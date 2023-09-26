October / November 2023

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

By the Shores Superior Storm by Tim Trombley

Says the photographer: Au Train Point still looks beautiful during a raging October storm.

2023 Achievement Award

Lake Superior Magazine honors the St. Louis River Alliance.

Get In! by Julie Benda

It’s a Marquette lighthouse history with a paranormal twist that highlights hauntings of the past and spirit residents of the present.

Autumnal Moods by Various Photographers

Visiting inland for this magical season that offers a more varied atmosphere than just raging waves or chilly mornings.

Weddings

The Marrying Kind by Felicia Schneiderhan

How Do I Love Thee? Lake Me Count the Ways Gift Ideas

LAKESTYLE

Home: Among the Tree Tops by Konnie LeMay

Building on a cliff side was a challenge for contractors, but the view of Lake Superior made it all worthwhile.

Recipe Box: Hazelnuts by Beth Dooley

A resident nut brings a taste of ancient traditions.

Northern Know-How: Mermaid, LLC by Konnie LeMay

A newcomer’s Bayfield business is making a splash.

DEPARTMENTS

Welcome to the Big Lake Home Alone … Or Maybe Not by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle Heritage for Sale

Books Our Past, Present & Future

Lake Superior Journal Healing on the Inland Sea by Ashley Groussman

Lake Superior Collection A Gift Guide for Big Lake Lovers

Travel & Events by Tony Bennett

Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan &Wisconsin

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point The End of Dog Days by Karen Ramsdale

ON THE COVER

Shovel Point, Minnesota Photo by Ken Harmon