Around the Circle This Week: April 27, 2023

Sault Sector Roundup: Some Soo-per news has been popping up in the U.S. Coast Guard Sault Sector based in Sault Ste. Marie. This weekend, members of the U.S. Coast Guard from there will head from Lake Superior down to Beaver Island in Lake Michigan for a series of emergency response training exercises. Operation Maritime Resolve will bring together multiple Coast Guard units, Charlevoix Emergency Management, the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, and other government and civil emergency response agencies in Northern Michigan to confirm and test response capabilities, the announcement says. "The focus of this exercise is to confirm the ability to respond to multiple hypothetical emergencies in a remote location like Beaver Island." The station in Sault Ste. Marie also recent released a video of the USCG cutter Mackinaw locking through the Soo Locks. Finally, the station announced awards connected to the crew. Every year, the city of Sault Ste. Marie recognizes one Coastie for outstanding volunteer service within the community and this year Matthew Vieira was recognized for having

"volunteered countless hours to support local youth wrestling programs at Sault City and Sault Area High School as they struggled to find participation, coaches, and competitions during the Covid-19 pandemic." Matthew knows his stuff in wrestling, having been a Division III wrestler at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Also Haydn Jones, son of U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Anthony Jones and retired U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Gretchen Jones, received national recognition as the Military Child of the Year for the Coast Guard. Operation Homefront is the organization that gives the recognition to seven youths in the country, one for each branch of the military. Haydn was honored for volunteering several hundred hours locally in various groups and as part of a local trail building project in the city limits, including helping to build a bridge to access the trail. For winning the award, Haydn will be recognized in a ceremony in Arlington, Vir., and will receive a free laptop and a $10,000 grant. He plans on using the grant money to help his church support a Guatemalan mission trip to help build homes and provide support for those in need.

Critters Coming & Going: Duluth gets an exotic arrival from Kansas and will soon send one that way. Zoozee the red panda, the only one residing in Minnesota, arrived at the Lake Superior Zoo earlier in April from the Kansas City Zoo. The 11-month-old female remains in quarantine but her new digs should be ready in May. Red pandas, which are endangered, are native to high-altitude, temperate forests with bamboo understories in the Himalayas and other high mountains so Zoozee should adapt well to our climate. In honor of her arrival, the zoo will be giving out some panda swag during its May membership drive. Meanwhile, over at the Great Lakes Aquarium, Chewie the zebra shark will be shipping off to the Kansas City Zoo soon. He is outgrowing his tank at the aquarium and his new exhibit in a 300,000 gallon tank should give him lots of swim room. On May 1 there will be an open house for Chewie from noon-6 p.m. to sign his going away card, color a picture and say final goodbyes.

Travel Trailer: Tourism Thunder Bay debuted a 1-minute tourism video with residents touting the recreation, food and entertainment the city offers. The video was launched as part of Canada's Tourism Week, which continues through Apr. 30. The video also celebrates the tourism industry of the area. Paul Pepe, the city's tourism manager, told TBnewswatch that the video is intended for locals as well as potential visitors. "It's all too easy for residents to become complacent about what we have around us, but what we have is world-class experiences, world-class natural environment and cultural attractions, and a culinary scene. This is our chance to celebrate that and encourage residents to have that pride of place, and share it with the world."

Noteworthy Nature Writing: Sigurd Olson Environmental Institute of Northland College in Ashland announced the winners for the Sigurd Olson Nature Writing Award. A trio of books published last year earned the top honors in Adult Nonfiction: An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us by Ed Yong; How to Speak Whale: A Voyage into the Future of Animal Communication by Tom Mustill; and The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology is Bringing us Closer to the Worlds of Animals and Plants by Karen Bakker. Apostle Island Booksellers in Bayfield did a write up on the award winners. "These three books interact together and integrate the theme that it is not enough to witness and describe the natural world and our perceived place in it, but it is necessary to actually know how to live in kinship with it. The most critical challenge is for us to confront and overcome the age-old biblical injunction to dominate the earth and for us to reject the hubris of human exceptionalism. Together these three books make that transformational leap." The SONWA in the Young Adult category went to Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teaching of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer, illustrated by Nicole Neidhardt, and adapted for young adults by Monique Gray Smith. Count on Us! Climate Activists from One to a Billion, written by Gabi Snyder and illustrated by Sarah Walsh won the Children's category.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list. Remember, Saturday (Apr. 29) is National Independent Bookstore Day. Take your book-reading self to some of your favorite book shops to see the activities and deals and to give them your support:

