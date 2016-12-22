Excerpts from “Spirit of the Lights”

× Expand Paul L. Hayden / Lake Superior Magazine Marcia Hales Lighting Display Marcia Hales has been lighting up her Park Point back yard every winter since 1998. She uses tens of thousands of lights for the walk-through display.

Excerpted from Spirit of the Lights, the inspirational collection of stories of those people who have come to see Marcia Hales’ Park Point lighting display and experienced healing, grace and community in the walk-through winter wonderland.

Follow the Cats

The crusty, frozen, trampled snow scrunched under Marcia’s boots. She carried a bucket of sand and a small shovel. A scoop at a time, she sprinkled the paths beneath her lights to give visitors traction. The sky was a deepening purple. The bright blues and faint pinks of an hour earlier were now hugging only the horizon.

The first cars were arriving.

“Hello. Welcome,” Marcia called to her first visitors of the evening. Three slow-moving, elderly women, each wearing a stocking cap, mittens and an overstuffed coat that hung down near their knees, climbed out of their car. Puffs of fur stuck up from the tops of their boots. They were ready for the elements.

“Shirley will show you around,” Marcia joked, gesturing toward her bearded collie. Shirley wore little red booties on her feet and a red sweater pulled over her head and around her midsection to protect her, too, from the frigid Duluth winter. She loved the many visitors, and the visitors loved to pet and nuzzle her.

“Or you can follow the cats,” Marcia continued, grinning, noticing that Mom and Howard also had come outside. It was the same tongue-in-cheek advice she offered to so many lights lovers, especially the first-timers.

“What?” The ladies were skeptical and grew more skeptical when Shirley darted off in one direction and Mom and Howard started up the path into the yard in a completely different direction. Follow them?

Others came and Marcia soon forgot all about the three women. Eventually, Marcia made her way to the fire pit, which by then needed a fresh log. About to toss on another piece of pine, she suddenly paused. She heard, coming from the neighboring property, a rustling and a crunching of fallen tree branches. It would have sounded like a deer coming through the woods if not for the irritated voices. Marcia couldn’t quite make out what the voices were saying.

Then she saw them. The three women. Approaching from the dunes and the beach beyond. They were stomping through a portion of the neighbor’s yard purposely left natural and with undergrowth to hold back sandstorms. Mom and Howard broke into the yard first. Were the women dutifully following Marcia’s four-legged feline family?

“I didn’t mean …” Marcia started when the women also re-entered her decorated yard. Then she turned to hide her laughter. “Oh, my,” she said just to herself, laughing some more.

The women looked bewildered and stone-faced. Their stocking caps were askew. Their mittens and the fur poking from the tops of their boots were covered with burs.

Marcia turned back to them. “Sometimes the cats don’t stay on the paths,” she apologized. She invited the women into her home to warm up.

An Angel

The story went something like this whenever Alan Nylen told it (and he liked to tell it often).

A few weeks before Christmas 1998, he bought a 24-foot ladder. That was the year he and his wife, Marcia Hales, decided to turn their yard full of holiday decorations into something spectacular enough to enter in their hometown Duluth’s citywide lighting contest. He was up on that ladder, stretching and straining to place – just so – string after string of twinkling beauty and holiday cheer into the highest branches of the tallest pines.

But then his foot slipped. He grabbed crazily at the pine needles in front of him and then for a metal rung, any metal rung, but to no avail. Down he went, crashing into the frozen yard below.

His eyes pinched tight in agony, a moan escaped from his pursed lips. Flat on his back, he gasped for breath and considered the seriousness of his injuries.

After a few moments, his eyes slit open, life returned to the crumbled heap that was his tall, lanky body. That’s when he saw her. In the branches and in the lights above, there was an angel. An all-white angel formed by the lights. “Alan’s Angel,” as he and Marcia would come to call her.

* * *

Here’s how the story really went, according to Marcia.

A few weeks before Christmas 1998, Marcia, a longtime lighting lover and yuletide enthusiast, decided to turn her yard full of holiday decorations into something spectacular enough to enter in Duluth’s citywide lighting contest. Her husband, Alan, begrudgingly bought a 24-foot ladder for the endeavor and even more begrudgingly climbed to its top to toss clumps of lights into the highest branches of the tallest pines. After climbing back down, he gave the tree as mighty a shake as he could until some of the strings of lights filtered down and tumbled into the lower branches.

Done, he grunted. And was glad for it.

A few days later there was a knock on the door. A young couple stood in the cold of the evening darkness. The young woman shivered, her hood up, her arms wrapped tightly around herself. She hopped from foot to foot. The young man didn’t even have on a jacket. The tattoos on his arms dotted with goose bumps, but he didn’t seem to care.

“Dude,” the young man said as Alan leaned his head no further out of the warm house than was absolutely necessary to consider his guests. The young man pointed toward the highest branches of the tallest pine. “Is that an angel?”

Alan looked. Marcia joined him. And for the first time they saw it. An angel. Formed by the many lines of lights. “Alan’s Angel,” as Alan and Marcia would come to call her.

* * *

No matter how it happened, there was little doubt: An angel appeared at the massive, well-known backyard, walk-through holiday lighting display of Marcia Hales and Alan Nylen. An angel.