October / November 2021

FEATURES

2021 Achievement Award by Konnie LeMay

We all need friends, even a national lakeshore … and the Friends of the Apostles hit a financial donation milestone and an exciting new era.

Their Sense of Place

Four artists, four shores, one Big Lake for inspiration: Come meet these painters who bring their own sense of place into the work they create.

Autumn in Ontario

Ontario’s shore stretches from Lake Superior’s east to west tips. With that much space, photographers find plenty to harvest in fall.

Lake Superior Living

Home: View with a Room by Konnie LeMay

An elongated home with all eyes toward the Lake made a design challenge to bring indoors the textures, tones and beauty of the North Shore.

Weddings and Wellness: Healthy Nuptials by Felicia Schneiderhan

Advice on the what, where and most especially who for your guest list.

Recipe Box: Angling for Fish Fans by Beth Dooley

When Wisconsin Sea Grant hired Sharon Moen to promote its fish, she brought her enthusiasm, knowledge and a few can-do recipes.

Lake Superior Collection

Our gift guide collection for the holidays or just happy days.

DEPARTMENTS

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: A Change of … Hats by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle Wreck hunters

Reviews: Of Books & Boatnerds

Lake Superior Journal: Big Lake Magic by Bick Smith

By the Shores: Storm Coming at Presque Isle by Shawn Malone

About the Boat: Summer Equinox by Konnie LeMay

Travel & Events: Returning to the Stage by Felicia Schneiderhan

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: Sunken Treasures by Steve Stauch