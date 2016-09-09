× Expand October / November 2016 On the cover: Documenting wrecks like the Allegheny, 30 feet down in Michigan’s Whitefish Underwater Preserve, is one goal of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society. Photo by Terry Begnoche.



FEATURES

2016 Achievement Award

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society works hard to discover and preserve our vital maritime heritage. We honor its commitment.

The Outlaw Bridge by Donn Larson

Some Big Lake Rotary clubs “broke” the law to link Ontario and Minnesota, but they did it in a style worth remembering.

Fauna in Fall

Autumn often draws people out for a good hike through the woods. It’s also a great time to see the wild neighbors, these photographers show.

Small Town Roots, Big Time Success by Konnie LeMay

The store that Maurice Labovitz built beside Lake Superior has made a successful business splash across the United States and Canada.

LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING

Home: How Much Is That Lakeshore? by Phil Bencomo

A snapshot look at the prices of waterfront property around the Lake.

Recipe Box: Sweet Truths About Our Hard Cider by Beth Dooley

These are ciders with a punch that are worth joining for dinner.

Health & Wellness: Unconditional Hugs by Lesley DuTemple

Our pets enhance more than our lives; they can bring comfort to others.

RECREATION GUIDE

Ice Climbing: Ice Is Nice by Felicia Schneiderhan

One of the fastest growing winter sports doesn’t need skis or boards, but it does require spikes and a lot of courage. Come scale a waterfall.

Rec Roundup: Enjoying Our Winter by Bob Berg & Phil Bencomo

Great ideas for downhill sports, ice skating, snowmobiling, sled dog races and winter overnight stays in rustic cabins. Oh, and zombies.

The Listings

Details on regional destinations, events, recreation, lodgings and restaurants on all four shores of the Big Lake.

DEPARTMENTS

Letters

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: A Permanent Reminder by Konnie LeMay

Around the Circle by Phil Bencomo & Konnie LeMay

Reviews: Shipwrecks & High Spirits

Lake Superior Journal: Farewell Pine by Molly Hoeg

By the Shores: Windy Day at the Overlook by Terry Wurdemann

Superior Catches: Soft & Hard

Travel & Events by Bob Berg

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: Ladybug, Ladybug … by John Heino

WEB EXTRAS