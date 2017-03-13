April / May 2017
On the cover: Artist Margarethe Vanderpas captures the wild spirit of the Ontario shore at Lake Superior Provincial Park.
Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.
FEATURES
Farm Shares by Candace Ross Ferguson
Community Supported Agriculture opens an investment connection between local farms and residents, plus you get a box of goodies to boot.
Big Lake Reflections
Regional photographers capture the calm side of Lake Superior when still-as-glass waters send back the vistas around them.
1-5-Oh, Canada by Elle Andra-Warner
This is the sesquicentennial year celebrating the Confederation of Canada. We look at this year’s events and what 1867 looked like here.
RECREATION GUIDE
Safety: The Rescuers by Julie Buckles
Learn about our water rescue teams and learn how to make fun safer.
Safety: Remembering a Hero by Capt. Tom Mackay
Fifty years ago a Coast Guardsman in Duluth made the ultimate sacrifice.
Hiking: Finding Fabulous Fungi by Sparky Stensaas
Make your north woods hikes a funky fungi treasure hunt.
Superior Catches: Take These With You
Four great gadgets for enhancing your time outdoors.
The Listings: Restaurants, lodging, attractions and recreation.
Rec Roundup: Plan Your Seasons by Phil Bencomo & Bob Berg
Become an Outdoors Woman, bike across Duluth and plenty more.
LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING
Homes: Hope Blooms Perennially by Lesley DuTemple
Keweenaw Peninsula gardens can be challenging, but always beautiful.
Health & Wellness: Right in the Neighborhood by Konnie LeMay
No need to travel away for sophisticated, state-of-the-art medical care.
DEPARTMENTS
Letters
Behind the Pages
Welcome to the Big Lake: Reflections & Respect by Konnie LeMay
Around the Circle by Phil Bencomo
Reviews: Waterfalls and Family
Lake Superior Journal: How Did You Get Here? by Emily M. Stone
By the Shores: Spring Storm over Mt. Josephine by Travis Novitsky
Best of the Lake: Cast your vote for this year’s Best.
Travel & Events by Bob Berg
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: A Hummer Home by Paul Sundberg
cute cozy cabin on PARK Point, minutes from the beach access and great walks for you and your dog.
Loretta Neumann | Vote for 2017's Best of the Lake
wow...good for you and good for that owl. what an awesome experience and thank you for sharing.
lorijune | Lake Superior Journal: Everything Will Be Owl Right
Thanks for the great ideas. I am new to photography and am having a lot of fun with it.
Sandra | Picturing the Big Lake: What Makes a Good Photo?
I am an 82 yr old Duluthian living in Duluth the past 60yrs. I have recycled bags for many years at
Richard Paulson | Film: "Bag It- is your life too plastic?"
"We learned the Coast Guard dispatched two cutters, the Woodrush and the All night, we dug for deta
Wendy | A Night to Remember: A Newsman and a Sailor Recall When the Fitz Went Down