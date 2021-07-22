August / September 2021

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

Best of the Lake by You, Our Readers & Social Media Friends

Lots of surveys and support came in this year. Find out who the favorites are along all four shores in attractions, lodgings, eateries and more.

Beyond Borders by Gary Alan Nelson

Photographer Gary Alan Nelson takes us full circle around Lake Superior with images captured in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Ontario.

Creepy Good by Bick Smith

Michigan Paranormal Convention has grown from a few friends fascinated by spooky things to the country’s largest paranormal-focused convention.

Bring It Home to the Lake

Home Design: Going Small(er) by Konnie LeMay

With building materials skyrocketing, going small might be an option for those building second homes (or primary ones) on the shore. A shoreside rental could let you test the tiny waters before you decide.

Home Finance: Nimble, Knowledgeable & Now by Konnie LeMay

Regional real estate agents and a mortgage specialist give some advice about shopping in a superheated housing market.

Home Systems: Turn Up the Heat by Konnie LeMay

See the expert tips to curb costs regardless of your heating system.

Home Office: Make Your Home ‘Work’ by Felicia Schneiderhan

Two interior designers share ideas on creating a functional work space within your home for pandemic-proof options when staying home.

Home Wellness: Do A Home Health Check by Felicia Schneiderhan

Ferret out 4 offenders that can make you less healthy within your home.

Lake Superior Living

Recipe Box: Joyful Kitchens by Felicia Schneiderhan

Beth Dooley, our usual Recipe Box writer, becomes the subject of the story when she talks about her newest cookbook and its inspiration … plus her tasty Ginger Maple Squash Soup recipe.

DEPARTMENTS

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: Can’t Wait to Go in Circles by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle Trans Superior Race; Cutters Come & Go

Reviews: Local U.P. & Loon Love

Heritage: Standing with Stannard Rock by Konnie LeMay

Lake Superior Journal: A Man of Steel by Calvin McShane

By the Shores: Near Christmas, Michigan by John McCormick

Travel Mnnesota: Moments of Zen by Molly Hoeg

Travel & Events: by Felicia Schneiderhan

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: Weathering the Storm by Laurie Jacobson