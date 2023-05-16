June / July 2023

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.
FEATURES
By the Shores Gerlach Point by Neil Weaver
A sandstone ledge provides breathtaking views of the cliffs of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on a calm and sunny afternoon.
In the Sauna Belt by Angelo Gentile
How Finnish folk came to the Big Lake and how their heritage flourishes in the generations since first immigration.
Island Life by Various Photographers
Surrounded by the Sweetwater Sea, these islands, unique in their isolation, still abound with the flora and fauna of the region.
LAKESTYLE
Home: Change on the Inside by Konnie LeMay
Two interior designers offer trends for a happier home.
Recipe Box: New Nordic by Beth Dooley
Serving up a Finnish-style soup.
Makers: At Bear Island Art Factory
Meet Thomas McDonald
DEPARTMENTS
Welcome to the Big Lake Lights & Finns … Sisu in Action by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle Moss Piglets & More
Books Finnish Folk, Inland Seafarers
Lake Superior Journal Things I Know Now by Konnie Ellis
Maritime Split Rock in a New Light by Konnie LeMay
Outdoors Accepting the Challenge by Kristi Evans
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point A Rescued Grebe by Wildwoods
ON THE COVER
Split Rock’s Light Photo by Hayes Scriven
Thanks for sharing such a useful and informative content. - Concrete Contractors of Raleigh, N.C.
Frank Sanders | Is a Maritime Career Waiting for You?
I hail from the area around Butte Montana where we call the pastry povitica. My grandmother and mot
Jenny Butorovich Given | Potica on the Plate (“po-teet-sah”)
Great article! Don't forget to keep Copper Peak in the U.P. in mind summer or winter--it is specta
Gary R Ilminen | You're Gonna Love Winter
I loved your tributes to both of these places. An ancestor of mine lived there for a time in about
donna Creamore | Lake Superior Journal: The Vanishing Act at Pebble Beach
In 1976, I married my wife and we took a camping honeymoon. We started out going to Canada, it wa
Mr. David Lovell | From Dishwasher to President: Brian Daugherty of Grandma’s Restaurants