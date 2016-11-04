December / January 2017
On the cover: New snow contributes to the stunning interplay of water, land and sky at “The Rock” in Minnesota. Photo by Bryan Hansel.
Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.
FEATURES
Celebrating Breads by Beth Dooley
The holiday season brings with it the sweet scents of Christmas breads, from traditional Scandinavian Julbrød to brandy-soaked fruitcake.
First Flakes
Fresh snows any time of winter transform the landscape, as these regional photographers reveal in the beauty of their winter scenes.
Monkeying Around by Konnie LeMay
Inspired by her day job at a Duluth hardware store, illustrator Chris Monroe found her calling with the Monkey with a Tool Belt books.
THE GUIDE
Restaurants: Their Kind of Grandma by Konnie LeMay
40 years and counting for a groundbreaking Canal Park eatery. Get the backstory about Grandma’s family of restaurants.
On Stage: Behind the Scenes by Bob Berg
What does it take to put on the shows at our region’s theaters? Months of preparation and community commitment.
Lodging: The Ford Bungalow by Tia Osweiler
Henry Ford’s secluded retreat thrives today as a waterfront inn.
Entertainment: Grit & Grimace by Phil Bencomo
A locally produced web series shows off U.P. terrain and talent.
The Listings
Details on regional restaurants, lodgings, destinations, events and recreation on all four shores.
LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING
Home: All Inn by Claire Duquette
A Chicago couple finds a happy semiretirement running a Bayfield B&B.
Superior Catches: Ornamentally Ours
Hang a bit of local cheer from your Christmas tree.
Health & Wellness: Fortunate Fillings by Felicia Schneiderhan
Dentists fill in the gaps, even among the rural towns around the Big Lake.
DEPARTMENTS
Letters
Behind the Pages
Welcome to the Big Lake: A Circular Achievement by Konnie LeMay
Around the Circle by Phil Bencomo
Lake Superior Journal: Everything Will Be Owl Right by Mike Mikulich
By the Shores: Temperance River to Big Lake by John Alexander Kay
Reviews: Our Annual Children’s Book List
Travel & Events by Bob Berg
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: Varied from the Usual by Paul Nelson
ONLINE EXTRAS
Listen to our interview with Brian Daugherty, president of Grandma’s Restaurants.
I frequently review your website to see whats going on in my hometown. Been many years since I le
Don Macdonald Duluth Cathedral '55 | About Lake Superior Magazine
My husband & I have enjoyed Marsha's beautiful display several times over the past years. It is an
Connie Bauer | Marcia's Magical Lights
I was working at an oil terminal in Green Bay when this happened. We bunker fueled these great ship
Russ Kasten | A Night to Remember: A Newsman and a Sailor Recall When the Fitz Went Down
I remember that storm very well. I lived in Marquette, Michigan on the third floor of a house on a
Jean Maatta | A Night to Remember: A Newsman and a Sailor Recall When the Fitz Went Down
I lost a special friend that day. Paul Michael Riipa . 41 years later it still leaves a lump in my
Sheri Rektor | A Night to Remember: A Newsman and a Sailor Recall When the Fitz Went Down