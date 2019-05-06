Transitions, Celebrating Our Season of Colorful Conversion

TRAVIS NOVITSKY
Viewed from Mount Sophie near Grand Portage, Minnesota, the sun greets Lake Superior.
TOM MORTENSON
Leaves tumble down Sable Falls in the easternmost portion of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan.
SPARKY STENSAAS
A Northern Hawk Owl perches on a golden tamarack just before it loses its needles in Sax-Zim Bog in Minnesota.
TOM MORTENSON
A turn-of-the-century-old cabin in the historic Old Victoria Village near Rockland, Michigan.
JAY ANDERSON
Lake Superior and Wolf Lake as seen from Marshall Mountain at Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center in Minnesota.
SHAWN MALONE
A nostalgic autumn view from Sand River, Michigan, before the October storms of 2017. After the storms, the small oak and most of the dune itself was carried away by the high waters.
MIKE CROWLEY
A rainbow in the sky joins the rainbow of leaf colors along Highway 28 between Newberry and Munising, Michigan.
JAY ANDERSON
The trail to Mic Mac Lake in Tettegouche State Park in Minnesota.
TRAVIS NOVITSKY
A yellowed thimbleberry leaf complements the gold of the spruce sprigs along the Daniels Lake Spur Trail in Minnesota.
PHILIP SCHWARZ
A rustic overlook from Minnesota’s Oberg Mountain invites a spectacular fall view of Lake Superior.
