February / March 2017 On the cover: Photographer Ila Turgeon captures a sunset celebration at Point Abbaye in Keweenaw Bay. See more Photo Contest winners in this issue.

FEATURES

Land, Water, History: A State of the Lake Report by Erika Vye

Geoheritage and marine conservation are among the big new ideas on our horizon for preserving and celebrating natural and human history.

Top Pics: 22nd Annual Photo Contest

From mighty massing thunder clouds to giggling, sand-covered toddlers, these winners bring the full scope of our Lake Superior lives into focus.

Oh, Deer – The Buck Naked Truth by Ada Igoe

They eat our gardens, jump in front of our cars and still we love them. Find out the scoop about our Lake population of white-tailed deer.

LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING

Home: Dragonfly House by Beryl Singleton Bissell

A Lundie-style cabin 15 years in the making is worth the wait.

Health & Wellness: Get Out, Get Active by Felicia Schneiderhan

A fat-biking nurse’s just-do-it tips for embracing the season of white.

Superior Catches: Cold Days, Cool Stuff

Three items that might make your winter outside time more enjoyable.

Recipe Box: Our Scandinavian Julia Child by Konnie LeMay

Beatrice Ojakangas’ book serves up her history (plus a recipe or three).

Education: Is a Maritime Career Waiting for You? by Phil Bencomo

It may soon be one of our industries most in need of new recruits. We tell you how to get on board for the career of a lifetime.

Weddings: The Pros Reveal What Makes It Memorable by Molly Hoeg

A photographer, wedding planner, caterer and musician name one of their favorite Big Lake nuptials and why they stay in their memories.

DEPARTMENTS

Letters

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: Hanging with Dear Neighbors by Konnie LeMay

Around the Circle by Phil Bencomo

Reviews: Regional Roundup

Lake Superior Journal: Our Little Cottage by the Big Lake by Daniel Thompson

By the Shores: Gros Cap Winter Sunset by Terry Wurdemann

Travel & Events by Bob Berg

Lake Superior Directory

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: A Couple of Pounds of Cuteness by David R. Johnson

WEB EXTRAS

Geoheritage and marine conservation links:

