October / November 2023

FEATURES
By the Shores Superior Storm by Tim Trombley
Says the photographer: Au Train Point still looks beautiful during a raging October storm.
2023 Achievement Award
Lake Superior Magazine honors the St. Louis River Alliance.
Get In! by Julie Benda
It’s a Marquette lighthouse history with a paranormal twist that highlights hauntings of the past and spirit residents of the present.
Autumnal Moods by Various Photographers
Visiting inland for this magical season that offers a more varied atmosphere than just raging waves or chilly mornings.
Weddings
The Marrying Kind by Felicia Schneiderhan
How Do I Love Thee? Lake Me Count the Ways Gift Ideas
LAKESTYLE
Home: Among the Tree Tops by Konnie LeMay
Building on a cliff side was a challenge for contractors, but the view of Lake Superior made it all worthwhile.
Recipe Box: Hazelnuts by Beth Dooley
A resident nut brings a taste of ancient traditions.
Northern Know-How: Mermaid, LLC by Konnie LeMay
A newcomer’s Bayfield business is making a splash.
DEPARTMENTS
Welcome to the Big Lake Home Alone … Or Maybe Not by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle Heritage for Sale
Books Our Past, Present & Future
Lake Superior Journal Healing on the Inland Sea by Ashley Groussman
Lake Superior Collection A Gift Guide for Big Lake Lovers
Travel & Events by Tony Bennett
Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan &Wisconsin
View•Point The End of Dog Days by Karen Ramsdale
ON THE COVER
Shovel Point, Minnesota Photo by Ken Harmon
