February / March 2023

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

By the Shores by Andrew McLachlan

This image of a small nameless stream flowing into Lake Superior was taken at Sandy Beach near Wawa, Ontario, during my annual landscape photography workshop in early winter.

Home Before Dark by Dan McGrath

The legacy behind the Casque Isles Hiking Trail started at the author’s supper table with a brother who was a natural leader.

Pretty in Pictures

We reveal our winners of the 28th annual Lake Superior Photo Contest with nearly two dozen lake/landscape, nature, maritime, people/humor and artsy/altered images – plus our cover photo.

LAKESTYLE

Home: Loving Logs by Melissa Cox

Chatting with regional experts who construct and maintain a millenium-old style of home building.

Recipe Box: Welcome Spring! by Beth Dooley

Looking toward the end of winter in an Irish traditional way.

Recreation: Learning from Lena by Tim Morgan

Watching the growth of a musher from childhood play to racing alone through the woods with her dogs.

Weddings: Goin’ to the Chapel? by Sheryl Jensen

A sampling of alternative venues ripe for celebrations.

DEPARTMENTS

Welcome to the Big Lake Of Time & Place by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle Blue Blizzard of 2022

Maritime Locked & No More Loading

Books More Bold Sea Tales

Lake Superior Journal Camping with Ina by Lisa Wiitala

Travel & Events by Beth Bily

Fort William Historical Park at 50

Ontario

Wisconsin

Michigan

Minnesota

Outdoors New Recreation Center by Lee Bloomquist

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point Big Kitty Cat by Michelle Key

ON THE COVER

“Solo Tree at Sunrise” by Matthew Moses