December / January 2023

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.
FEATURES
By the Shores by David Braithwaite
After a very cold calm night, the sun came out for this early morning photo looking toward Ontonagon, Michigan. The new ice and hoar frost soon disappeared.
Whitetails, White Deer by Richard P. Smith
Marquette is a unique city in many ways … not the least of which is that it has been home to several rare albino white-tailed deer.
Winter Wonders by Jakub Sisak
A photographic ode to the season of white.
Lake Superior Collections
Our newest gift guide for the holidays or the home.
LAKESTYLE
Home: The Carpenter & the Architect by Molly Brewer Hoeg
The partnership that built a couple’s Salmonberry sanctuary.
Recipe Box: Modified Comfort by Beth Dooley
Re-energizing a traditional Italian favorite.
Outdoors
Kubb: The Game of Throwns by Konnie LeMay
Recreation: More on Marquette Mountain by Konnie LeMay
Wildlife: Snowbirding at Sax-Zim Bog by Konnie LeMay
DEPARTMENTS
Welcome to the Big Lake: A Fine Collection of Memories by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle Protected Lands, Notable Boats
Books: Light Waves & Children’s Books by Konnie LeMay
Lake Superior Journal: U.P. to the Land of Water by Bob McKeown
Enterprise: Eggs-actly What You Need by Michele Helbacka
Travel & Events
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: A Viewer Viewing You by Lee Radzak
ON THE COVER
Mari the Moose at Sax-Zim Bog in Minnesota by Sparky Stensaas
Thanks for sharing such a useful and informative content. - Concrete Contractors of Raleigh, N.C.
Frank Sanders | Is a Maritime Career Waiting for You?
I hail from the area around Butte Montana where we call the pastry povitica. My grandmother and mot
Jenny Butorovich Given | Potica on the Plate (“po-teet-sah”)
Great article! Don't forget to keep Copper Peak in the U.P. in mind summer or winter--it is specta
Gary R Ilminen | You're Gonna Love Winter
I loved your tributes to both of these places. An ancestor of mine lived there for a time in about
donna Creamore | Lake Superior Journal: The Vanishing Act at Pebble Beach
In 1976, I married my wife and we took a camping honeymoon. We started out going to Canada, it wa
Mr. David Lovell | From Dishwasher to President: Brian Daugherty of Grandma’s Restaurants