Michigan

Saturday, Apr. 29: The Knockabouts, a folk music trio from Marquette, will perform at The Orpheum Theater in Hancock as part of the Michigan Tech Graduation Weekend festivities. Doors open at 7 p.m., music starts at 8 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday, Apr. 29 & 30: The Historic Ironwood Theatre stage will be lively this weekend. On Saturday, Eisenhower Dance Detroit, Considered one of the finest contemporary dance companies in the Midwest, performs at 7 p.m. Then at 2 p.m. on Sunday, the Luther L. Wright High School, Middle School, and Jazz Bands will perform their Spring Concert.

Minnesota

Saturday, Apr. 29: Songwriter, singer, and guitarist Ann Reed will perform at 7 p.m. at the Arrowhead Center for the Arts in Grand Marais. With her rich, resonant voice, she tells stories from the heart that reflect on the experience of being human in this complex world, sprinkled with just the right amount of irreverent humor.

Tuesday, May 2: The Lake County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Breakfast for Heroes to thank law enforcement agencies, fire departments, emergency responders, linemen and others who make our lives safe. The public is welcome, but register by Friday (Apr. 28).

Wednesday, May 3: How does the decline of newspapers in rural Minnesota affect civic engagement? The Center for Rural Policy & Development will hold an in-depth virtual panel discussion, 2:30-4 p.m. exploring a recent study of that question. You can read about the event and read the report online. Registration for the webinar is required.

Wisconsin

Friday, Apr. 28: The Holden Fine and Applied Arts Center celebrates its 50th Anniversary on the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus Friday evening: 5-5:30 p.m. – Open house, conversation and hors d’oeuvres; 5:30-6 p.m. – Presentation of the history of the Holden Fine and Applied Arts Center; 6-7 p.m. – Music performances featuring the jazz combo, Erin Aldridge (violin), UWS Singers, Chamber Winds and percussion ensemble. Art galleries will open featuring a capstone exhibition in the Kruk Gallery and more student work displayed in the Project Gallery, and video productions and slideshow display in Manion Theatre featuring past theatre productions.

Monday, May 1-Memorial Day: True spring can't be far behind when Hauser's Superior View Farm outside Bayfield hosts its Annual Red Barn Plant Sale. Potted plants, hanging baskets, fruit trees and shrubs, gardening supplies and tools. Or if you're not all that gardeny, pick up some homemade jams and jellies or something from the Apfelhus Cidery.

Ontario

Friday-Saturday & Monday, Apr. 28-29, May 1: The Loft in Sault Ste. Marie will feature Northern Ontario musicians Frank Deresti and Shannon Moan in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday as part of the Algoma Conservatory Concerts - Singer-Songwriter Series. On Monday, Blackfly Jam presents Stephen Fearing, who was born in Vancouver, B.C. and grew up in Dublin, Ireland, and played for a time in Minneapolis.

Friday, Apr. 28: Stand up comedian Martha Chaves performs at the Nipigon Legion starting at 7:30 p.m. On stage with her will be Mark Menei, Negan Geddeat and "Pass Lake Princess" Lee Moyes, all part of the Campfire Comedy company.

Sunday, Apr. 30: Shop among 60 vendors to find the gift to say thanks to Mom. The Algoma Makers Market hosts its Mother's Day Market from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Machine Shop in Sault Ste. Marie.

Photo & graphic credits: US Coast Guard Sault Sector; Lake Superior Zoo; Great Lakes Aquarium; Thunder Bay Tourism; Apostle Islands Booksellers; The Orpheum/Arrowhead Center for the Arts/The Holden Fine Arts Center/Algoma Makers Market