June / July 2021

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

By the Shores by Christian Dalbec

“This is How Lake Superior Rolls.” This photo shows a wave vortex taken underneath the wave. As the wave crashes, it catches air that has no where to go and creates these tubes of air, Christian explains. These tubes last only a fraction of time, unless they are captured in an image.

Paddling Pictured Rocks by Richard P. Smith & Lucy La Lievre

With new launching options for kayakers, paddling has gotten easier and safer for amateur and “very mature” paddlers.

Summer at the Bog

Minnesota’s Sax-Zim Bog is known internationally as a haven for owls in winter, but it has a lot to offer for visitors all year, especially in summer.

U.P. or NYC? Miles Chooses Both by Konnie LeMay

Miles Mykannen has traveled from his U.P. boyhood to a blossoming career in the Big Apple. Now he shares his talents at home and away.

Lake Superior Living

Home: North Woods Elegant by Felicia Schneiderhan

Finding just the right property for a retirement home was a challenge for this couple, but once they did, their elegant dream home sprouted easily.

Wellness: Full Access by Konnie LeMay

A short round-up (and reminder) that mobility challenges do not need to keep people from the shores and the forests.

Recipe Box: Versatile, Tasty Smoked Fish Cakes by Beth Dooley

Smoked fish makes a good base for fish cakes and as an accent all around.

DEPARTMENTS

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: Polite Conversation by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle by Konnie LeMay

Reviews: New Maritime Reads, by Felicia Schneiderhan

Heritage: Standing with Stannard Rock by Konnie LeMay

Lake Superior Journal: White Night on Julian Bay by Beth Palma

Travel & Events Washburn - A Happening Place by Felicia Schneiderhan

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: Sand Script in Thunder Bay by Karen Ramsdale