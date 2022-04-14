Around the Circle This Week: April 14, 2022

Talk about a Throwback Thursday: The phrase, "a winter wonderland" in the Lake Superior region has two meanings, both embodied by this beautiful image from photographer Paul Pluskwik taken just this morning near Ely, Minnesota. There is the marvelous wonder of a snowy winter landscape … and the "I wonder what happened to spring?" when the weather bounces around in April. Flood alerts have been risen around the Big Lake region because of the plentiful snow and now often rains. The Goulais River in Ontario was under a flood watch, in part because potential ice jams might affect the flow of the swollen river, reports Elaine Della-Mattia of the Sault Star. Drew Peterson of SooToday had a video to share showing the massive ice movement on that river. Meanwhile, snow showers are expected to continue off and on through today and into the weekend along the Minnesota and Wisconsin shores and windy with sunshine and possible lake-effect snows in the Upper Peninsula. Along the Ontario shore today, we expect flurries both west in Thunder Bay and east in Sault Ste. Marie. That's what we expect, but it is spring along Lake Superior so you just gotta wonder …

First Saltie: The official first saltie – the Resko – arrived under the Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth on Wednesday (April 13) logging in at 6:32;34 p.m., as captured here by David & Gus Schauer. The winner of Visit Duluth's First Saltie contest will be announced during a welcoming ceremony hosted Friday by the Duluth Seaway Port Authority on the ship. The Twin Ports first "saltie" is the first ocean-going vessel to make it under the bridge after traveling the entire St. Lawrence Seaway system. Steve Sola got a video of the Resko arriving through the Duluth Ship Canal with ambient radio communications. The tugs Arkansas and Missouri help it to navigate through the ice. The ship is loading spring and durum wheat at Gavilon Grain on Connor's Point in Superior with the cargo destined for Italy. The Port of Thunder Bay, meanwhile, expects its first saltie on Monday; it also has a first saltie contest.

'Tis the Season: Being a tourism-driven area, our local regions are gearing up with marketing campaigns for the coming visitor season. We thought we'd share the new videos and marketing tags for this year from Lake Superior's two largest metro areas. The much anticipated rollout of the new Duluth branding came on Monday in a special event lead by the city's chosen marketing firms, Bellmont Partners and Lawrence & Schiller. The marketing firms officially released a new video, seen via Visit Duluth's sites, encouraging visitors to Duluth to "Love it like we do" and focusing on the wide range of recreational activities, culinary opportunities plus natural and other attractions. CBS3 live streamed the full hourlong event that also introduced the Duluth Tourism Collaborative, partnering with many interested parts in the city. Tourism Thunder Bay launched its "Bring It Here" campaign, including a video intended to entice events and conventions back as well as a video featuring the recreation, food and fun of Lake Superior's most populous city. The TBNewswatch staff reported on the new campaign. The city's food events are also featured on the Ontario Culinary Tourism Alliances website.

Where Spring Falls: Visit Cook County in Minnesota has released a link to a new online map that shows 15 waterfalls worth visiting any time of year, but especially during the spring runoff. According to Visit Cook County, "From the smaller, pop-up falls all along Highway 61 to the North Shore’s most dramatic drops, Cook County has the most diverse range of waterfalls in Minnesota. Some of the more dramatic include Devil’s Kettle Falls in Judge C.R. Magney State Park, the ephemeral “phantom falls” that pour from the cliffs lining Highway 61, and the High Falls of the Pigeon River in Grand Portage State Park. At 120 feet, High Falls (in photo) is the highest waterfall in Minnesota, and also serves as the border to Canada. No wonder it is sometimes called 'Minnesota’s Niagara.' Viewing this waterfall is a bucket list item to cross off." Other great Lake Superior waterfall links are with the Keweenaw Convention & Visitor Bureau, the Upper Peninsula Travel and Recreation Association and a downloadable northern Wisconsin waterfall brochure with the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce.

Community Losses: We want to acknowledge two sad recent losses to our local communities.

