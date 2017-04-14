Around the Circle This Week: April 14, 2017

× 1 of 8 Expand Bob McCloughan Moose Rescue on Hungry Jack Lake × 2 of 8 Expand Courtesy Visit Cook County Moose Rescue on Hungry Jack Lake × 3 of 8 Expand Jim Morrison Moose Rescue on Hungry Jack Lake × 4 of 8 Expand Bob McCloughan Moose Rescue on Hungry Jack Lake × 5 of 8 Expand Nancy Seaton Moose Rescue on Hungry Jack Lake × 6 of 8 Expand Bob McCloughan Moose Rescue on Hungry Jack Lake × 7 of 8 Expand Bob McCloughan Moose Rescue on Hungry Jack Lake × 8 of 8 Expand Bob McCloughan Moose Rescue on Hungry Jack Lake Prev Next

Moose rescued after plunging through ice on Minnesota lake

It was the feel-good story of the week in northeastern Minnesota.

A young female moose was crossing the frozen Hungry Jack Lake north of Grand Marais on Monday morning when she broke through the ice. By chance, Forrest Parson, owner of Hungry Jack Lodge, saw the moose plunge into the frigid water as he was enjoying his morning coffee. He told WTIP Radio that he just had to do something to help.

After a few phone calls, Fire Chief Jim Morrison of the Gunflint Trail Volunteer Fire Department, Bob McCloughan of Bearskin Lodge and Dave Seaton of Hungry Jack Outfitters soon arrived on the scene. Using tow straps, they were able to haul the moose out of the water. Exhausted, she rested on the ice for about 45 minutes before the group could coax the cow to shore.

Forrest suspects that the moose was chased onto the ice by a wolf pack, which he frequently saw crossing the lake this winter.

× Expand NASA NASA Night Lights A satellite view of the Lake Superior region at night.

The Big Lake after dark

This week NASA unveiled a new interactive map of the Earth at night, “showing how humans have shaped the planet and lit up the darkness,” according to the announcement post.

Looking at our region (above), it’s easy to pick out the major cities. That’s Duluth and Superior on the far left, the twin Sault Ste. Maries on the far right and Thunder Bay a little left of the middle. For a real test of your Big Lake geography knowledge, see how many other cities you can identify!

Powerful storms batter U.P.

Severe thunderstorms, with large hail and 80-mph winds described as “tornado-like,” tore roofs from buildings, blocked US-41 and downed power lines in the Upper Peninsula this week.

MLive’s Mark Torregrossa wrote a story that includes a map showing affected areas. At one point, power was out for 7,000 people, according to UpperMichiganSource.com, which also reported observations from some Ishpeming residents. About 30 people sought overnight shelter at the Salvation Army in Marquette.

Among those affected was the irreverent visitor favorite, Da Yooper’s Tourist Trap in Ishpeming. Here’s a photo shared on Facebook by Yooper Pasty. Just this week Rollin’ on TV had posted a fun video and interview with Jim “Hooley” deCaire about the place. We wish everyone a quick turnaround in recovering from the storm.

First saltie reaches Thunder Bay: As is tradition for the first arrival in Thunder Bay, Captain Karl Fernandez of the Barbados-flagged Federal Schelde received a ceremonial top hat, reports Leith Dunick for TBNewsWatch. The ship loaded 21,000 tons of canola for delivery to France.

With ice melted, Operation Taconite concludes: Operation Taconite is the moniker for the U.S. Coast Guard’s annual icebreaking mission in the upper Great Lakes. The Coast Guard says ice never significantly impacted commercial navigation during a mild winter, according to a press release posted at SooToday.

Tug service returns to Two Harbors, Minnesota: “For the first time since 1981, tourists and residents who visit Agate Bay will have a chance to see a tugboat working in the port as tug service has returned,” writes Adelle Whitefoot in the Lake County News-Chronicle. The article also has some good history on the retired tug Edna G., which is still docked in Two Harbors.

A stocking success story: Duluth News Tribune outdoors writer Sam Cook says Seeforellen brown trout are doing well as a near-shore fishery for Wisconsin anglers.

Retired icebreaker coming home soon? Thunder Bay’s city council is moving forward with a plan to bring the former Canadian icebreaker Alexander Henry back to the city in which it was built, says TBNewsWatch’s Jon Thompson. The Lakehead Transportation Museum Society intends to use the vessel as a waterfront tourist attraction. It’s currently docked in Kingston, Ontario, but will be scrapped or sunk if a new home isn’t found by June.

Cute Peanut, smart cookie: A smart little shelter-pup-turned-hero in the southern U.P. got honored with her own special day this week for rescuing a 3-year-old girl, reports the Marquette Mining Journal. The story of Peanut’s heroism made national news in March, including on CBS News.