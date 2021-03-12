April / May 2021

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

The Care & Feeding of Museum Ships, by Konnie LeMay

It’s not easy to care for vessels carrying 100 years of history. We “meet” the museum ships berthed around Lake Superior and the boat tenders working to keep these treasures of our maritime heritage alive.

Open Waters, Bold Blossoms by Roxanne Distad

Minnesota photographer with startling colors and blue waters.

Superior Ideas

Encircling Poem, Bob Shutes has seen his poem “A Lady Ice Blue” spark the same love of the Lake in others that inspired it in him, so he’s set out on a mission to place the poem on all four shores.

Like Mother, Like Daughter, The poems of a mother and daughter, both inspired by Lake Superior.

Lake Superior Living

Home: Better by the Lake by Konnie LeMay

John and Julie Foucault knew they wanted an inland lake property for their retirement home, but they didn’t know how well computer-generated images could help them choose the best makeover.

Recipe Box: Indigenous Spring Kitchens by Beth Dooley

In reinvigorating traditional local foods, Indigenous chefs and food role models help all of us return to the ultimate “locavore” experiences.

Wellness: Gardening as Therapy by Felicia Schneiderhan

Investing in your yard and gardens – even if it’s only pots on the porch – can sprout better physical and mental health along with those veggies.

DEPARTMENTS

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: Use Your Outside Voice by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle by Konnie LeMay

Reviews:

A Lightkeeper’s Tale, by Konnie LeMay

Other Reviews, by Felicia Schneiderhan

Lake Superior Journal: Old Tradition, New Season by Jon Magnuson

By the Shores: Devils Island Arch, Wisconsin by Michael DeWitt

The Vault Is Open by Bick Smith

Travel & Events by Konnie LeMay

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: The Doe & the Blackbird by Connie Hartviksen