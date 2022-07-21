August / September 2022

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

By the Shores - Moment of Reflection by Neil Weaver

A moment of reflection on the still water of Whitefish Bay near Brimley, Michigan.

New to Discover

A Dark Sky Park to a horror-theme pizza parlor – new attractions, recreations and businesses from all four shores.

Summer Fling by Lawrence “Hutch” Hutchinson

Combining a photographer from a family of visual artists, a lifelong love of Lake Superior and a season of open waters.

BRING IT HOME TO THE LAKE

Home: Trending on the Land by Andrea Busche

Wanted: Outdoor ‘Rooms’ & Eco-Friendly Yards

Home Dream: On the Same Page by Konnie LeMay

Tech tools and conversation help envision dream homes.

Market: Homes, Lots & Businesses

A snapshot of the real estate market on each shore.

Protection: Before the Worst by Konnie LeMay

How to prepare for problems before they happen.

Affordable: A Place of Your Own by Felicia Schneiderhan

Local leaders work for housing even local folk can afford.

LAKESTYLE

Wellness: Training Rural Healers by Konnie LeMay

Canada designates its first independent medical university.

Recipe Box: Fueling the Researchers by Beth Dooley

Recipes and conversation from the galley of the Blue Heron.

DEPARTMENTS

Welcome to the Big Lake: Ceremonies & Celebrations by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle

Getting to the Bottom

Maritime: Words from a Sponsor by Konnie LeMay

Books: Reviews of Local Authors

Lake Superior Journal: A Big Lake Boyhood by Larry Grambort

Travel & Events

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: At Gros Cap Bluffs by Ellen K. Van Laar

ON THE COVER

“Paradise Point” in Michigan. Photo by John McCormick