Bring On the Klingons! ThunderCon Celebrates the World of Nerds, Fans, Games & Imagination

COURTESY THUNDERCON
ThunderCon attendees expose their inner Star Trek.
COURTESY THUNDERCON
Among this year’s guests are actor Tony Amendola (Jaffa master Bra’tac in “Stargate SG-1”)
A Universe of Fun: Engage … and imagine that you’re Captain Picard, a burly Klingon or a Avengers hero. At ThunderCon in Thunder Bay, you can dress like your avatar without raising a single Vulcan eyebrow. The 3-year-old event brings the world of sci fi to the Big Lake.
One charm of ThunderCon is easy access to celebrity guests, who often wander the halls, chatting with fans. This year’s celebs include Paul McGillion, the actor known for playing Scottish physician Dr. Carson
COURTESY THUNDERCON
Brian Ian Muir, film sculptor/artist (creator of Darth Vader’s helmet) and Paul McGillion (“Stargate Atlantis”).
Beckett on “Stargate Atlantis”; Tony Amendola, perhaps best known for his role as Jaffa master Bra’tac in “Stargate SG-1,” but also for roles in “Once Upon a Time,” “Continuum” and “The Mask of Zorro”; and Brian Ian Muir, one of the most respected sculptors and artists in the film industry for 48 years, involved in some 70 movies, including “Star Wars,” for which he worked on Darth Vader and C3PO.
COURTESY THUNDERCON
Aliens from “Star Wars” land in Thunder Bay.
Heather Dickson, the event’s media director, gives five tips to best enjoy ThunderCon:
1) Plan your day. With panels, workshops, celebrities, game demos and vendors, there’s a lot to do. The map and schedule online can help with priorities. 2) Budget your money before browsing the artwork, jewelry, costumes and collectibles. 3) Book lodging early at Valhalla Inn, site of ThunderCon, where there’s an event rate (use code 181025OWNP), or try other nearby hotels. 4) Consider a costume or two, because dressing up adds to the experience. 5) Bring an open mind to this welcoming, inclusive event. You’ll see and hear things that might expand your world view and challenge your ideas.
So suit up as your favorite fantasy hero or droid and set a course for ThunderCon.
THUNDERCON
Oct. 27-28, Valhalla Inn, Thunder Bay. www.thundercon.org
VIP Night
Put away your autograph book and pocket your phone – photos, signature seeking and selfies are not allowed at “Starcrossed: An Evening with the Stars” at Sleeping Giant Brewery on Saturday night during ThunderCon. Instead enjoy relaxed socializing with all the special guests (separate ticket needed).
COURTESY THUNDERCON
Fun Facts
ThunderCon began as a one-day event in 2015 expecting to get 300 people, and 1,200 showed up. Expanded to two days in 2016, it drew 2,400 attendees. Last year, boosted by special guest Robert Picardo, the android doctor of “Star Trek Voyager,” ThunderCon hosted 4,600 people.
Big Lake storm – why not put in buffer strips in Duluth? All the farm land ditches have them.
Joyce Lobitz | Around the Circle This Week: October 12, 2018
Is there a schedule or list of speakers/topics available for this year's McDougall's Dream?
Ray Horton | McDougall’s Dream
Is the Edward Ryerson still in service and if not where is it today?
Patrick Cook | About the Boat: Edward L. Ryerson Returns to Service
Wonderful article - felt like I was there!
Cynthia Scanlon | Lake Superior Journal: Clicking on the Lynx
I have to wonder what marine forecast Micheal DeWitt listened to on September 3. I was on the lake
Brian Kerr | Riding an Angry Lake