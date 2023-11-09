Around the Circle This Week: November 9, 2023

The Edmund Fitzgerald and Crew Remembered Still

Again this year on the 48th anniversary of the Nov. 10, 1975, sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald and the loss of 29 crew members, there are memorial remembrances planned on Lake Superior and elsewhere.

Split Rock Lighthouse in Minnesota will hold its annual Memorial Beacon Lighting and Ceremony on Friday evening. "It is also a time to reflect on the memory of all lives lost on the Great Lakes," organizers note. The site admission fees are the same for the day. "At 4:15 p.m. (CT), the lighthouse will temporarily close while the names of the crew are read to the tolling of a ship’s bell, with a rendition of the Naval Hymn. Following the ceremony, the beacon will be lit, and the tower will be open again to tour until close at 6 p.m. Be sure to bring a flashlight or headlamp as the grounds and trails are unlit. The weather is unpredictable, please dress accordingly." The lighting of the beacon also will be livestreamed on the lighthouse and Minnesota Historical Society's YouTube channel.

At the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum on Whitefish Point in Michigan, where the bell of the Edmund Fitzgerald resides, there will be a in-person ceremony that includes a bell ringing for special guests and crew survivors only, but the ceremony also will be livestreamed. "This event has always been meant for the family members to remember their loved ones, but we do know there’s a lot of people who also want to pay respects," posted organizers. "For that to happen we have started to stream the ceremony so everyone can be a part of this. Our museum is small and can’t fit the amount of people who show up sometimes, so we kindly ask that you watch this event online." The event begins at 7 p.m. (ET). In addition, the Michigan Maritime Museum of South Haven will host a viewing there.

Newest Fitzgerald Book Features History, Theories & Author's Own Ties

Videographer and author Ric Mixter has spent decades following … and even once visiting … the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald. He has done a video compiling his investigations in the past and now has released a book based on his reporting and personal experiences. He tells us Tattletale Sounds, The Edmund Fitzgerald Investigations, has "30 new unpublished things about the Fitz."

The book benefits from Ric's numerous interviews with major connections to the sinking, from those who built it to crew members not on the ship that day to those who searched for the wreck. Several have since passed on, and this is a record of their observations. The book covers the building of the ship to the flight that located the wreck and beyond.

Ric also was on the 1994 "DeepQuest" expedition to the site mounted by Frederick Shannon that resulted in a documentary that included a controversial long-distance shot of a lost crewman underwater. Ric tells about the decision to use that shot, how the intention was respectful and the person was not identified or even prominently in view. He also describes his sub dive to the site.

The book brings Ric's fine sense of storytelling, honed through years of broadcast reporting and now decades of maritime interest and history gathering. We asked Ric a few questions about his latest work and how he came to his love of maritime heritage. You can read his responses here.

A New Flag on the Minnesota Horizon?

After the state of Minnesota's call to update its flag and seal, about 2,600 designs submissions came in – many tongue firmly in cheek or political views firmly on display.

Flag designs make up about 85% of the submissions. They can be viewed here. Some harken to the current Étoile du Nord flag and some honor something different … like the hotdish. Loons were big.

Seal designs make up the remaining 15% of submissions. Find them here.

Later this month, the State Emblems Redesign Commission will select five submissions each for a new state seal and state flag and the final designs will be adopted no later than Jan. 1, 2024.

Make Plans: On Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, entrance fees are waived at the U.S. National Parks. There are five National Park Service sites around Lake Superior. Events are planned around the Big Lake for Veterans Day in the United States and for Remembrance Day in Canada. Check locally.

Michigan

Friday, Nov. 10: The Keweenaw is coming together for a Good Old Fashioned night out to celebrate comedian Charlie Berens' Good Old Fashioned Tour at the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts in Houghton at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Before, stop by participating locations for an on-theme old-fashioned toast; details online.

Saturday, Wednesday & Thursday, Nov. 11, 15 & 16: The Marquette Regional History Center is hosting three events this week. First, on Saturday, check out the Holiday Art Sale, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Shop the juried artists’ sale, visit world class exhibits, and enjoy an old-fashioned bake sale and other surprises for a $2 entry admission. Full list of artists online. On Wednesday, the center hosts a special presentation with a re-enactor as John M. Longyear, retelling John's journey on a 1889 journey to fish, photograph and explore Isle Royale. The Cruise of the Abbie Returns: Photography and Adventure on Lake Superior starts at 6:30 p.m. and there is a $5 donation suggested. Then on Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., bring in your old clothes and swap out – free – for new threads. Free coffee to boot. Anything not chosen or retrieved by 4 p.m. will go to local thrift stores. It's part of the Ladies Day Out in Marquette.

