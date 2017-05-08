June / July 2017
On the cover: An inviting summer day on Minnesota’s North Shore near Silver Bay. Photo by Larry & Linda Dunlap.
Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.
FEATURES
Out of This World by Felicia Schneiderhan
Caribou may not be the most astonishing thing about Ontario’s Slate Islands. That a meteorite birthed the archipelago probably is. Read on!
Radiant by Konnie LeMay
You’ve heard of “power couples.” Now come meet the non-motorized dynamic duo whose photos transport you to our quiet wilderness places.
U.P. History in Stone by Sonny Longtine
After fires devastated some of the Upper Peninsula’s cities a century ago, our Big Lake backyard provided rock-solid materials to rebuild.
THE GUIDE
Lodging/Entertainment: Beyond Gaming by Konnie LeMay
Rediscover the resort complexes that have grown around gaming.
Events: Fish Fight by Anne Siders
The lutefisk flies when the Norwegians battle the Swedes. Really.
The Directory: Places to eat, sleep and find good fun.
Fine Arts: Inspiring Natures by John Henricksson
These artists find their muses just outside their studio doors.
Roundup: Tips & Tidbits by Bob Berg
Keweenaw Mountain Lodge, coffee roasting and Freehands Lakeside.
LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING
Homes: Care & Feeding of Your Cabin by Spike Carlsen
A famed Minnesota handyman, author and North Shore cabin expert shares his tested tips for keeping your cabin, camp or cottage happy.
Recipe Box: Nature’s Candy by Beth Dooley
Harvested in spring, maple syrup is the only native North American sweetener. Read about the harvest and try two tasty recipes.
Health & Wellness: Getting to the Point by Phil Bencomo
Once ignored by modern medicine, acupuncture has become an accepted medical option for local hospitals and providers.
DEPARTMENTS
Letters
Behind the Pages
Welcome to the Big Lake: Heads Up for Summer by Konnie LeMay
Around the Circle by Phil Bencomo
Reviews: Thanks for the Memoirs
Lake Superior Journal: A Summer Alight by Adam de Pencier
By the Shores: Pictured Rocks Beach by Tim Trombley
Travel & Events by Bob Berg
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: Lighting Up the Sky by David R. Johnson
I'm stunned that you didn't include many of the scenic overlooks in Marquette, including Presque Is
barry Seymour | 18 Lake Superior Overlooks You Should Visit
cute cozy cabin on PARK Point, minutes from the beach access and great walks for you and your dog.
Loretta Neumann | Vote for 2017's Best of the Lake
wow...good for you and good for that owl. what an awesome experience and thank you for sharing.
lorijune | Lake Superior Journal: Everything Will Be Owl Right
Thanks for the great ideas. I am new to photography and am having a lot of fun with it.
Sandra | Picturing the Big Lake: What Makes a Good Photo?
I am an 82 yr old Duluthian living in Duluth the past 60yrs. I have recycled bags for many years at
Richard Paulson | Film: "Bag It- is your life too plastic?"