February / March 2017
On the cover: Photographer Ila Turgeon captures a sunset celebration at Point Abbaye in Keweenaw Bay. See more Photo Contest winners in this issue.
FEATURES
Land, Water, History: A State of the Lake Report by Erika Vye
Geoheritage and marine conservation are among the big new ideas on our horizon for preserving and celebrating natural and human history.
Top Pics: 22nd Annual Photo Contest
From mighty massing thunder clouds to giggling, sand-covered toddlers, these winners bring the full scope of our Lake Superior lives into focus.
Oh, Deer – The Buck Naked Truth by Ada Igoe
They eat our gardens, jump in front of our cars and still we love them. Find out the scoop about our Lake population of white-tailed deer.
LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING
Home: Dragonfly House by Beryl Singleton Bissell
A Lundie-style cabin 15 years in the making is worth the wait.
Health & Wellness: Get Out, Get Active by Felicia Schneiderhan
A fat-biking nurse’s just-do-it tips for embracing the season of white.
Superior Catches: Cold Days, Cool Stuff
Three items that might make your winter outside time more enjoyable.
Recipe Box: Our Scandinavian Julia Child by Konnie LeMay
Beatrice Ojakangas’ book serves up her history (plus a recipe or three).
Education: Is a Maritime Career Waiting for You? by Phil Bencomo
It may soon be one of our industries most in need of new recruits. We tell you how to get on board for the career of a lifetime.
Weddings: The Pros Reveal What Makes It Memorable by Molly Hoeg
A photographer, wedding planner, caterer and musician name one of their favorite Big Lake nuptials and why they stay in their memories.
DEPARTMENTS
Letters
Behind the Pages
Welcome to the Big Lake: Hanging with Dear Neighbors by Konnie LeMay
Around the Circle by Phil Bencomo
Reviews: Regional Roundup
Lake Superior Journal: Our Little Cottage by the Big Lake by Daniel Thompson
By the Shores: Gros Cap Winter Sunset by Terry Wurdemann
Travel & Events by Bob Berg
Lake Superior Directory
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: A Couple of Pounds of Cuteness by David R. Johnson
WEB EXTRAS
Geoheritage and marine conservation links:
- Find out about the Keweenaw Peninsula’s special geology as well as information about the Western U.P. and Isle Royale.
- Lake Superior Watershed Conservancy
- UNESCO Global Geoparks
- Stonehammer Geopark
- Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area
- NOAA’s National Marine Sanctuaries
- Using Lake Superior parks to explain the Midcontinent Rift
Join the conversation! After you've read our State of the Lake report, share your thoughts on geoheritage and conservation designations. Leave a comment or email edit@lakesuperior.com.