Thursday, Nov. 16: It's Ladies Day and Night Out in downtown Marquette with extended hours for early shop hoppers. The full event runs 4-8 p.m. Pick up your Ladies Day Out passport at one of the participating locations for a $2 donation to the Women’s Center of Marquette. Visit at least 10 locations to get your passport stamped and you can enter the raffle for gift baskets. Find details online.

Minnesota

Tonight & Next Thursday, Nov. 9 & 16: Zenith Bookstore in Duluth will host the launch of Linda LeGarde Grover's new novel A Song Over Miskwaa Rapids. Joining her in conversation will be Staci Lola Drouillard, author of Seven Aunts. Starts at 7 p.m. Next Thursday, Zenith will celebrate Northern Waters Smokehaus' new cookbook Smoke On The Waterfront with charcuterie from the Smokehaus, drinks and live music from the Duluth Jazz Collective. Starts at 6 p.m.

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 10-12: Cook County offers multiple events during its Murder Mystery on the North Shore weekend. Friday opens the mysterious happenings with a mystery and dinner in the Moguls Grille & Tap Room at Caribou Highlands for "Alma Murder – A Class Reunion," starting at 5:30 p.m. On Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (noon) cast members of “Glensheen - The Musical” will enact a concert presentation called "Glensheen – The Cabaret!" at the Arrowhead Center for the Arts. On Sunday, a family-friendly screening at 3 p.m. in the Arrowhead Center of a mystery involving a kidnapped princess just before her wedding day. But things are not as they seem (of course!)

Thru Saturday, Nov. 11: There's still time to sample downtown restaurants with Flavors of Fall. Fourteen restaurants are offering special prices and menu options.

Tuesday, Nov. 14: Erik Simula, a Finnish-American cultural educator and birchbark canoe builder from Duluth, will give a presentation on canoes at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet, 2-3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15: Antique Appraisal at The St. Louis County Depot in Duluth. Bring your antique/collectible item for a free appraisal by Denny Mager of Northern Specialty, noon-3 p.m. Arrive before 2:30 p.m. to register in person. Next appraisal date will be Dec. 20.

Wisconsin

Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 11-12: Hayward has live music performances this weekend to check out. From 5-7 p.m. On Saturday, Stacy Hughes will perform at 3 Fly Sisters Taps & Wines. The new Christmas Cookie Lager will be on tap. Then on Sunday, Dar Williams performs at The Park Center starting at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11: Meet the Cable Natural History Museum’s live education raptors in person at the Talon Talk. Learn all about the amazing world of birds of prey from Naturalist Haley Selen from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 11-12: In Washburn, the StageNorth Groundlings perform Ready, Set, Play!, a showcase of original short plays ... written, cast, rehearsed, and staged all in one day. Master of ceremonies will be Chris Smiar. Buy tickets or volunteer online.

Sunday, Nov. 11: Help Fairlawn Mansion in Superior deck its halls from 9 a.m.-noon on Decorating Day. Those interested should contact email meganm@superiorpublicmuseums.org or call 715-394-5712.

Thru Monday, Nov. 13: LaPointe Center for the Arts wraps its Winter Works Community Show this weekend. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday-Tuesday, Nov. 13-14: The Superior Public Library will show "Barbie," the recent hit movie, for free at 6 p.m. Then on Tuesday enjoy the weekly Fall Storytime, which brings stories, songs and crafts Tuesdays through Nov. 28.

Ontario

Saturday, Nov. 11: A Remembrance Day Parade and Ceremony Program is planned for Waverly Park in Thunder Bay, starting at 10:20 a.m. at the Cenotaph. Remembrance Day Ceremonies will also be held at the Slovak Legion starting at 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11: Fort William First Nations will hold its Remembrance Day Service at 10 a.m. at the Mt. Mckay Cenotaph. Following the ceremony to remember fallen soldiers, there will be a luncheon in the community center. Those wishing to place a wreath can find a contact online.

Sunday, Nov. 12: Delta Hotels by Marriott Thunder Bay debuts its Sip n' Shop Holiday Market with more than 50 local artisans. Entry is free and cash bar beverages are available. There also will be a children's activity center with arts and crafts and games. Vickers Heights Community Centre also holds its Come In from the Cold Winter Market from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Seasonal items for sale and plenty of local vendors.

