October / November 2022

FEATURES

By the Shores by Larry & Linda Dunlap

This view is from Shovel Point at Tettegouche State Park, looking north (or, note the photographers, “east,” as locals like to say).

Roll Cameras on the Birth of an Industry by Bick Smith & Konnie LeMay

Film and television productions find plenty of incentives to bring their works to the Big Lake and Minnesota’s North Woods.

Rivers & Falls by Various Photographers

Crisp color and tumbling waters create autumn beauty.

2022 Achievement Award

We honor sailor and guide Bonnie Dahl for a work without equal.

Lake Superior Collections

Our newest gift guide for the holidays or the home.

LAKESTYLE

Home: Nestled in the Trees by Konnie LeMay

Blending a family gathering place naturally by the woods and lake.

Recreation: Get Cozy by Felicia Schneiderhan

Once you try it, you’ll fall for autumn camping say those who try it.

Recipe Box: Autumn Colors, Fields of Squash by Beth Dooley

Enjoying a versatile vegetable from the fall harvest.

Weddings: Wedding Adventures by Felicia Schneiderhan

Couples tell how they tied the knot in their own way.

DEPARTMENTS

Welcome to the Big Lake: What We Want … by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle Royal Visits

Books: Mystery & Mayhem by Konnie LeMay

Lake Superior Journal: In Remembrance by Anne Torrey

Maritime: A Return of the Gales

Lake Superior Journal: A Big Lake Boyhood by Larry Grambort

Travel & Events

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: AHiawatha National Forest by John McCormick

ON THE COVER

Madeline Island Wisconsin. Photo by Beau Petersen