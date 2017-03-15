Each issue of Lake Superior Magazine is supported by many friends in the community (The Good Guys), among them our loyal advertisers. Listed here are the current issue's list of partners, including their website, if they have one. We invite you to sample their products and services.
- AG Thomson House Historic B&B Inn - www.thomsonhouse.biz
- AmericInn Lodge & Suites - Silver Bay - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/SilverBay
- AmericInn Lodge & Suites - Silver City - www.americinn.com/hotels/mi/silvercity
- AmericInn Lodge & Suites of Tofte/Lutsen - www.americinn.com/hotels/mn/tofte
- Avista Realty Group Ltd - www.avistarealty.ca
- Bayfield County Tourism - www.travelbayfieldcounty.com
- Bear Track Outfitting Company’s Bally Creek Cabins - www.bear-track.com
- Best Western Thunder Bay Crossroads - www.bestwestern.com
- Black Bear Casino Resort - www.blackbearcasinoresort.com
- Blue Vista Farm - www.bluevistafarm.com
- Bluefin Bay on Lake Superior - www.bluefinbay.com
- Buffalo Bay Campground - www.LegendaryWaters.com
- Burlington Bay Municipal Campground - www.TwoHarborsMN.gov
- CF Design - www.cfdesignltd.com
- City of Thunder Bay - Tourism Division - www.visitthunderbay.com
- City of Washburn - www.cityofwashburn.org
- Dapple-Gray Bed and Breakfast - www.dapple-gray.com
- Duluth Playhouse - www.duluthplayhouse.org
- Duluth Seaway Port Authority - www.duluthport.com
- Edina Realty - Duluth - www.edinarealty.com
- Fond-du-Luth Casino - www.fondduluthcasino.com
- George Kemp Marina - www.saulthistoricsites.com
- Grand Marais Art Colony - www.grandmaraisartcolony.org
- Grand Portage Isle Royale Transportation Line - www.isleroyaleboats.com
- Great Lakes Fleet - www.cn.ca/greatlakesfleet
- Greater Downtown Council - www.downtownduluth.com
- Harley-Davidson Sport Center - www.hdduluth.com
- Hausers Superior View Farm & Bayfield Winery - www.superiorviewfarm.com
- Historical Society of Michigan - www.hsmichigan.org
- Inn on Gitche Gumee - www.innongitchegumee.com
- International Falls, Rainy Lake & Ranier CVB - www.rainylake.org
- Isle Royale Resorts LLC - www.rockharborlodge.com
- Keweenaw Adventure Company - www.keweenawadventure.com
- Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua - www.bigtop.org
- Lake Superior Trading Post - www.lstp.com
- Lakehead University Residence and Conference Services - www.conferenceservices.lakeheadu.ca
- Little Marais Lakeside Cabins - www.superiorlakesidecabins.com
- LSMMA Gift Shop - www.lsmma.com/about_us/gift_shop.html
- Marquette County CVB - www.travelmarquettemichigan.com
- Marsh & McLennan Agency - www.mma-mn.com
- Minnesota Quilters Inc. - www.mnquilt.org/mq2017
- Municipality of Wawa - www.ExperienceWawa.ca
- New Scenic Café - www.newsceniccafe.com
- North Shore Scenic Cruises - www.scenicsuperior.com
- Northwest Ontario/Ride Lake Superior - www.ridelakesuperior.com
- Northwest Outlet - www.northwestoutlet.com
- Old Rittenhouse Inn - www.rittenhouseinn.com
- Parks Canada - Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area - www.parkscanada.gc.ca/superior
- Pictured Rocks Cruises Inc. - www.picturedrocks.com
- Pier B Resort - www.PierBResort.com
- Pine Crest Resort - www.pinecrestmi.com
- Pinehurst Inn Bed & Breakfast - www.pinehurstinn.com
- Point Detour Campground - www.LegendaryWaters.com
- Radisson Hotel Duluth - Harborview - www.radisson.com/duluthmn
- Re/Max 1 - www.marialetsos.com
- Restaurant 301 - www.restaurant301.com
- Rustic Inn Café & Gift Shop - www.rusticinn.cafe
- Sand Hills Lighthouse Inn - www.sandhillslighthouseinn.com
- Sault Ste. Marie Convention & Visitors Bureau - www.saultstemarie.com
- Select Realty - Marquette - www.CarolBradyRealEstate.com
- Sheraton Duluth Hotel - www.sheratonduluth.com
- Silver Bay Area Tourism Association - www.heartofthenorthshore.com
- Split Rock Lighthouse - www.mnhs.org/places/sites/srl/index.htm
- St. Luke's Hospital - www.slhduluth.com
- Stone Harbor Wilderness Supply - www.stoneharborws.com
- Superior Public Museums - www.superiorpublicmuseums.org
- The Farmhouse B&B - www.TheFarmhouseBandB.com
- Thunder Bay Art Gallery - www.theag.ca
- Thunder Bay Community Services Dept. - www.thunderbay.ca
- Township of Terrace Bay - www.terracebay.ca
- Two Harbors Area Chamber of Commerce - www.twoharborschamber.com
- Upper Peninsula Travel & Recreation Association - www.uptravel.com
- Visit Cook County - www.visitcookcounty.com
- Visit Duluth - www.visitduluth.com
- Voyageur Lakewalk Inn - www.voyageurlakewalkinn.com
- Wagle Property
- Whole Foods Co-op - www.wholefoods.coop
- Young's General Store - www.youngsgeneralstore.com
