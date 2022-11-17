December / January 2023

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

By the Shores by David Braithwaite

After a very cold calm night, the sun came out for this early morning photo looking toward Ontonagon, Michigan. The new ice and hoar frost soon disappeared.

Whitetails, White Deer by Richard P. Smith

Marquette is a unique city in many ways … not the least of which is that it has been home to several rare albino white-tailed deer.

Winter Wonders by Jakub Sisak

A photographic ode to the season of white.

Lake Superior Collections

Our newest gift guide for the holidays or the home.

LAKESTYLE

Home: The Carpenter & the Architect by Molly Brewer Hoeg

The partnership that built a couple’s Salmonberry sanctuary.

Recipe Box: Modified Comfort by Beth Dooley

Re-energizing a traditional Italian favorite.

Outdoors

Kubb: The Game of Throwns by Konnie LeMay

Recreation: More on Marquette Mountain by Konnie LeMay

Wildlife: Snowbirding at Sax-Zim Bog by Konnie LeMay

DEPARTMENTS

Welcome to the Big Lake: A Fine Collection of Memories by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle Protected Lands, Notable Boats

Books: Light Waves & Children’s Books by Konnie LeMay

Lake Superior Journal: U.P. to the Land of Water by Bob McKeown

Enterprise: Eggs-actly What You Need by Michele Helbacka

Travel & Events

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: A Viewer Viewing You by Lee Radzak

ON THE COVER

Mari the Moose at Sax-Zim Bog in Minnesota by Sparky Stensaas