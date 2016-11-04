× Expand December / January 2017 On the cover: New snow contributes to the stunning interplay of water, land and sky at “The Rock” in Minnesota. Photo by Bryan Hansel.

FEATURES

Celebrating Breads by Beth Dooley

The holiday season brings with it the sweet scents of Christmas breads, from traditional Scandinavian Julbrød to brandy-soaked fruitcake.

First Flakes

Fresh snows any time of winter transform the landscape, as these regional photographers reveal in the beauty of their winter scenes.

Monkeying Around by Konnie LeMay

Inspired by her day job at a Duluth hardware store, illustrator Chris Monroe found her calling with the Monkey with a Tool Belt books.

THE GUIDE

Restaurants: Their Kind of Grandma by Konnie LeMay

40 years and counting for a groundbreaking Canal Park eatery. Get the backstory about Grandma’s family of restaurants.

On Stage: Behind the Scenes by Bob Berg

What does it take to put on the shows at our region’s theaters? Months of preparation and community commitment.

Lodging: The Ford Bungalow by Tia Osweiler

Henry Ford’s secluded retreat thrives today as a waterfront inn.

Entertainment: Grit & Grimace by Phil Bencomo

A locally produced web series shows off U.P. terrain and talent.

The Listings

Details on regional restaurants, lodgings, destinations, events and recreation on all four shores.

LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING

Home: All Inn by Claire Duquette

A Chicago couple finds a happy semiretirement running a Bayfield B&B.

Superior Catches: Ornamentally Ours

Hang a bit of local cheer from your Christmas tree.

Health & Wellness: Fortunate Fillings by Felicia Schneiderhan

Dentists fill in the gaps, even among the rural towns around the Big Lake.

DEPARTMENTS

Letters

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: A Circular Achievement by Konnie LeMay

Around the Circle by Phil Bencomo

Lake Superior Journal: Everything Will Be Owl Right by Mike Mikulich

By the Shores: Temperance River to Big Lake by John Alexander Kay

Reviews: Our Annual Children’s Book List

Travel & Events by Bob Berg

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: Varied from the Usual by Paul Nelson

ONLINE EXTRAS

Listen to our interview with Brian Daugherty, president of Grandma’s Restaurants.