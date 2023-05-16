June / July 2023

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

By the Shores Gerlach Point by Neil Weaver

A sandstone ledge provides breathtaking views of the cliffs of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on a calm and sunny afternoon.

In the Sauna Belt by Angelo Gentile

How Finnish folk came to the Big Lake and how their heritage flourishes in the generations since first immigration.

Island Life by Various Photographers

Surrounded by the Sweetwater Sea, these islands, unique in their isolation, still abound with the flora and fauna of the region.

LAKESTYLE

Home: Change on the Inside by Konnie LeMay

Two interior designers offer trends for a happier home.

Recipe Box: New Nordic by Beth Dooley

Serving up a Finnish-style soup.

Makers: At Bear Island Art Factory

Meet Thomas McDonald

DEPARTMENTS

Welcome to the Big Lake Lights & Finns … Sisu in Action by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle Moss Piglets & More

Books Finnish Folk, Inland Seafarers

Lake Superior Journal Things I Know Now by Konnie Ellis

Maritime Split Rock in a New Light by Konnie LeMay

Outdoors Accepting the Challenge by Kristi Evans

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point A Rescued Grebe by Wildwoods

ON THE COVER

Split Rock’s Light Photo by Hayes Scriven