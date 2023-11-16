December / January 2024

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

By the Shores “Throne of Ice” by Michael DeWitt

Days after a freezing December gale walloped the Apostle Islands, my friend and I broke ice and got a boat launched. The ensuing 20+ mile ride out to Devil’s Island was chilly, but exhilarating. The reward: Ice sculptures that defied imagination and left us awestruck. Note: This is not a trek for anyone unprepared.

Gems in Stereoscope by Jack Deo

Take a time-traveling journey through the story about and images of B.F. Childs in the 1880s alongside our digital views of today.

Poetry in Pictures by Jan Bell

Images can become photo poems, reduced, like poetry, to views of the elemental aspects of our Big Lake’s beauty.

LAKESTYLE

Home: Designed for Nature by Konnie LeMay

A dream home preserves its dream space.

Recipe Box: Smoke on the Waterfront by Beth Dooley

Wellness: Health by Design by Konnie LeMay

Essentia completes its 4-year, $900 million project.

DEPARTMENTS

Welcome to the Big Lake Snowbound and Proud of It by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle Stamp Sands to Flourishing Lands

Books Picture Books for All Ages

Lake Superior Journal The Greatest Light Show by Kathleen Wolleat

Recreation A Winter Culture ‘Thing’ by Lee Bloomquist

Lake Superior Collection A Gift Guide for Big Lake Lovers

Ports Shorts A Boatload of Maritime News by Konnie LeMay

Travel & Events by Tony Bennett

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point Lighthouse & Landmark

ON THE COVER

Two Harbors, Minnesota, Photo by Ken Harmon