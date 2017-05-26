Around the Circle This Week: May 26, 2017

× Expand Visit Thunder Bay Thunder Bay Pagoda Thunder Bay’s Pagoda received a historical designation.

Thunder Bay’s Pagoda gets historical designation

The city of Thunder Bay and Parks Canada unveiled a plaque this week at the landmark building, which is the oldest continually operating tourist information center in Canada – and now officially a building of “national historic significance,” the CBC’s Jeff Walters reports.

The Pagoda was built in 1909 to attract visitors and developers to Port Arthur (the rival of Fort William before the cities merged) with its striking design and gleaming copper roof. After more than 100 years, the copper has turned a distinguished green.

A wet walk in the woods

Sam Cook for the Duluth News Tribune:

It was supposed to be nice canoe float and a little fishing on Wisconsin's Brule River last Saturday. How it ended up that Brett Stoeger, 22, and Rheannon Wenig, 18, were stumbling barefoot and bare-legged through the woods on a cold, damp afternoon requires some explaining.

Fortunately, this story has a happy ending.

Sault historic site to get upgrades

As part of the Canada 150 celebration, the Sault Ste. Marie Canal National Historic Site received $790,000 from the federal government for infrastructure improvements. From Sault Online:

The infrastructure investment will be dedicated to upgrading the Emergency Swing Dam, including the replacement of decking and handrails, improvements to the wicket chain stop blocks and pivot type turntable, and adding new support piers and structural steel coating. The recently completed Sault Ste. Marie Canal’s entry road reconstruction project, announced in 2015, included improvements to the storm water and road bed, road surface, curbs, walkways, and surrounding landscapes. As part of this project, visitors will be able to enjoy a newly paved, extended parking lot, as well as new sidewalks and improved lighting.

Bus tours postponed on Grand Island: If you read our travel story about the tours in the June/July issue, here’s an update: Due to mechanical issues with the tug that hauls the buses to the island, the tours will not be available until later in the summer.

Small world: “A used bookstore in Washington is a strange place to discover a little Minnesota Iron Range history, but there it was,” writes Duluthian Mark Nicklawske about finding a bit of home half a continent away. (Spoiler: It was one of our books.)

Duluth Folk School finds a home: The year-old school is moving into permanent digs in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, writes Lissa Maki for Perfect Duluth Day. It’s also expanding its culinary offerings with a teaching kitchen and café.

That’s a big moose: Young’s General Store in Wawa, Ontario, has a new greeter.

Outside magazine does the Circle Tour: The publication calls Lake Superior “the country’s most overlooked playground.” Soon you’ll be telling your friends you liked Lake Superior before it was cool.

Thunder Bay makes “Jeopardy”: But the contestants were stumped by the question, according to TBNewsWatch.

Spring flow: Paul Sundberg snapped some sweet shots of roaring waterfalls on Minnesota’s North Shore.

Boatnerd alert: “More than 9,000 technical drawings for over 200 different ships are now available for research in the Fraser Shipyards Collection in the Special Collections of the Jim Dan Hill Library at the University of Wisconsin-Superior,” says the Superior Telegram.

Love the Minnesota North Shore? Seats are open on the Lake Superior Coastal Program Governor’s Council. It’s “a citizen advisory group that sets grant funding priorities, reviews grant applications and recommends projects to receive funding through the Coastal Program.”