October / November 2021

FEATURES
2021 Achievement Award by Konnie LeMay
We all need friends, even a national lakeshore … and the Friends of the Apostles hit a financial donation milestone and an exciting new era.
Their Sense of Place
Four artists, four shores, one Big Lake for inspiration: Come meet these painters who bring their own sense of place into the work they create.
Autumn in Ontario
Ontario’s shore stretches from Lake Superior’s east to west tips. With that much space, photographers find plenty to harvest in fall.
Lake Superior Living
Home: View with a Room by Konnie LeMay
An elongated home with all eyes toward the Lake made a design challenge to bring indoors the textures, tones and beauty of the North Shore.
Weddings and Wellness: Healthy Nuptials by Felicia Schneiderhan
Advice on the what, where and most especially who for your guest list.
Recipe Box: Angling for Fish Fans by Beth Dooley
When Wisconsin Sea Grant hired Sharon Moen to promote its fish, she brought her enthusiasm, knowledge and a few can-do recipes.
Lake Superior Collection
Our gift guide collection for the holidays or just happy days.
DEPARTMENTS
Behind the Pages
Welcome to the Big Lake: A Change of … Hats by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle Wreck hunters
Reviews: Of Books & Boatnerds
Lake Superior Journal: Big Lake Magic by Bick Smith
By the Shores: Storm Coming at Presque Isle by Shawn Malone
About the Boat: Summer Equinox by Konnie LeMay
Travel & Events: Returning to the Stage by Felicia Schneiderhan
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: Sunken Treasures by Steve Stauch
