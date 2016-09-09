October / November 2016
On the cover: Documenting wrecks like the Allegheny, 30 feet down in Michigan’s Whitefish Underwater Preserve, is one goal of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society. Photo by Terry Begnoche.
FEATURES
The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society works hard to discover and preserve our vital maritime heritage. We honor its commitment.
The Outlaw Bridge by Donn Larson
Some Big Lake Rotary clubs “broke” the law to link Ontario and Minnesota, but they did it in a style worth remembering.
Fauna in Fall
Autumn often draws people out for a good hike through the woods. It’s also a great time to see the wild neighbors, these photographers show.
Small Town Roots, Big Time Success by Konnie LeMay
The store that Maurice Labovitz built beside Lake Superior has made a successful business splash across the United States and Canada.
LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING
Home: How Much Is That Lakeshore? by Phil Bencomo
A snapshot look at the prices of waterfront property around the Lake.
Recipe Box: Sweet Truths About Our Hard Cider by Beth Dooley
These are ciders with a punch that are worth joining for dinner.
Health & Wellness: Unconditional Hugs by Lesley DuTemple
Our pets enhance more than our lives; they can bring comfort to others.
RECREATION GUIDE
Ice Climbing: Ice Is Nice by Felicia Schneiderhan
One of the fastest growing winter sports doesn’t need skis or boards, but it does require spikes and a lot of courage. Come scale a waterfall.
Rec Roundup: Enjoying Our Winter by Bob Berg & Phil Bencomo
Great ideas for downhill sports, ice skating, snowmobiling, sled dog races and winter overnight stays in rustic cabins. Oh, and zombies.
The Listings
Details on regional destinations, events, recreation, lodgings and restaurants on all four shores of the Big Lake.
DEPARTMENTS
Letters
Behind the Pages
Welcome to the Big Lake: A Permanent Reminder by Konnie LeMay
Around the Circle by Phil Bencomo & Konnie LeMay
Reviews: Shipwrecks & High Spirits
Lake Superior Journal: Farewell Pine by Molly Hoeg
By the Shores: Windy Day at the Overlook by Terry Wurdemann
Superior Catches: Soft & Hard
Travel & Events by Bob Berg
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: Ladybug, Ladybug … by John Heino
WEB EXTRAS
- Sure, books and studies are fine, but when it comes to remembering historic events we know that a rousing song can work the best. On YouTube, hear the history of the Ontario-Minnesota Outlaw Bridge, as performed by Flipper Flannigan’s Flat Footed Four.
- Bonus recipes: Cider-Braised Red Cabbage & Apples, Sweet Potato & Apple Mash with Ginger.
