August / September 2016 On the cover: What's that on the horizon? Pirates? No, it's El Galeón, sailing to Duluth all the way from Spain. Photo courtesy Nao Victoria Foundation.

FEATURES

Anchors Aweigh by Phil Bencomo

Profiles of nine tall-masted sailing vessels, one giant rubber duck plus a bit of sailing history and tips for best enjoying the Tall Ships Duluth festival.

Malone’s Michigan

Shawn Malone has gained international recognition for her northern lights images, but here she shares both night and day in her U.P. home.

Best of the Lake 2016 by You, Our Readers

The votes are tallied and the results are in – see which businesses and locations made the top of our list for Best of the Lake this year.

LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING

Home: Lodge Logic by Molly Hoeg

A former lodge property becomes the perfect retirement home and family getaway for this Lake-loving couple in Minnesota.

Health & Wellness: Home-Field Advantage by Konnie LeMay

Any cancer treatment once meant long or frequent trips far from the Big Lake shores. Today most treatment can happen right here by home.

Recipe Box: Our Magnificent 6 by Claire Duquette

Whether from your own garden or from the many farms around the Lake Superior neighborhood, these six are a healthy harvest.

Superior Catches: Bowled Over

An editor’s-choice sampler of artistically crafted bowls that are beautiful, practical and available in local shops.

DEPARTMENTS

Letters

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: Imagination Staycation by Konnie LeMay

Around the Circle by Phil Bencomo & Bob Berg

Reviews: Two Kinds of Fishing

Lake Superior Journal: Day One at the Crossroads by Dave Myers

By the Shores: Stockton Island Window by Michael DeWitt

Profile: Paul Shaffer Comes Home by Bob Berg

Travel & Events by Bob Berg

Lake Superior Directory

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: A Lake Giant at Rest by Jamie Rabold

Online Extras

Photos: Lincoln Funeral Car on Display at Duluth’s Depot