Madeline Island musician Ric Gillman died April 6. Lois Johnson Carlson, former executive director of the Madeline Island Chamber of Commerce, posted: "Ric was omnipresent during celebrations and community events. He started the Codger games that raised money for the fledgling Community Clinic, played for Chequamegon Chefs, Memorial Day celebrations, helped organize the 4th of July events, Charterkats Fundraisers, the Community Christmas program at St. John's, and left his legacy with the Madeline Island Radio Hour. He willingly shared with so many his musical gifts, and we benefited from his generous spirit. Along with his gifts of time and talents, he was a good friend to so many." Lois added to us that in her past role with the chamber, "I was reliant on Ric for so much, and but also privileged to be friends." One of his close friends and fellow musicians, T. Bruce Bowers, died in spring 2020. Here is a video of the two performing. Ric also said on his own Facebook page that one highlight of his career was performing with his son, seen here. There will be a remembrance celebration on May 20 at the Hansen Park Picnic Shelter in New Brighton, Minn. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations to the Ric Gillman Music Scholarship Fund being created.

Stuart “Sandy” Seiler, a familiar friendly face at the family-owned Security Jewelers in Duluth, died on April 5. He owned and operated the store from 1959 until his retirement in 2015 (and continued to pop in there). Sandy was born April 18, 1935, in Duluth, where he and his wife, Robin, raised their three children. They now have eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He graduated from Duluth East High School and the University of Minnesota. A strong advocate of his hometown and of all things “Duluth,” according to his obituary, he served as a leader of the local Jewish Community, serving on the Board of Directors of Temple Israel and as President of the Duluth Jewish Federation. "His thousands of customers will recall the kind, affable tall man behind the jewelry counter, making their dreams come true … someone they saw as a friend first, retailer second … a true mensch," the obituary notes. Services were Sunday at Temple Israel in Duluth and any memorials are requested to go to Temple Israel.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Thru Saturday, April 16: The Rozsa Center on the Michigan Technological University in Houghton takes on "She Kills Monsters," a comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games! In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all. It's also streaming live.

Thru April 30: The Great Lakes Poetry Festival sponsored by the Peter White Public Library in Marquette continues with film showings, poetry readings and other activities, jam-packed through the end of the month. Some presentations are virtual.

Monday-Sunday, April 18-24: The Lake Superior Zoo is helping to organize Clean Up Northland, part of the national Association of Zoos and Aquariums' "Party for the Planet" initiative. All next week, participants can collect litter anytime during the week whether in their neighborhood, on beaches or at favorite recreational sites. If you plan to collect litter within the city of Duluth, you can also register for Keep Duluth Clean, which has a special event on Friday, April 23. Meanwhile, the zoo will also host an Easter Egg-Stravaganza! on Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with egg hunts, a magic show, meet-and-greet with the Easter bunny and plenty more.

Sunday, April 17: Kids of all ages are invited to hunt for over 300 eggs hidden along the slopes of Lutsen Mountains starting at 9 a.m.

Saturday, April 16: Ashland's annual Easter Egg Hunt will be at 11 a.m. on the courthouse lawn. Kids can join in one of three categories: age 2, ages 3-4 and ages 5-6, with the older children starting first. The chamber advises arriving by 10:30 a.m. because the eggs go fast. The Easter Bunny will be on hand at the Easter Egg Hunt for pictures. Candy sponsored by Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce, Wal-Mart & Northwoods Community Credit Union.

Saturday, April 16: Hayward Wesleyan Church will host its Eggstravaganza 2022 at 11 a.m. music, snacks, an Easter story about Jesus and lots and lots of eggs.

Thursday, April 14: From 7-10 p.m. today, enjoy the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour at the Sault Community Theatre Centre featuring the world’s best mountain films, books, and speakers.

Friday-Saturday, April 15-16: It's not on Lake Superior (or anywhere, technically) but Shipwrecks 2022 is put on by the Niagara Area Divers and this year features a number of names familiar to Lake Superior maritime heritage lovers like Cris Kohl and Ric Mixter. The virtual events are free, but you must register today.

Photo & graphic credits: Paul Pluskwik; David & Gus Schauer; Steve Sola; Visit Duluth; Tourism Thunder Bay; Visit Cook County; Rozsa Center/Lake Superior Zoo/Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce/Banff Mountain Film Festival