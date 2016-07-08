August / September 2016
On the cover: What’s that on the horizon? Pirates? No, it’s El Galeón, sailing to Duluth all the way from Spain. Photo courtesy Nao Victoria Foundation.
FEATURES
Anchors Aweigh by Phil Bencomo
Profiles of nine tall-masted sailing vessels, one giant rubber duck plus a bit of sailing history and tips for best enjoying the Tall Ships Duluth festival.
Malone’s Michigan
Shawn Malone has gained international recognition for her northern lights images, but here she shares both night and day in her U.P. home.
Best of the Lake 2016 by You, Our Readers
The votes are tallied and the results are in – see which businesses and locations made the top of our list for Best of the Lake this year.
LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING
Home: Lodge Logic by Molly Hoeg
A former lodge property becomes the perfect retirement home and family getaway for this Lake-loving couple in Minnesota.
Health & Wellness: Home-Field Advantage by Konnie LeMay
Any cancer treatment once meant long or frequent trips far from the Big Lake shores. Today most treatment can happen right here by home.
Recipe Box: Our Magnificent 6 by Claire Duquette
Whether from your own garden or from the many farms around the Lake Superior neighborhood, these six are a healthy harvest.
Superior Catches: Bowled Over
An editor’s-choice sampler of artistically crafted bowls that are beautiful, practical and available in local shops.
DEPARTMENTS
Letters
Behind the Pages
Welcome to the Big Lake: Imagination Staycation by Konnie LeMay
Around the Circle by Phil Bencomo & Bob Berg
Reviews: Two Kinds of Fishing
Lake Superior Journal: Day One at the Crossroads by Dave Myers
By the Shores: Stockton Island Window by Michael DeWitt
Profile: Paul Shaffer Comes Home by Bob Berg
Travel & Events by Bob Berg
Lake Superior Directory
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: A Lake Giant at Rest by Jamie Rabold
