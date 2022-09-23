October / November 2022

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.
FEATURES
By the Shores by Larry & Linda Dunlap
This view is from Shovel Point at Tettegouche State Park, looking north (or, note the photographers, “east,” as locals like to say).
Roll Cameras on the Birth of an Industry by Bick Smith & Konnie LeMay
Film and television productions find plenty of incentives to bring their works to the Big Lake and Minnesota’s North Woods.
Rivers & Falls by Various Photographers
Crisp color and tumbling waters create autumn beauty.
2022 Achievement Award
We honor sailor and guide Bonnie Dahl for a work without equal.
Lake Superior Collections
Our newest gift guide for the holidays or the home.
LAKESTYLE
Home: Nestled in the Trees by Konnie LeMay
Blending a family gathering place naturally by the woods and lake.
Recreation: Get Cozy by Felicia Schneiderhan
Once you try it, you’ll fall for autumn camping say those who try it.
Recipe Box: Autumn Colors, Fields of Squash by Beth Dooley
Enjoying a versatile vegetable from the fall harvest.
Weddings: Wedding Adventures by Felicia Schneiderhan
Couples tell how they tied the knot in their own way.
DEPARTMENTS
Welcome to the Big Lake: What We Want … by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle Royal Visits
Books: Mystery & Mayhem by Konnie LeMay
Lake Superior Journal: In Remembrance by Anne Torrey
Maritime: A Return of the Gales
Lake Superior Journal: A Big Lake Boyhood by Larry Grambort
Travel & Events
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: AHiawatha National Forest by John McCormick
ON THE COVER
Madeline Island Wisconsin. Photo by Beau Petersen
