August / September 2022

FEATURES
By the Shores - Moment of Reflection by Neil Weaver
A moment of reflection on the still water of Whitefish Bay near Brimley, Michigan.
New to Discover
A Dark Sky Park to a horror-theme pizza parlor – new attractions, recreations and businesses from all four shores.
Summer Fling by Lawrence “Hutch” Hutchinson
Combining a photographer from a family of visual artists, a lifelong love of Lake Superior and a season of open waters.
BRING IT HOME TO THE LAKE
Home: Trending on the Land by Andrea Busche
Wanted: Outdoor ‘Rooms’ & Eco-Friendly Yards
Home Dream: On the Same Page by Konnie LeMay
Tech tools and conversation help envision dream homes.
Market: Homes, Lots & Businesses
A snapshot of the real estate market on each shore.
Protection: Before the Worst by Konnie LeMay
How to prepare for problems before they happen.
Affordable: A Place of Your Own by Felicia Schneiderhan
Local leaders work for housing even local folk can afford.
LAKESTYLE
Wellness: Training Rural Healers by Konnie LeMay
Canada designates its first independent medical university.
Recipe Box: Fueling the Researchers by Beth Dooley
Recipes and conversation from the galley of the Blue Heron.
DEPARTMENTS
Welcome to the Big Lake: Ceremonies & Celebrations by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle
Getting to the Bottom
Maritime: Words from a Sponsor by Konnie LeMay
Books: Reviews of Local Authors
Lake Superior Journal: A Big Lake Boyhood by Larry Grambort
Travel & Events
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: At Gros Cap Bluffs by Ellen K. Van Laar
ON THE COVER
“Paradise Point” in Michigan. Photo by John McCormick
