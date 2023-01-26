February / March 2023

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.
FEATURES
By the Shores by Andrew McLachlan
This image of a small nameless stream flowing into Lake Superior was taken at Sandy Beach near Wawa, Ontario, during my annual landscape photography workshop in early winter.
Home Before Dark by Dan McGrath
The legacy behind the Casque Isles Hiking Trail started at the author’s supper table with a brother who was a natural leader.
Pretty in Pictures
We reveal our winners of the 28th annual Lake Superior Photo Contest with nearly two dozen lake/landscape, nature, maritime, people/humor and artsy/altered images – plus our cover photo.
LAKESTYLE
Home: Loving Logs by Melissa Cox
Chatting with regional experts who construct and maintain a millenium-old style of home building.
Recipe Box: Welcome Spring! by Beth Dooley
Looking toward the end of winter in an Irish traditional way.
Recreation: Learning from Lena by Tim Morgan
Watching the growth of a musher from childhood play to racing alone through the woods with her dogs.
Weddings: Goin’ to the Chapel? by Sheryl Jensen
A sampling of alternative venues ripe for celebrations.
DEPARTMENTS
Welcome to the Big Lake Of Time & Place by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle Blue Blizzard of 2022
Maritime Locked & No More Loading
Books More Bold Sea Tales
Lake Superior Journal Camping with Ina by Lisa Wiitala
Travel & Events by Beth Bily
Fort William Historical Park at 50
Ontario
Wisconsin
Michigan
Minnesota
Outdoors New Recreation Center by Lee Bloomquist
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point Big Kitty Cat by Michelle Key
ON THE COVER
“Solo Tree at Sunrise” by Matthew Moses
Frank Sanders | Is a Maritime Career Waiting for You?
I hail from the area around Butte Montana where we call the pastry povitica. My grandmother and mot
Jenny Butorovich Given | Potica on the Plate (“po-teet-sah”)
Great article! Don't forget to keep Copper Peak in the U.P. in mind summer or winter--it is specta
Gary R Ilminen | You're Gonna Love Winter
I loved your tributes to both of these places. An ancestor of mine lived there for a time in about
donna Creamore | Lake Superior Journal: The Vanishing Act at Pebble Beach
In 1976, I married my wife and we took a camping honeymoon. We started out going to Canada, it wa
Mr. David Lovell | From Dishwasher to President: Brian Daugherty of Grandma’s Restaurants