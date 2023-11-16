December / January 2024

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.
FEATURES
By the Shores “Throne of Ice” by Michael DeWitt
Days after a freezing December gale walloped the Apostle Islands, my friend and I broke ice and got a boat launched. The ensuing 20+ mile ride out to Devil’s Island was chilly, but exhilarating. The reward: Ice sculptures that defied imagination and left us awestruck. Note: This is not a trek for anyone unprepared.
Gems in Stereoscope by Jack Deo
Take a time-traveling journey through the story about and images of B.F. Childs in the 1880s alongside our digital views of today.
Poetry in Pictures by Jan Bell
Images can become photo poems, reduced, like poetry, to views of the elemental aspects of our Big Lake’s beauty.
LAKESTYLE
Home: Designed for Nature by Konnie LeMay
A dream home preserves its dream space.
Recipe Box: Smoke on the Waterfront by Beth Dooley
Wellness: Health by Design by Konnie LeMay
Essentia completes its 4-year, $900 million project.
DEPARTMENTS
Welcome to the Big Lake Snowbound and Proud of It by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle Stamp Sands to Flourishing Lands
Books Picture Books for All Ages
Lake Superior Journal The Greatest Light Show by Kathleen Wolleat
Recreation A Winter Culture ‘Thing’ by Lee Bloomquist
Lake Superior Collection A Gift Guide for Big Lake Lovers
Ports Shorts A Boatload of Maritime News by Konnie LeMay
Travel & Events by Tony Bennett
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point Lighthouse & Landmark
ON THE COVER
Two Harbors, Minnesota, Photo by Ken Harmon
