December / January 2022

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

How to Wrap Great Memories by Konnie LeMay & Felicia Schneiderhan

Some pump-priming ideas for ways to gift experiences within the Big Lake neighborhood to our family and friends.

Winter-Eyes Photography of Heidi Pinkerton

Photographer Heidi Pinkerton shows us with her images of landscapes and wild neighbors that the season of white can truly be a wonderland.

Small, But Mighty

Butterflies might look delicate, but some of our northern species have adapted to be tough enough to survive the coldest temperatures

Lake Superior Living

Home: Lucky Enough by Konnie LeMay

Jim and Marie Kangas grew up close to the Lake Superior shore … but their dream was to get even closer and thus their dream home was born.

Recipe Box: Home(stead) Cooking by Beth Dooley

Adventurer and environmental activist Will Steger can add “cookbook author” to his long list of credits. We offer a couple of recipes to sample.

Wellness The Power of Helping by Felicia Schneiderhan

It’s not a new concept – doing good is, in fact, good for you. We meet a 13-year-old who already figured that out and “pedals” helpful principles.

Lake Superior Collection

Our gift guide collection for the holidays or just happy days.

DEPARTMENTS

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: Can Santa Deliver the Big Lake? by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle Winter Forecasts & More

Reviews: Children’s Books for Gifting

Lake Superior Journal: Mighty Good Days by Teri Power

By the Shores: At the Mainland Sea Caves by Michael DeWitt

Northern Ventures: Enjoying the Ice Age by Lee Bloomquist

Travel & Events: by Konnie LeMay

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: Boat Hibernation by David Schauer