Bring On the Klingons! ThunderCon Celebrates the World of Nerds, Fans, Games & Imagination

× Expand COURTESY THUNDERCON ThunderCon attendees expose their inner Star Trek.

COURTESY THUNDERCON Among this year’s guests are actor Tony Amendola (Jaffa master Bra’tac in “Stargate SG-1”)

A Universe of Fun: Engage … and imagine that you’re Captain Picard, a burly Klingon or a Avengers hero. At ThunderCon in Thunder Bay, you can dress like your avatar without raising a single Vulcan eyebrow. The 3-year-old event brings the world of sci fi to the Big Lake.

One charm of ThunderCon is easy access to celebrity guests, who often wander the halls, chatting with fans. This year’s celebs include Paul McGillion, the actor known for playing Scottish physician Dr. Carson

COURTESY THUNDERCON Brian Ian Muir, film sculptor/artist (creator of Darth Vader’s helmet) and Paul McGillion (“Stargate Atlantis”).

Beckett on “Stargate Atlantis”; Tony Amendola, perhaps best known for his role as Jaffa master Bra’tac in “Stargate SG-1,” but also for roles in “Once Upon a Time,” “Continuum” and “The Mask of Zorro”; and Brian Ian Muir, one of the most respected sculptors and artists in the film industry for 48 years, involved in some 70 movies, including “Star Wars,” for which he worked on Darth Vader and C3PO.

COURTESY THUNDERCON Aliens from “Star Wars” land in Thunder Bay.

Heather Dickson, the event’s media director, gives five tips to best enjoy ThunderCon:

1) Plan your day. With panels, workshops, celebrities, game demos and vendors, there’s a lot to do. The map and schedule online can help with priorities. 2) Budget your money before browsing the artwork, jewelry, costumes and collectibles. 3) Book lodging early at Valhalla Inn, site of ThunderCon, where there’s an event rate (use code 181025OWNP), or try other nearby hotels. 4) Consider a costume or two, because dressing up adds to the experience. 5) Bring an open mind to this welcoming, inclusive event. You’ll see and hear things that might expand your world view and challenge your ideas.

So suit up as your favorite fantasy hero or droid and set a course for ThunderCon.

THUNDERCON

Oct. 27-28, Valhalla Inn, Thunder Bay. www.thundercon.org

VIP Night

Put away your autograph book and pocket your phone – photos, signature seeking and selfies are not allowed at “Starcrossed: An Evening with the Stars” at Sleeping Giant Brewery on Saturday night during ThunderCon. Instead enjoy relaxed socializing with all the special guests (separate ticket needed).

COURTESY THUNDERCON

Fun Facts

ThunderCon began as a one-day event in 2015 expecting to get 300 people, and 1,200 showed up. Expanded to two days in 2016, it drew 2,400 attendees. Last year, boosted by special guest Robert Picardo, the android doctor of “Star Trek Voyager,” ThunderCon hosted 4,600 people.