inn - www.thomsonhouse.biz

AmericInn Lodge & Suites - Silver Bay - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/SilverBay

AmericInn Lodge & Suites - Silver City - www.americinn.com/hotels/mi/silvercity

AmericInn Lodge & Suites of Tofte/Lutsen - www.americinn.com/hotels/mn/tofte

Avista Realty Group Ltd - www.avistarealty.ca

Bayfield Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Bureau - www.bayfield.org

Best Western Thunder Bay Crossroads - www.bestwestern.com

Black Bear Casino Resort - www.blackbearcasinoresort.com

Black Woods Catering - www.BlackWoodsCatering.com

City of Thunder Bay - Tourism Division - www.visitthunderbay.com

College of St. Scholastica - www.css.edu

Dapple-Gray Bed and Breakfast - www.dapple-gray.com

Duluth Playhouse - www.duluthplayhouse.org

Duluth Seaway Port Authority - www.duluthport.com

Edina Realty - Duluth - www.edinarealty.com

Gogebic Community College - www.gogebic.edu

Great Lakes Aquarium - www.glaquarium.org

Great Lakes Fleet - www.cn.ca/greatlakesfleet

Great Lakes Maritime Academy - www.nmc.edu/maritime

Greater Downtown Council - www.downtownduluth.com

Historical Society of Michigan - www.hsmichigan.org

Inn on Gitche Gumee - www.innongitchegumee.com

Isle Royale Resorts LLC - www.rockharborlodge.com

Lake Superior Trading Post - www.lstp.com

Lake Superior Zoo - www.lszooduluth.org

LSMMA Gift Shop - www.lsmma.com/about_us/gift_shop.html

Marquette County CVB - www.travelmarquettemichigan.com

Marsh & McLennan Agency - www.mma-mn.com

Minnesota Sea Grant - www.seagrant.umn.edu

Munising Visitors Bureau - www.munising.org

New Scenic Café - www.newsceniccafe.com

NMU Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center - www.NMU.edu/beaumierheritagecenter

Northwest Ontario/Ride Lake Superior - www.ridelakesuperior.com

Old Rittenhouse Inn - www.rittenhouseinn.com

Parks Canada - Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area - www.parkscanada.gc.ca/superior

Pictured Rocks Cruises Inc. - www.picturedrocks.com

Pinehurst Inn Bed & Breakfast - www.pinehurstinn.com

Re/Max 1 - Superior - www.marialetsos.com

Restaurant 301 - www.restaurant301.com

Sand Hills Lighthouse Inn - www.sandhillslighthouseinn.com

Select Realty - Marquette - www.CarolBradyRealEstate.com

Sheraton Duluth Hotel - www.sheratonduluth.com

Spirit Mountain Recreation Area - www.spiritmt.com

St. Luke's Hospital - www.slhduluth.com

The Exchange Bakery & Deli - www.theexchangecateringanddeli.com

The Farmhouse B&B - www.TheFarmhouseBandB.com

Thunder Bay Art Gallery - www.theag.ca

Timber Wolff Realty - www.timberwolffrealty.com

Two Harbors Area Chamber of Commerce - www.twoharborschamber.com

Two Harbors Municipal Liquor Store - www.ci.two-harbors.mn.us

Visit Cook County - www.visitcookcounty.com

Visit Duluth - www.visitduluth.com

Vista Fleet Harbor Cruises & Gifts - www.vistafleet.com

Voyageur Lakewalk Inn - www.voyageurlakewalkinn.com

Wagle Property

Whole Foods Co-op - www.wholefoods.coop

WLSSD - www.wlssd.org